All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

There are so many delicious dishes to choose from.

The player standing in Remy's kitchen wearing a chef outfit.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Cooking is one of the most important and essential aspects of gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley as you’ll regularly be asked to cook up meals for friends, quests, or for yourself.

Because of how crucial cooking is, you’ll want to learn how to cook every recipe available in the game so that you’re prepared to serve excellency and impress the valley’s head chef Remy no matter what.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list

All recipes are divided into three types of meals, which can be anywhere between one-star to five-star rarity, which is based on the number of ingredients used. These three types of meals are:

  • Appetizers
  • Entrées
  • Desserts

Here is every available recipe you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all of which also require one Coal Ore to cook. This list will be updated as new recipes arrive.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizers

Arendellian Pickled Herring

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, one Garlic, and one Herb

Bell Pepper Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Bell Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese

Buñuelos

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Milk, one Egg, one Wheat, and one Cheese

Cheese Platter

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Cheese

Chili Pepper Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Chili Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese

Coffee

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Coffee Bean

Crackers

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Grain

Creamy Soup

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Herb, one Milk, one Potato, and one Vegetable

Crudités

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Vegetable
The player holding a rabbit in front of a garden.
You’ll need to gather ingredients regularly to cook. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dream Fizz

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Sugarcane, one Wheat, and one Slush Ice

Eggplant Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Eggplant, one egg, and one Cheese

French Fries

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Canola and one Potato

Gazpacho

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, and one Spice

Green Salad

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Vegetable and one Lettuce

Grilled Vegetables

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Vegetable

Hard-Boiled Eggs

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg

Large Seafood Platter

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: Four Seafood and one Lemon

Latte

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Coffee Bean and one Milk

Mocha

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Coffee Bean, one Milk, and one Cocoa Bean

Okra Soup

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Okra

Onion Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Onion, one Egg, and one Cheese

Oyster Platter

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Oyster and one Lemon

Peppermint Tea

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Lemon and one Mint

Pickled Herring

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, and one Spice

Potato Leek Soup

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Potato, one Leek, one Milk, one Onion, and one Garlic
Remy looking at a board.
Remy might have some competition if you cook regularly. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Potato Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Potato, one Egg, and one Cheese

Pottage

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Potato, one Spice, and one Vegetable

Pumpkin Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese

Pumpkin Soup

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Pumpkin, one Vegetable, one Milk, and one Ginger

Purée

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: Potato

Roasted Asparagus

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Asparagus and one Canola

Salad

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Lettuce

Sautéed Mushrooms

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Mushroom and one Butter

Seafood Appetizer

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Seafood

Seafood Platter

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: Two Seafood

Soufflé

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Cheese, one Egg, one Milk, and one Butter

Sweet Herring

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Herring and one Onion

Tomato Soup

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Tomato

Vegetable Soup

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: Two Vegetables

Zucchini Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Zucchini, one Egg, and one Cheese

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Entrées

Apple-Cider-Gazed Salmon

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Salmon, one Sugarcane, and one Apple

Baked Carp

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Carp and one Butter

Basil Omelet

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg, one Basil, one Cheese, and one Milk

Bouillabaisse

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: Two Seafood, one Shrimp, one Tomato, and one Vegetable

Carp Salad

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Carp, one Lettuce, and one Lemon

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Cod, one Cheese, and one Wheat

Chowder

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Seafood, one Milk, one Potato, and one Vegetable

Creamy Garlic Scallops

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Scallop, one Garlic, one Lemon, and one Butter

Crispy Baked Cod

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Cod and one Wheat

Fish Creole

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Vegetable, one Tomato, one Rice, and one Garlic

Fish ‘n’ Chips

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Wheat, one Canola, and one Potato
Mirabel and the player in a kitchen.
You can gift the dishes you cook to Disney friends. Image via Gameloft

Fish Pasta

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Garlic, one Milk, and one Wheat

Fish Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Wheat, and one Butter

Fish Risotto

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Rice, and one Butter

Fish Salad

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Lemon, and one Lettuce

Fish Sandwiches

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish and one Wheat

Fish Soup

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Vegetable, and one Milk

Fish Steak

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Tomato, and one Basil

Fish Tacos

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Chili Pepper, one Corn, and one Cheese

Fugu Sushi

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fugu, one Rice, and one Seaweed

Ghostly Fish Steak

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Here and There Fish, one Lemon, one Asparagus, one Bell Pepper, and one Oregano

Greek Pizza

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Tomato, one Cheese, one Wheat, one Onion, and one Spice

