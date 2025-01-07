Forgot password
All 35 Stimulation Clicker achievements and how to get them

Unlock all achievements in Stimulation Clicker.
Stimulation Clicker is the latest entry at Neal.fun, and it’s a perfect blend of Gen Z screentime obsession and addictive clicker games. So, if you’ve got 40 minutes to spare, hop on and experience the madness. If you’re a completionist, we’ve got a list of all Stimulation Clicker achievements.

All Achievements in Stimulation Clicker and how to get them

Stimulation clicker's page with several items in the screen.
Yes! There’s really that many things you can do! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 35 achievements in Stimulation Clicker. Here’s how to get all of them.

Achievement NameDescriptionHow to get
Healthy HabitsUnlock ScreentimeOne of the first upgrades you can purchase.
Disc CollectorBuy 5 DVD logosYou can stack multiple DVD logos.
Level UpReach Level 10Unlock the leveling feature and grind to 10.
Chicken TendiesFeed Paul the chickenFeed your chicken Paul when it gets hungry.
Kinder SurpriseOpen a kinder eggAfter purchasing your pet Tomodachi Paul, click on its eggs.
Good GrandchildReply to grandmaReply to your Grandma’s email after unlocking Gmail.
Fixer UpperPurchase 15 upgradesUnlocked naturally by playing the game.
CommuterWatch 10 minutes of Subway SurfersOne of the first upgrades you buy.
ProcrastinatorGenerate 100,000 stimulationPlay the game and generation 100,000 Stimulation.
Click CadetClick the button 100 timesThe point of the game.
AchievementsUnlock achievementsUnlock achievements for 1500 Stimulation.
Hoot HootDuolingo answersAnswer one Duolingo question.
Loot FinderOpen a lootboxUnlock the Lootbox mechanic and click on chests that spawn on-screen.
Day TraderSell a stock for a profitBuy a stock for a low price and sell it at a higher price after unlocking stocks.
GamblerSell a stock for a lossJust close your eyes and sell.
Owl ScholarCorrectly answer 10 Duolingo questionsAnswer 10 different Duolingo questions.
Casual ShopperPurchase a cosmeticUnlock the shop and purchase a button, hat, or cursor.
LevelerReach level 25Keep leveling up till you reach 25.
Click CorporalClick the button 500 timesPlay the game or cheat in an autoclicker.
Loot HoarderOpen 25 lootboxesClick on 25 different loot boxes.
Corner HunterReach 100 DVD corner hitsUnlock the DVD corner hit upgrade. Make your window smaller to do this easily.
Tube RiderUnlock fullscreen Subway SurfersOne of the later upgrades.
Click CommanderClick the button 1,000 timesKeep clicking.
HunterUnlock 15 achievementsUnlocked by playing the game.
M’ladyTip your FedoraUnlock the Fedora from the item shop.
Decked OutPurchase all upgradesPurchase all available upgrades before purchasing the Ocean for two million Stimulation.
iPad KidGenerate 1,000,000 stimulationGenerate one million stimulation.This takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes.
Tunnel VisionUnlock the wormholeUnlock the Subway Surfers wormhole upgrade.
PolyglotCorrectly answer all Duolingo questionsAnswer all Duolingo questions without mistakes.
Night OwlPlay at nightPlay the game after 7 pm.
Roaring KittyMake 100,000 stim from stocksMake 100k on the stock market.
Maxed OutReach level 50Get your level up to 50
Mouse MoverMove your cursor 1,000,000 pixels.Set your mouse sensitivity to the maximum.
ShopaholicPurchase every cosmetic.Buy all the cosmetics in the shop including the gem cosmetics.
CompletionistUnlock all achievementsComplete all available achievements.

Note that you can track most achievement’s stats after unlocking the Screen Time menu that lets you track all of your stats.

One of the hardest achievements on this list is the Polyglot achievement, which requires you to answer all of Duolingo’s questions correctly. Some of the achievements such as the Roaring Kitty can also be confusing. You cannot unlock the Roaring Kitty achievement using Bitcoin in Stimulation Clicker, and will have to reach 100k stim from regular stocks. However, there seems to be a bug that prevents people from getting this achievement.

If you’re feeling lazy and just want unlimited clicks, you can open your browser’s console page while in the Stimulation Clicker tab and paste in “setInterval(() => document.querySelector(‘.main-btn’).click(), 20)” into the browser console. This little command will start generating free clicks for you and let you unlock all Stimulation Clicker achievements easily.

Just be sure not to lose your sanity while getting all these achievements and enjoy the peace and quiet that comes afterwards.

