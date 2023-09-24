All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Cooking is one of the most important and essential aspects of gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley as you’ll regularly be asked to cook up meals for friends, quests, or for yourself.
Because of how crucial cooking is, you’ll want to learn how to cook every recipe available in the game so that you’re prepared to serve excellency and impress the valley’s head chef Remy no matter what.
Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list
All recipes are divided into three types of meals, which can be anywhere between one-star to five-star rarity, which is based on the number of ingredients used. These three types of meals are:
- Appetizers
- Entrées
- Desserts
Here is every available recipe you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all of which also require one Coal Ore to cook. This list will be updated as new recipes arrive.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizers
Arendellian Pickled Herring
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, one Garlic, and one Herb
Bell Pepper Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Bell Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese
Buñuelos
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Milk, one Egg, one Wheat, and one Cheese
Cheese Platter
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Cheese
Chili Pepper Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Chili Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese
Coffee
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Coffee Bean
Crackers
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Grain
Creamy Soup
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Herb, one Milk, one Potato, and one Vegetable
Crudités
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Vegetable
Dream Fizz
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Sugarcane, one Wheat, and one Slush Ice
Eggplant Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Eggplant, one egg, and one Cheese
French Fries
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Canola and one Potato
Gazpacho
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, and one Spice
Green Salad
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Vegetable and one Lettuce
Grilled Vegetables
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Vegetable
Hard-Boiled Eggs
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Egg
Large Seafood Platter
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: Four Seafood and one Lemon
Latte
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Coffee Bean and one Milk
Mocha
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Coffee Bean, one Milk, and one Cocoa Bean
Okra Soup
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Okra
Onion Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Onion, one Egg, and one Cheese
Oyster Platter
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Oyster and one Lemon
Peppermint Tea
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Lemon and one Mint
Pickled Herring
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, and one Spice
Potato Leek Soup
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Potato, one Leek, one Milk, one Onion, and one Garlic
Potato Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Potato, one Egg, and one Cheese
Pottage
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Potato, one Spice, and one Vegetable
Pumpkin Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese
Pumpkin Soup
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Pumpkin, one Vegetable, one Milk, and one Ginger
Purée
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: Potato
Roasted Asparagus
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Asparagus and one Canola
Salad
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Lettuce
Sautéed Mushrooms
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Mushroom and one Butter
Seafood Appetizer
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Seafood
Seafood Platter
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: Two Seafood
Soufflé
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Cheese, one Egg, one Milk, and one Butter
Sweet Herring
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Herring and one Onion
Tomato Soup
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Tomato
Vegetable Soup
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: Two Vegetables
Zucchini Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Zucchini, one Egg, and one Cheese
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Entrées
Apple-Cider-Gazed Salmon
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Salmon, one Sugarcane, and one Apple
Baked Carp
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Carp and one Butter
Basil Omelet
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Egg, one Basil, one Cheese, and one Milk
Bouillabaisse
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: Two Seafood, one Shrimp, one Tomato, and one Vegetable
Carp Salad
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Carp, one Lettuce, and one Lemon
Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Cod, one Cheese, and one Wheat
Chowder
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Seafood, one Milk, one Potato, and one Vegetable
Creamy Garlic Scallops
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Scallop, one Garlic, one Lemon, and one Butter
Crispy Baked Cod
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Cod and one Wheat
Fish Creole
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Vegetable, one Tomato, one Rice, and one Garlic
Fish ‘n’ Chips
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Wheat, one Canola, and one Potato
Fish Pasta
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Garlic, one Milk, and one Wheat
Fish Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Wheat, and one Butter
Fish Risotto
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Rice, and one Butter
Fish Salad
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Lemon, and one Lettuce
Fish Sandwiches
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Fish and one Wheat
Fish Soup
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Vegetable, and one Milk
Fish Steak
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Tomato, and one Basil
Fish Tacos
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Chili Pepper, one Corn, and one Cheese
Fugu Sushi
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fugu, one Rice, and one Seaweed