Grilled Fish

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish

Grilled Fish Entrée

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish and one Vegetable

Gumbo

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Tomato, one Onion, one Chili Pepper, one Shrimp, and one Okra

Hearty Salad

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Lettuce and two Vegetables

Hors d’Oeuvres

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Spice
The player cooking with Remy.
If you cook in Chez Remy, the tiny chef will be there to guide you. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Kappa Maki

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Seaweed, one Cucumber, and one Rice

Kronk’s Spinach Puffs

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Spinach, one Cheese, and one Canola

Lancetfish Paella

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Lancetfish, one Shrimp, one Seafood, one Tomato, and one Rice

Leek Soup

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Leek

Lemon Garlic Swordfish

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Swordfish, one Lemon, and one Garlic

Lioness Feast

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Here and There Fish, one Oregano, one Tomato, and one Mushroom

Lobster Roll

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Lobster, one Wheat, one Lemon, one Butter, and one Garlic

Maguro Sushi

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Rice, one Seaweed, one Tuna, and one Ginger

Maki

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish, one Seaweed, and one Rice

Margherita Pizza

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Cheese, one Tomato, one Wheat, and one Spice

Marvelous Jam

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit and one Wheat

Mediterranean Salad

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, one Lettuce, and one Spice

Mushroom Pizza

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Mushroom, one Cheese, one Tomato, and one Wheat

Mushu’s Congee

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Garlic, one Ginger, one Egg, one Mushroom, and one Rice

Omelet

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg, one Cheese, and one Milk

Pan-Fried Angler Fish

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Anglerfish, one Tomato, one Zucchini, and one Potato

Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Bass and two Vegetables

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Tilapia and two Vegetables

Pasta

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat and one Tomato

Peanut Butter Sandwich

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat and one Peanut

Pizza

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Cheese, and one Tomato

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One White Sturgeon, one Basil, one Lemon, and one Butter

Porridge

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Milk and one Wheat

Porridge with Fruits

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Milk, one Fruit, and one Wheat

Ranch Salad

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Lettuce, one Bell Pepper, one Corn, one Tomato, and one Onion
The player standing in front of Mirabel's house with Moana, Anna, Elsa, and Mirabel.
The residents of the valley will always appreciate a freshly cooked meal. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ratatouille

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Tomato, one Eggplant, one Onion, one Zucchini, and one Spice.

Sake Maki

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Rice, one Seaweed, and one Salmon

Sake Sushi

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Salmon and one Rice

Savory Fish

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Fish and one Lemon

Scrambled Egg

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg and one Cheese

Seafood Pasta

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Seafood, one Wheat, and one Milk

Seafood Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Seafood, one Wheat, and one Butter

Seafood Salad

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Seafood and one Lettuce

Seafood Soup

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Seafood and two Vegetables

Seared Rainbow Trout

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Rainbow Trout, one Tomato, and one Onion

Simple Fried Perch

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Perch, one Wheat, and one Butter

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Anglerfish and one Peanut

Sole Meunière

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Sole, one Wheat, one Butter, and one Lemon

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Tomato, one Wheat, and one Chili Pepper

Spicy Baked Bream

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Bream, one Chili Pepper, and one Butter

Steamed Fugu

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fugu, one Ginger, and one Garlic

Sushi

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One rice and one Seaweed

Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Kingfish, one Sugarcane, and one Lemon

Sweet Udon

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Rice, one Seafood, and one Sweet

Tamagoyaki

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg and one Sugarcane

Tasty Salad

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Lettuce, one Cucumber, one Vegetable, and one Spice

Tasty Veggies

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Vegetable and one Spice

Tekka Maki

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Tuna, one Soya, one Seaweed, and one Rice

Teriyaki Salmon

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Salmon, one Soya, one Sugarcane, one Rice, and one Ginger

Tuna Burger

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Tuna, one Lemon, one Onion, one Wheat, and one Vegetable
The player fishing on the beach with Elsa.
Fish is an important ingredient, so be sure to go fishing often. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Vegetarian Pizza

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: Two Vegetables, one Wheat, one Cheese, and one Tomato

Vegetarian Stew

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Carrot, one Potato, and one Onion

Vegetarian Taco

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Corn, one Chili Pepper, one Cheese, and one Vegetable

Veggie Casserole

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: Two Vegetables, one Cheese, and one Spice

Veggie Pasta

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Tomato, one Wheat, and one Vegetable

Veggie Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Vegetable, one Butter, and one Wheat

Veggie Skewers

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Mushroom, one Onion, one Bell Pepper, and one Zucchini

