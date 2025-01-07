All 35 Stimulation Clicker achievements and how to get them

Stimulation Clicker is the latest entry at Neal.fun, and it’s a perfect blend of Gen Z screentime obsession and addictive clicker games. So, if you’ve got 40 minutes to spare, hop on and experience the madness. If you’re a completionist, we’ve got a list of all Stimulation Clicker achievements.

All Achievements in Stimulation Clicker and how to get them

Yes! There’s really that many things you can do! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 35 achievements in Stimulation Clicker. Here’s how to get all of them.

Achievement Name Description How to get Healthy Habits Unlock Screentime One of the first upgrades you can purchase. Disc Collector Buy 5 DVD logos You can stack multiple DVD logos. Level Up Reach Level 10 Unlock the leveling feature and grind to 10. Chicken Tendies Feed Paul the chicken Feed your chicken Paul when it gets hungry. Kinder Surprise Open a kinder egg After purchasing your pet Tomodachi Paul, click on its eggs. Good Grandchild Reply to grandma Reply to your Grandma’s email after unlocking Gmail. Fixer Upper Purchase 15 upgrades Unlocked naturally by playing the game. Commuter Watch 10 minutes of Subway Surfers One of the first upgrades you buy. Procrastinator Generate 100,000 stimulation Play the game and generation 100,000 Stimulation. Click Cadet Click the button 100 times The point of the game. Achievements Unlock achievements Unlock achievements for 1500 Stimulation. Hoot Hoot Duolingo answers Answer one Duolingo question. Loot Finder Open a lootbox Unlock the Lootbox mechanic and click on chests that spawn on-screen. Day Trader Sell a stock for a profit Buy a stock for a low price and sell it at a higher price after unlocking stocks. Gambler Sell a stock for a loss Just close your eyes and sell. Owl Scholar Correctly answer 10 Duolingo questions Answer 10 different Duolingo questions. Casual Shopper Purchase a cosmetic Unlock the shop and purchase a button, hat, or cursor. Leveler Reach level 25 Keep leveling up till you reach 25. Click Corporal Click the button 500 times Play the game or cheat in an autoclicker. Loot Hoarder Open 25 lootboxes Click on 25 different loot boxes. Corner Hunter Reach 100 DVD corner hits Unlock the DVD corner hit upgrade. Make your window smaller to do this easily. Tube Rider Unlock fullscreen Subway Surfers One of the later upgrades. Click Commander Click the button 1,000 times Keep clicking. Hunter Unlock 15 achievements Unlocked by playing the game. M’lady Tip your Fedora Unlock the Fedora from the item shop. Decked Out Purchase all upgrades Purchase all available upgrades before purchasing the Ocean for two million Stimulation. iPad Kid Generate 1,000,000 stimulation Generate one million stimulation.This takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes. Tunnel Vision Unlock the wormhole Unlock the Subway Surfers wormhole upgrade. Polyglot Correctly answer all Duolingo questions Answer all Duolingo questions without mistakes. Night Owl Play at night Play the game after 7 pm. Roaring Kitty Make 100,000 stim from stocks Make 100k on the stock market. Maxed Out Reach level 50 Get your level up to 50 Mouse Mover Move your cursor 1,000,000 pixels. Set your mouse sensitivity to the maximum. Shopaholic Purchase every cosmetic. Buy all the cosmetics in the shop including the gem cosmetics. Completionist Unlock all achievements Complete all available achievements.

Note that you can track most achievement’s stats after unlocking the Screen Time menu that lets you track all of your stats.

One of the hardest achievements on this list is the Polyglot achievement, which requires you to answer all of Duolingo’s questions correctly. Some of the achievements such as the Roaring Kitty can also be confusing. You cannot unlock the Roaring Kitty achievement using Bitcoin in Stimulation Clicker, and will have to reach 100k stim from regular stocks. However, there seems to be a bug that prevents people from getting this achievement.

If you’re feeling lazy and just want unlimited clicks, you can open your browser’s console page while in the Stimulation Clicker tab and paste in “setInterval(() => document.querySelector(‘.main-btn’).click(), 20)” into the browser console. This little command will start generating free clicks for you and let you unlock all Stimulation Clicker achievements easily.

Just be sure not to lose your sanity while getting all these achievements and enjoy the peace and quiet that comes afterwards.

