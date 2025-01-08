How to make Greek Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Greek Salad is a five-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley that came to the game alongside other recipes from The Storybook Vale DLC. If you’re ready to bring the Mediterranean to your valley, here’s everything you need to know to make Greek Salad.

DDV Greek Salad information

Behold! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Greek Salad you make will go towards your Storybook Vale Meal Collection, which shows every recipe you’ve learned from the DLC. It’s a separate list to the Dreamlight Valley Meal Collection, and can be found in your Collections tab in the menu.

Category Details Type Meal Category Entrée Stars Five Collection Storybook Vale Meal Collection Sells For 654+ Star Coins Energy Restored 1,476+ Energy

Where to find the ingredients for Greek Salad

You’ll need five ingredients to make your own Greek Salad in DDV:

x1 Cucumber

x1 Radish

x1 Any vegetable

x1 Flyleaf Feta

x1 Olives

Cucumber

I cleaned up this area just for the screenshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cucumbers are grown from seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. To access these seeds, you’ll need to repair the stall in this area. After planting the seeds, the cucumbers will take one hour and 15 minutes to grow and require one watering. If you’d prefer to skip the wait, fully grown cucumbers are occasionally available at the same stall for 239 Star Coins.

Radish

Radishes: Only in seed form! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Radish seeds are available at Goofy’s Stall in The Wild Woods, which also requires repair before the seeds are unlocked. Once planted, radishes take one hour and 45 minutes to grow. Unfortunately, they don’t grow faster with watering (unless you’re using a Miraculous Growth Potion), so you’ll need a bit of patience here.

Any vegetable

A Brussels Sprouts plant in The Wild Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beauty of this ingredient slot is its flexibility. You can use any vegetable available in DDV or its DLCs. Options range from carrots and tomatoes to more exotic picks. If you’re running low, shop at the various Goofy Stalls in your unlocked biomes. Check out this table of all vegetables in DDV if you’re struggling:

Vegetable Biome Asparagus Frosted Heights Bamboo The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Beans The Plains

The Wastes

The Oasis

The Borderlands Broccoli The Plains

The Wastes

The Oasis

The Borderlands Brussels Sprouts The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Beanstalk Marshes

The Fallen Fortress Bell Pepper Forest of Valor Cabbage The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Carrot Peaceful Meadow Cauliflower The Bind Celery The Docks

The Courtyard

The Overlook

The Ruins Chili Pepper Sunlit Plateau Cucumber Frosted Heights Eggplant Frosted Heights Flute Root The Plains

The Wastes

The Oasis

The Borderlands Green Beans The Wild Woods Leek Forgotten Lands Lettuce Peaceful Meadow Okra Glade of Trust Onion Forest of Valor Porcini Mushrooms The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Beanstalk Marshes

The Fallen Fortress Potato Forgotten Lands Pumpkin Forgotten Lands Radicchio The Elysian Fields Radish The Wild Woods Ring Squash The Bind Ruby Lentils The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Spinach Glade of Trust Tomato Dazzle Beach Turnip The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Yam The Docks

The Courtyard

The Overlook

The Ruins Zucchini Sunlit Plateau

Flyleaf Feta

Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flyleaf Feta is a specialty dairy product found at Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. You’ll need to upgrade this stall twice to unlock Flyleaf Feta for purchase, but once it’s available, it’ll only set you back 150 Star Coins.

Olives

An Olive Tree in Mythopia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Olives grow on trees found in any Mythopia biome. Each harvest provides four olives, and the trees take only 30 minutes to replenish. For maximum efficiency, move a few Olive Trees near your house so you always have a steady supply.

Greek Salad uses in DDV

Though there are no quests that require Greek Salad, you may find that villagers occasionally request this dish in Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. The diners will only request a Greek Salad if you own The Storybook Vale DLC, as the recipe belongs to that expansion’s collection.

Some villagers may also ask for a Greek Salad as one of their daily favorite gifts, but other than that, you can just use this dish to replenish your energy or earn a few extra Star Coins.