Ghostly Fish Steak
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Here and There Fish, one Lemon, one Asparagus, one Bell Pepper, and one Oregano
Greek Pizza
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Tomato, one Cheese, one Wheat, one Onion, and one Spice
Grilled Fish
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Fish
Grilled Fish Entrée
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Fish and one Vegetable
Gumbo
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Tomato, one Onion, one Chili Pepper, one Shrimp, and one Okra
Hearty Salad
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Lettuce and two Vegetables
Hors d’Oeuvres
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Spice
Kappa Maki
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Seaweed, one Cucumber, and one Rice
Kronk’s Spinach Puffs
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Spinach, one Cheese, and one Canola
Lancetfish Paella
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Lancetfish, one Shrimp, one Seafood, one Tomato, and one Rice
Leek Soup
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Leek
Lemon Garlic Swordfish
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Swordfish, one Lemon, and one Garlic
Lioness Feast
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Here and There Fish, one Oregano, one Tomato, and one Mushroom
Lobster Roll
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Lobster, one Wheat, one Lemon, one Butter, and one Garlic
Maguro Sushi
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Rice, one Seaweed, one Tuna, and one Ginger
Maki
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fish, one Seaweed, and one Rice
Margherita Pizza
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Cheese, one Tomato, one Wheat, and one Spice
Marvelous Jam
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit and one Wheat
Mediterranean Salad
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, one Lettuce, and one Spice
Mushroom Pizza
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Mushroom, one Cheese, one Tomato, and one Wheat
Mushu’s Congee
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Garlic, one Ginger, one Egg, one Mushroom, and one Rice
Omelet
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Egg, one Cheese, and one Milk
Pan-Fried Angler Fish
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Anglerfish, one Tomato, one Zucchini, and one Potato
Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Bass and two Vegetables
Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Tilapia and two Vegetables
Pasta
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat and one Tomato
Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat and one Peanut
Pizza
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Cheese, and one Tomato
Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One White Sturgeon, one Basil, one Lemon, and one Butter
Porridge
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Milk and one Wheat
Porridge with Fruits
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Milk, one Fruit, and one Wheat
Ranch Salad
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Lettuce, one Bell Pepper, one Corn, one Tomato, and one Onion
Ratatouille
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Tomato, one Eggplant, one Onion, one Zucchini, and one Spice.
Sake Maki
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Rice, one Seaweed, and one Salmon
Sake Sushi
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Salmon and one Rice
Savory Fish
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Fish and one Lemon
Scrambled Egg
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Egg and one Cheese
Seafood Pasta
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Seafood, one Wheat, and one Milk
Seafood Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Seafood, one Wheat, and one Butter
Seafood Salad
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Seafood and one Lettuce
Seafood Soup
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Seafood and two Vegetables
Seared Rainbow Trout
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Rainbow Trout, one Tomato, and one Onion
Simple Fried Perch
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Perch, one Wheat, and one Butter
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Anglerfish and one Peanut
Sole Meunière
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Sole, one Wheat, one Butter, and one Lemon
Spaghetti Arrabbiata
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Tomato, one Wheat, and one Chili Pepper
Spicy Baked Bream
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Bream, one Chili Pepper, and one Butter
Steamed Fugu
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fugu, one Ginger, and one Garlic
Sushi
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One rice and one Seaweed
Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Kingfish, one Sugarcane, and one Lemon
Sweet Udon
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Rice, one Seafood, and one Sweet
Tamagoyaki
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Egg and one Sugarcane
Tasty Salad
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Lettuce, one Cucumber, one Vegetable, and one Spice
Tasty Veggies
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Vegetable and one Spice
Tekka Maki
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Tuna, one Soya, one Seaweed, and one Rice
Teriyaki Salmon
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Salmon, one Soya, one Sugarcane, one Rice, and one Ginger
Tuna Burger
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Tuna, one Lemon, one Onion, one Wheat, and one Vegetable
Vegetarian Pizza
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: Two Vegetables, one Wheat, one Cheese, and one Tomato
Vegetarian Stew
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Carrot, one Potato, and one Onion
Vegetarian Taco
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Corn, one Chili Pepper, one Cheese, and one Vegetable
Veggie Casserole
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: Two Vegetables, one Cheese, and one Spice
Veggie Pasta
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Tomato, one Wheat, and one Vegetable
Veggie Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Vegetable, one Butter, and one Wheat
Veggie Skewers
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Mushroom, one Onion, one Bell Pepper, and one Zucchini
Walleye en Papillote
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Walleye, one Basil, one Oregano, and one Vegetable
