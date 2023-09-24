All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Cooking is one of the most important and essential aspects of gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley as you’ll regularly be asked to cook up meals for friends, quests, or for yourself.

Because of how crucial cooking is, you’ll want to learn how to cook every recipe available in the game so that you’re prepared to serve excellency and impress the valley’s head chef Remy no matter what.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list

All recipes are divided into three types of meals, which can be anywhere between one-star to five-star rarity, which is based on the number of ingredients used. These three types of meals are:

Appetizers

Entrées

Desserts

Here is every available recipe you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all of which also require one Coal Ore to cook. This list will be updated as new recipes arrive.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizers

Arendellian Pickled Herring

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, one Garlic, and one Herb

Bell Pepper Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Bell Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese

Buñuelos

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Milk, one Egg, one Wheat, and one Cheese

Cheese Platter

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Cheese

Chili Pepper Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Chili Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese

Coffee

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Coffee Bean

Crackers

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Grain

Creamy Soup

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Herb, one Milk, one Potato, and one Vegetable

Crudités

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Vegetable

You’ll need to gather ingredients regularly to cook. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dream Fizz

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Sugarcane, one Wheat, and one Slush Ice

Eggplant Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Eggplant, one egg, and one Cheese

French Fries

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Canola and one Potato

Gazpacho

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, and one Spice

Green Salad

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Vegetable and one Lettuce

Grilled Vegetables

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Vegetable

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Egg

Large Seafood Platter

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: Four Seafood and one Lemon

Latte

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Coffee Bean and one Milk

Mocha

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Coffee Bean, one Milk, and one Cocoa Bean

Okra Soup

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Okra

Onion Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Onion, one Egg, and one Cheese

Oyster Platter

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Oyster and one Lemon

Peppermint Tea

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Lemon and one Mint

Pickled Herring

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, and one Spice

Potato Leek Soup

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Potato, one Leek, one Milk, one Onion, and one Garlic

Remy might have some competition if you cook regularly. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Potato Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Potato, one Egg, and one Cheese

Pottage

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Potato, one Spice, and one Vegetable

Pumpkin Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese

Pumpkin Soup

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Pumpkin, one Vegetable, one Milk, and one Ginger

Purée

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: Potato

Roasted Asparagus

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Asparagus and one Canola

Salad

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Lettuce

Sautéed Mushrooms

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Mushroom and one Butter

Seafood Appetizer

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Seafood

Seafood Platter

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: Two Seafood

Soufflé

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Cheese, one Egg, one Milk, and one Butter

Sweet Herring

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Herring and one Onion

Tomato Soup

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Tomato

Vegetable Soup

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: Two Vegetables

Zucchini Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Zucchini, one Egg, and one Cheese

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Entrées

Apple-Cider-Gazed Salmon

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Salmon, one Sugarcane, and one Apple

Baked Carp

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Carp and one Butter

Basil Omelet

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Egg, one Basil, one Cheese, and one Milk

Bouillabaisse

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: Two Seafood, one Shrimp, one Tomato, and one Vegetable

Carp Salad

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Carp, one Lettuce, and one Lemon

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Cod, one Cheese, and one Wheat

Chowder

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Seafood, one Milk, one Potato, and one Vegetable

Creamy Garlic Scallops

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Scallop, one Garlic, one Lemon, and one Butter

Crispy Baked Cod

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Cod and one Wheat

Fish Creole

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Vegetable, one Tomato, one Rice, and one Garlic

Fish ‘n’ Chips

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Wheat, one Canola, and one Potato

You can gift the dishes you cook to Disney friends. Image via Gameloft

Fish Pasta

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Garlic, one Milk, and one Wheat

Fish Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Wheat, and one Butter

Fish Risotto

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Rice, and one Butter

Fish Salad

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Lemon, and one Lettuce

Fish Sandwiches

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Fish and one Wheat

Fish Soup

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Vegetable, and one Milk

Fish Steak

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Tomato, and one Basil

Fish Tacos

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Chili Pepper, one Corn, and one Cheese

Fugu Sushi

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fugu, one Rice, and one Seaweed

Ghostly Fish Steak

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Here and There Fish, one Lemon, one Asparagus, one Bell Pepper, and one Oregano

Greek Pizza

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Tomato, one Cheese, one Wheat, one Onion, and one Spice

Grilled Fish

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Fish

Grilled Fish Entrée

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Fish and one Vegetable

Gumbo

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Tomato, one Onion, one Chili Pepper, one Shrimp, and one Okra