Walleye en Papillote

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Walleye, one Basil, one Oregano, and one Vegetable

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Desserts

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Butter, and one Sweet

Apple Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Apple, one Wheat, and one Butter

Apple Sorbet

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Apple, and one Sugarcane

Aurora’s Cake

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Egg, one Fruit, and one Milk

Banana Ice Cream

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Banana, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Banana Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Banana, one Wheat, and one Butter

Banana Split

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Banana, one Slush Ice, one Milk, one Sugarcane, and one Sweet

Beignets

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Canola, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Berry Salad

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Raspberry, one Gooseberry, and one Blueberry

Birthday Cake

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Egg, and one Butter
The player standing next to Vanellope in her candy themed house.
Vanellope will love the desserts you make. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Biscuits

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Blueberry Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Blueberry, one Wheat, and one Butter

Boba Tea

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Sugarcane and one Milk

Candy

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Sweet

Caramel Apples

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Sugarcane and one Apple

Carrot Cake

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Carrot, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Cheesecake

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Fruit, one Cheese, one Wheat, and one Sugarcane

Cherry Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Cherry, one Wheat, and one Butter

Chocolate Chip Cookies

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Chocolate Ice Cream

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Chocolate Waffles

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Milk

Coconut Boba Tea

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Coconut, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Coconut Cake

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Coconut, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Coconut Ice Cream

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Coconut, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane
The player standing in a kitchen.
You can also use the dishes you cook as decorative items. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crepe

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg, one Wheat, one Milk, and one Vanilla

Dream Ice Cream

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Slush Ice, and one Milk

Fruit Salad

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Fruit

Fruit Sorbet

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Fruit and one Slush Ice

Fruitcake

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat and three Fruits

Gingerbread House

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Ginger, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Vanilla, and one Egg

Gooseberry Boba Tea

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Gooseberry, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Gray Stuff

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Dairy or Oil, one Sugarcane, and one Cocoa Bean

Hot Cocoa

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Cocoa bean, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Ice Cream

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Milk, one Slush Ice, and one Sugarcane

Jam Waffles

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Fruit, one Wheat, one Milk, and one Egg

Lemon Sorbet

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Lemon and one Slush Ice

Meringue Pie

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Lemon, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Butter

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Ginger and one Wheat

Mint Boba Tea

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Mint, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Mint Candy

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Mint and one Sugarcane

Mint Chocolate

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Mint, one Cocoa Bean, one Sugarcane, and one Butter
The player gardening with Wall-E.
Bring a friend when you go gardening to get extra ingredients. Image via Gameloft

Mint Sorbet

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Mint and one Slush Ice

Pastry Cream and Fruits

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: Three Fruits, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Pawpsicle

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Sugarcane, and one Fruit

Peanut Butter Waffles

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Peanut, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Milk

Plain Snow Cones

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Slush Ice

Raspberry Boba Tea

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Raspberry, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Red Fruit Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Fruit, one Wheat, and one Butter

Red Fruit Sorbet

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Sugarcane, one Slush Ice, one Raspberry, and one Gooseberry

Root Beer

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Ginger, one Vanilla, and one Sugarcane

Shake

  • Rarity: One-star
  • Ingredients: One Dairy or Oil

Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Gooseberry, one Wheat, and one Butter

Sour Snow Cones

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Lemon, and one Sugarcane

Spring Chocolate

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Spring V-EGG-etable, one Sugarcane, and one Cocoa Bean
The player crafting a strange egg seed.
You’ll need a strange type of egg for some dessert recipes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Spring Egg Bowl

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg-cellent Fruit, one Spring V-EGG-etable, one Wild Spring Egg, one Cocoa Bean, and one Sugarcane

Spring Mimosa Eggs

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Egg-cellent Fruit, one Spring V-EGG-etable, one Wild Spring Egg, and one Basil

Sweet Slush

  • Rarity: Two-star
  • Ingredients: One Slush Ice and one Sugarcane

Tropical Pop

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Fruit, one Sugarcane, and one Coconut

Vanilla Ice Cream

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Vanilla, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Waffles

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Milk, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Wedding Cake

  • Rarity: Five-star
  • Ingredients: One Butter, one Egg, one Wheat, one Vanilla, and one Sugarcane

Whimsical Pie

  • Rarity: Three-star
  • Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Wheat, and one Butter

Wonderland Cookies

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Vanilla, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Yule Log

  • Rarity: Four-star
  • Ingredients: One Wheat, one Cocoa Bean, one Vanilla, and one Cherry