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Desserts
“My Hero” Cookie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Butter, and one Sweet
Apple Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Apple, one Wheat, and one Butter
Apple Sorbet
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Apple, and one Sugarcane
Aurora’s Cake
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Egg, one Fruit, and one Milk
Banana Ice Cream
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Banana, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
Banana Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Banana, one Wheat, and one Butter
Banana Split
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Banana, one Slush Ice, one Milk, one Sugarcane, and one Sweet
Beignets
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Canola, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane
Berry Salad
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Raspberry, one Gooseberry, and one Blueberry
Birthday Cake
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Egg, and one Butter
Biscuits
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Sugarcane, and one Butter
Blueberry Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Blueberry, one Wheat, and one Butter
Boba Tea
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Sugarcane and one Milk
Candy
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Sweet
Caramel Apples
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Sugarcane and one Apple
Carrot Cake
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Carrot, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane
Cheesecake
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Fruit, one Cheese, one Wheat, and one Sugarcane
Cherry Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Cherry, one Wheat, and one Butter
Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, and one Butter
Chocolate Ice Cream
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
Chocolate Waffles
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Milk
Coconut Boba Tea
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Coconut, one Sugarcane, and one Milk
Coconut Cake
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Coconut, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane
Coconut Ice Cream
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Coconut, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
Crepe
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Egg, one Wheat, one Milk, and one Vanilla
Dream Ice Cream
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Slush Ice, and one Milk
Fruit Salad
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Fruit
Fruit Sorbet
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Fruit and one Slush Ice
Fruitcake
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat and three Fruits
Gingerbread House
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Ginger, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Vanilla, and one Egg
Gooseberry Boba Tea
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Gooseberry, one Sugarcane, and one Milk
Gray Stuff
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Dairy or Oil, one Sugarcane, and one Cocoa Bean
Hot Cocoa
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Cocoa bean, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
Ice Cream
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Milk, one Slush Ice, and one Sugarcane
Jam Waffles
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Fruit, one Wheat, one Milk, and one Egg
Lemon Sorbet
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Lemon and one Slush Ice
Meringue Pie
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Lemon, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Butter
Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Ginger and one Wheat
Mint Boba Tea
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Mint, one Sugarcane, and one Milk
Mint Candy
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Mint and one Sugarcane
Mint Chocolate
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Mint, one Cocoa Bean, one Sugarcane, and one Butter
Mint Sorbet
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Mint and one Slush Ice
Pastry Cream and Fruits
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: Three Fruits, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
Pawpsicle
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Sugarcane, and one Fruit
Peanut Butter Waffles
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Peanut, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Milk
Plain Snow Cones
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Slush Ice
Raspberry Boba Tea
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Raspberry, one Sugarcane, and one Milk
Red Fruit Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Fruit, one Wheat, and one Butter
Red Fruit Sorbet
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Sugarcane, one Slush Ice, one Raspberry, and one Gooseberry
Root Beer
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Ginger, one Vanilla, and one Sugarcane
Shake
- Rarity: One-star
- Ingredients: One Dairy or Oil
Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Gooseberry, one Wheat, and one Butter
Sour Snow Cones
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Lemon, and one Sugarcane
Spring Chocolate
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Spring V-EGG-etable, one Sugarcane, and one Cocoa Bean
Spring Egg Bowl
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Egg-cellent Fruit, one Spring V-EGG-etable, one Wild Spring Egg, one Cocoa Bean, and one Sugarcane
Spring Mimosa Eggs
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Egg-cellent Fruit, one Spring V-EGG-etable, one Wild Spring Egg, and one Basil
Sweet Slush
- Rarity: Two-star
- Ingredients: One Slush Ice and one Sugarcane
Tropical Pop
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Fruit, one Sugarcane, and one Coconut
Vanilla Ice Cream
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Vanilla, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
Waffles
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Milk, one Egg, and one Sugarcane
Wedding Cake
- Rarity: Five-star
- Ingredients: One Butter, one Egg, one Wheat, one Vanilla, and one Sugarcane
Whimsical Pie
- Rarity: Three-star
- Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Wheat, and one Butter
Wonderland Cookies
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Vanilla, one Sugarcane, and one Butter
Yule Log
- Rarity: Four-star
- Ingredients: One Wheat, one Cocoa Bean, one Vanilla, and one Cherry