Hearty Salad

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Lettuce and two Vegetables

Hors d’Oeuvres

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Spice

If you cook in Chez Remy, the tiny chef will be there to guide you. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Kappa Maki

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Seaweed, one Cucumber, and one Rice

Kronk’s Spinach Puffs

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Spinach, one Cheese, and one Canola

Lancetfish Paella

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Lancetfish, one Shrimp, one Seafood, one Tomato, and one Rice

Leek Soup

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Leek

Lemon Garlic Swordfish

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Swordfish, one Lemon, and one Garlic

Lioness Feast

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Here and There Fish, one Oregano, one Tomato, and one Mushroom

Lobster Roll

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Lobster, one Wheat, one Lemon, one Butter, and one Garlic

Maguro Sushi

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Rice, one Seaweed, one Tuna, and one Ginger

Maki

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fish, one Seaweed, and one Rice

Margherita Pizza

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Cheese, one Tomato, one Wheat, and one Spice

Marvelous Jam

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit and one Wheat

Mediterranean Salad

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, one Lettuce, and one Spice

Mushroom Pizza

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Mushroom, one Cheese, one Tomato, and one Wheat

Mushu’s Congee

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Garlic, one Ginger, one Egg, one Mushroom, and one Rice

Omelet

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Egg, one Cheese, and one Milk

Pan-Fried Angler Fish

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Anglerfish, one Tomato, one Zucchini, and one Potato

Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Bass and two Vegetables

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Tilapia and two Vegetables

Pasta

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Wheat and one Tomato

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Wheat and one Peanut

Pizza

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Cheese, and one Tomato

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One White Sturgeon, one Basil, one Lemon, and one Butter

Porridge

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Milk and one Wheat

Porridge with Fruits

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Milk, one Fruit, and one Wheat

Ranch Salad

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Lettuce, one Bell Pepper, one Corn, one Tomato, and one Onion

The residents of the valley will always appreciate a freshly cooked meal. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ratatouille

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Tomato, one Eggplant, one Onion, one Zucchini, and one Spice.

Sake Maki

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Rice, one Seaweed, and one Salmon

Sake Sushi

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Salmon and one Rice

Savory Fish

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Fish and one Lemon

Scrambled Egg

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Egg and one Cheese

Seafood Pasta

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Seafood, one Wheat, and one Milk

Seafood Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Seafood, one Wheat, and one Butter

Seafood Salad

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Seafood and one Lettuce

Seafood Soup

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Seafood and two Vegetables

Seared Rainbow Trout

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Rainbow Trout, one Tomato, and one Onion

Simple Fried Perch

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Perch, one Wheat, and one Butter

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Anglerfish and one Peanut

Sole Meunière

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Sole, one Wheat, one Butter, and one Lemon

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Tomato, one Wheat, and one Chili Pepper

Spicy Baked Bream

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Bream, one Chili Pepper, and one Butter

Steamed Fugu

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fugu, one Ginger, and one Garlic

Sushi

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One rice and one Seaweed

Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Kingfish, one Sugarcane, and one Lemon

Sweet Udon

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Rice, one Seafood, and one Sweet

Tamagoyaki

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Egg and one Sugarcane

Tasty Salad

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Lettuce, one Cucumber, one Vegetable, and one Spice

Tasty Veggies

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Vegetable and one Spice

Tekka Maki

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Tuna, one Soya, one Seaweed, and one Rice

Teriyaki Salmon

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Salmon, one Soya, one Sugarcane, one Rice, and one Ginger

Tuna Burger

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Tuna, one Lemon, one Onion, one Wheat, and one Vegetable

Fish is an important ingredient, so be sure to go fishing often. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Vegetarian Pizza

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: Two Vegetables, one Wheat, one Cheese, and one Tomato

Vegetarian Stew

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Carrot, one Potato, and one Onion

Vegetarian Taco

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Corn, one Chili Pepper, one Cheese, and one Vegetable

Veggie Casserole

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: Two Vegetables, one Cheese, and one Spice

Veggie Pasta

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Tomato, one Wheat, and one Vegetable

Veggie Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Vegetable, one Butter, and one Wheat

Veggie Skewers

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Mushroom, one Onion, one Bell Pepper, and one Zucchini

Walleye en Papillote

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Walleye, one Basil, one Oregano, and one Vegetable

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Desserts

“My Hero” Cookie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Butter, and one Sweet

