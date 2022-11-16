How to make Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Maki recipe guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game that features a wide variety of exciting activities and adventures to go on with your favorite Disney characters. One of the most comprehensive activities in the game is cooking. If you pick this activity you might find it’s a bit difficult to choose from the game’s massive catalog of recipes.

But if you’re interested in making a fantastic three-star sushi dish that isn’t too difficult to cook, then Maki might be exactly what you’re looking for.

This delicious dish is on the easier side of sushi recipes within Disney Dreamlight Valley, only requiring you to unlock a single zone for one of its ingredients.

Here’s everything you need to know to make Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Maki is a three-star dish and therefore only requires three ingredients to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients you need are the following:

One of any Fish

One Seaweed

One Rice

The most important ingredient in any sushi is undoubtedly the fish. Luckily, Maki isn’t a very picky dish, so you can use any fish you’d like. To get your hands on this ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley, just fish at any suitable location that has a body of water within any zone.

Next up is Seaweed; it’s another easy ingredient to get. All you have to do to get Seaweed is fish from any zone aside from the Plaza, and be sure to avoid any colored fishing circles. This is because fishing in a colored fishing circle will cause you to catch a fish instead of the Seaweed you need to make Maki.

Lastly, the ingredient that holds the entire dish together: Rice.

This ingredient will be a bit more tricky than the previous two, you’ll need to unlock the Glade of Trust for 5,000 Dreamlight and repair Goofy’s Stall in the zone. Once both of these tasks have been completed, you can purchase Rice or its seeds from Goofy’s Stall, but be aware if you choose the latter you’ll have to wait a while for it to grow.

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, just head to the nearest stove, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal and you’ll begin to cook Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once completed, the dish can be consumed for loads of energy or sold for Star Coins.