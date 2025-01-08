How to make Greek Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Greek Salad is a five-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley that came to the game alongside other recipes from The Storybook Vale DLC. If you’re ready to bring the Mediterranean to your valley, here’s everything you need to know to make Greek Salad.
DDV Greek Salad information
The first Greek Salad you make will go towards your Storybook Vale Meal Collection, which shows every recipe you’ve learned from the DLC. It’s a separate list to the Dreamlight Valley Meal Collection, and can be found in your Collections tab in the menu.
|Category
|Details
|Type
|Meal
|Category
|Entrée
|Stars
|Five
|Collection
|Storybook Vale Meal Collection
|Sells For
|654+ Star Coins
|Energy Restored
|1,476+ Energy
Where to find the ingredients for Greek Salad
You’ll need five ingredients to make your own Greek Salad in DDV:
- x1 Cucumber
- x1 Radish
- x1 Any vegetable
- x1 Flyleaf Feta
- x1 Olives
Cucumber
Cucumbers are grown from seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. To access these seeds, you’ll need to repair the stall in this area. After planting the seeds, the cucumbers will take one hour and 15 minutes to grow and require one watering. If you’d prefer to skip the wait, fully grown cucumbers are occasionally available at the same stall for 239 Star Coins.
Radish
Radish seeds are available at Goofy’s Stall in The Wild Woods, which also requires repair before the seeds are unlocked. Once planted, radishes take one hour and 45 minutes to grow. Unfortunately, they don’t grow faster with watering (unless you’re using a Miraculous Growth Potion), so you’ll need a bit of patience here.
Any vegetable
The beauty of this ingredient slot is its flexibility. You can use any vegetable available in DDV or its DLCs. Options range from carrots and tomatoes to more exotic picks. If you’re running low, shop at the various Goofy Stalls in your unlocked biomes. Check out this table of all vegetables in DDV if you’re struggling:
|Vegetable
|Biome
|Asparagus
|Frosted Heights
|Bamboo
|The Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
|Beans
|The Plains
The Wastes
The Oasis
The Borderlands
|Broccoli
|The Plains
The Wastes
The Oasis
The Borderlands
|Brussels Sprouts
|The Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Beanstalk Marshes
The Fallen Fortress
|Bell Pepper
|Forest of Valor
|Cabbage
|The Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
|Carrot
|Peaceful Meadow
|Cauliflower
|The Bind
|Celery
|The Docks
The Courtyard
The Overlook
The Ruins
|Chili Pepper
|Sunlit Plateau
|Cucumber
|Frosted Heights
|Eggplant
|Frosted Heights
|Flute Root
|The Plains
The Wastes
The Oasis
The Borderlands
|Green Beans
|The Wild Woods
|Leek
|Forgotten Lands
|Lettuce
|Peaceful Meadow
|Okra
|Glade of Trust
|Onion
|Forest of Valor
|Porcini Mushrooms
|The Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Beanstalk Marshes
The Fallen Fortress
|Potato
|Forgotten Lands
|Pumpkin
|Forgotten Lands
|Radicchio
|The Elysian Fields
|Radish
|The Wild Woods
|Ring Squash
|The Bind
|Ruby Lentils
|The Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
|Spinach
|Glade of Trust
|Tomato
|Dazzle Beach
|Turnip
|The Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
|Yam
|The Docks
The Courtyard
The Overlook
The Ruins
|Zucchini
|Sunlit Plateau
Flyleaf Feta
Flyleaf Feta is a specialty dairy product found at Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. You’ll need to upgrade this stall twice to unlock Flyleaf Feta for purchase, but once it’s available, it’ll only set you back 150 Star Coins.
Olives
Olives grow on trees found in any Mythopia biome. Each harvest provides four olives, and the trees take only 30 minutes to replenish. For maximum efficiency, move a few Olive Trees near your house so you always have a steady supply.
Greek Salad uses in DDV
Though there are no quests that require Greek Salad, you may find that villagers occasionally request this dish in Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. The diners will only request a Greek Salad if you own The Storybook Vale DLC, as the recipe belongs to that expansion’s collection.
Some villagers may also ask for a Greek Salad as one of their daily favorite gifts, but other than that, you can just use this dish to replenish your energy or earn a few extra Star Coins.
Published: Jan 8, 2025 05:16 pm