Apple Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Apple, one Wheat, and one Butter

Apple Sorbet

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Apple, and one Sugarcane

Aurora’s Cake

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Egg, one Fruit, and one Milk

Banana Ice Cream

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Banana, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Banana Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Banana, one Wheat, and one Butter

Banana Split

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Banana, one Slush Ice, one Milk, one Sugarcane, and one Sweet

Beignets

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Canola, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Berry Salad

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Raspberry, one Gooseberry, and one Blueberry

Birthday Cake

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Egg, and one Butter

Vanellope will love the desserts you make. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Biscuits

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Blueberry Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Blueberry, one Wheat, and one Butter

Boba Tea

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Sugarcane and one Milk

Candy

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Sweet

Caramel Apples

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Sugarcane and one Apple

Carrot Cake

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Carrot, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Cheesecake

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Fruit, one Cheese, one Wheat, and one Sugarcane

Cherry Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Cherry, one Wheat, and one Butter

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Chocolate Ice Cream

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Chocolate Waffles

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Cocoa Bean, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Milk

Coconut Boba Tea

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Coconut, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Coconut Cake

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Coconut, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Coconut Ice Cream

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Coconut, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

You can also use the dishes you cook as decorative items. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crepe

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Egg, one Wheat, one Milk, and one Vanilla

Dream Ice Cream

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Slush Ice, and one Milk

Fruit Salad

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Fruit

Fruit Sorbet

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Fruit and one Slush Ice

Fruitcake

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Wheat and three Fruits

Gingerbread House

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Ginger, one Wheat, one Sugarcane, one Vanilla, and one Egg

Gooseberry Boba Tea

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Gooseberry, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Gray Stuff

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Dairy or Oil, one Sugarcane, and one Cocoa Bean

Hot Cocoa

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Cocoa bean, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Ice Cream

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Milk, one Slush Ice, and one Sugarcane

Jam Waffles

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Fruit, one Wheat, one Milk, and one Egg

Lemon Sorbet

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Lemon and one Slush Ice

Meringue Pie

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Lemon, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Butter

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Ginger and one Wheat

Mint Boba Tea

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Mint, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Mint Candy

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Mint and one Sugarcane

Mint Chocolate

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Mint, one Cocoa Bean, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Bring a friend when you go gardening to get extra ingredients. Image via Gameloft

Mint Sorbet

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Mint and one Slush Ice

Pastry Cream and Fruits

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: Three Fruits, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Pawpsicle

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Sugarcane, and one Fruit

Peanut Butter Waffles

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Peanut, one Wheat, one Egg, and one Milk

Plain Snow Cones

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Slush Ice

Raspberry Boba Tea

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Raspberry, one Sugarcane, and one Milk

Red Fruit Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Fruit, one Wheat, and one Butter

Red Fruit Sorbet

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Sugarcane, one Slush Ice, one Raspberry, and one Gooseberry

Root Beer

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Ginger, one Vanilla, and one Sugarcane

Shake

Rarity: One-star

Ingredients: One Dairy or Oil

Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Gooseberry, one Wheat, and one Butter

Sour Snow Cones

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Lemon, and one Sugarcane

Spring Chocolate

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Spring V-EGG-etable, one Sugarcane, and one Cocoa Bean

You’ll need a strange type of egg for some dessert recipes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Spring Egg Bowl

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Egg-cellent Fruit, one Spring V-EGG-etable, one Wild Spring Egg, one Cocoa Bean, and one Sugarcane

Spring Mimosa Eggs

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Egg-cellent Fruit, one Spring V-EGG-etable, one Wild Spring Egg, and one Basil

Sweet Slush

Rarity: Two-star

Ingredients: One Slush Ice and one Sugarcane

Tropical Pop

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Slush Ice, one Fruit, one Sugarcane, and one Coconut

Vanilla Ice Cream

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Vanilla, one Slush Ice, one Milk, and one Sugarcane

Waffles

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Milk, one Egg, and one Sugarcane

Wedding Cake

Rarity: Five-star

Ingredients: One Butter, one Egg, one Wheat, one Vanilla, and one Sugarcane

Whimsical Pie

Rarity: Three-star

Ingredients: One Dreamlight Fruit, one Wheat, and one Butter

Wonderland Cookies

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Vanilla, one Sugarcane, and one Butter

Yule Log

Rarity: Four-star

Ingredients: One Wheat, one Cocoa Bean, one Vanilla, and one Cherry

