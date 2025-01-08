Forgot password
An avatar petting a fox while sitting next to some Greek Salad in DDV.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to make Greek Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get a little Mediterranean flavor in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Jan 8, 2025 05:16 pm

Greek Salad is a five-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley that came to the game alongside other recipes from The Storybook Vale DLC. If you’re ready to bring the Mediterranean to your valley, here’s everything you need to know to make Greek Salad.

DDV Greek Salad information

A square bowl of salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Behold! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Greek Salad you make will go towards your Storybook Vale Meal Collection, which shows every recipe you’ve learned from the DLC. It’s a separate list to the Dreamlight Valley Meal Collection, and can be found in your Collections tab in the menu.

CategoryDetails
TypeMeal
CategoryEntrée
StarsFive
CollectionStorybook Vale Meal Collection
Sells For654+ Star Coins
Energy Restored1,476+ Energy

Where to find the ingredients for Greek Salad

You’ll need five ingredients to make your own Greek Salad in DDV:

  • x1 Cucumber
  • x1 Radish
  • x1 Any vegetable
  • x1 Flyleaf Feta
  • x1 Olives

Cucumber

Buying cucumbers in DDV.
I cleaned up this area just for the screenshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cucumbers are grown from seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. To access these seeds, you’ll need to repair the stall in this area. After planting the seeds, the cucumbers will take one hour and 15 minutes to grow and require one watering. If you’d prefer to skip the wait, fully grown cucumbers are occasionally available at the same stall for 239 Star Coins.

Radish

Buying Radish seeds in DDV.
Radishes: Only in seed form! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Radish seeds are available at Goofy’s Stall in The Wild Woods, which also requires repair before the seeds are unlocked. Once planted, radishes take one hour and 45 minutes to grow. Unfortunately, they don’t grow faster with watering (unless you’re using a Miraculous Growth Potion), so you’ll need a bit of patience here.

Any vegetable

A Brussles Sprouts plant in DDV.
A Brussels Sprouts plant in The Wild Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beauty of this ingredient slot is its flexibility. You can use any vegetable available in DDV or its DLCs. Options range from carrots and tomatoes to more exotic picks. If you’re running low, shop at the various Goofy Stalls in your unlocked biomes. Check out this table of all vegetables in DDV if you’re struggling:

VegetableBiome
AsparagusFrosted Heights
BambooThe Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
BeansThe Plains
The Wastes
The Oasis
The Borderlands
BroccoliThe Plains
The Wastes
The Oasis
The Borderlands
Brussels SproutsThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Beanstalk Marshes
The Fallen Fortress
Bell PepperForest of Valor
CabbageThe Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
CarrotPeaceful Meadow
CauliflowerThe Bind
CeleryThe Docks
The Courtyard
The Overlook
The Ruins
Chili PepperSunlit Plateau
CucumberFrosted Heights
EggplantFrosted Heights
Flute RootThe Plains
The Wastes
The Oasis
The Borderlands
Green BeansThe Wild Woods
LeekForgotten Lands
LettucePeaceful Meadow
OkraGlade of Trust
OnionForest of Valor
Porcini MushroomsThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Beanstalk Marshes
The Fallen Fortress
PotatoForgotten Lands
PumpkinForgotten Lands
RadicchioThe Elysian Fields 
RadishThe Wild Woods
Ring SquashThe Bind
Ruby LentilsThe Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
SpinachGlade of Trust
TomatoDazzle Beach
TurnipThe Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
YamThe Docks
The Courtyard
The Overlook
The Ruins
ZucchiniSunlit Plateau

Flyleaf Feta

Buying Flyleaf Feta in DDV.
Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flyleaf Feta is a specialty dairy product found at Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. You’ll need to upgrade this stall twice to unlock Flyleaf Feta for purchase, but once it’s available, it’ll only set you back 150 Star Coins.

Olives

An olive tree in DDV.
An Olive Tree in Mythopia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Olives grow on trees found in any Mythopia biome. Each harvest provides four olives, and the trees take only 30 minutes to replenish. For maximum efficiency, move a few Olive Trees near your house so you always have a steady supply.

Greek Salad uses in DDV

Though there are no quests that require Greek Salad, you may find that villagers occasionally request this dish in Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. The diners will only request a Greek Salad if you own The Storybook Vale DLC, as the recipe belongs to that expansion’s collection.

Some villagers may also ask for a Greek Salad as one of their daily favorite gifts, but other than that, you can just use this dish to replenish your energy or earn a few extra Star Coins.

