Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The player flying in front of a table that has lots of The Storybook Vale ingredients and recipes sitting on it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale recipes

Here are the ingredients to make every recipe in The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 21, 2024 09:47 am

The vast world you can explore in The Storybook Vale has many unique ingredients you can find and collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can use these ingredients to cook all kinds of exclusive The Storybook Vale recipes.

Recommended Videos

Uncovering new recipes can be a challenging task. It’s difficult to know the perfect combinations you need to make new dishes, so you might struggle to cook the recipes included in this pack. It’s a lot easier if you know what you’re looking for, so here are all of the recipes in The Storybook Vale and a complete list of the ingredients you need to make them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

All The Storybook Vale recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The player cooking with Remy using Olives, Sour Berries, Cape Gooseberry, Sorcerer Hermit Crab, and Trumpet Snail in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Grab some ingredients from around the Vale and get cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 96 recipes you can cook in The Storybook Vale. These recipes are divided into three staple cooking categories. There are:

  • 16 Appetizers
  • 58 Entrees
  • 22 Desserts

Most of these recipes use a mix of ingredients you can get from the regular valley and those found exclusively around the Vale. Here’s a breakdown of all the ingredients you need to cook every recipe you can make in The Storybook Vale.

All The Storybook Vale Appetizers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

RecipeRarityIngredients
Ambrosia SmoothieTwo-starPlain Yogurt
Ambrosia
Baked Feta & OlivesTwo-starOlives
Flyleaf Feta
Cape Gooseberry SmoothieTwo-starCape Gooseberry
Plain Yogurt
Faerie Rye CrackersOne-starFaerie Rye
Golden Apple SmoothieTwo-starPlain Yogurt
Golden Apple
Greek PotatoesFive-starPotato
Salt Crystal
Garlic
Any Fruit
Any Spice
Honeydew SmoothieTwo-starPlain Yogurt
Honeydew
Lightning BoltFive-starLightning Spice
Lightning Spice
Stygian Mudskipper
Lamprey
Any Sweet
Olympian TapenadeFour-starElysian Grain
Olives
Honeydew
Any Spice
Persimmon SmoothieTwo-starPersimmon
Plain Yogurt
Radicchio SlawFour-starRadicchio
Radish
Green Beans
Cauliflower
Sauteéd PorciniTwo-starPorcini Mushrooms
Garlic
Simple Chia PuddingOne-starChia
Sparkling AmbrosiaTwo-starAmbrosia
Lightning Spice
Spiral Strawberry SmoothieTwo-starSpiral Strawberry
Plain Yogurt
TzatzikiThree-starGarlic
Plain Yogurt
Cucumber

All The Storybook Vale Entrees in Disney Dreamlight Valley

21 different The Storybook Vale recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
So many unique recipes waiting to be made. Screenshot by Dot Esports
RecipeRarityIngredients
A Very Unusual Tea TimeFour-starPlain Yogurt
Spiral Strawberry
Salt Crystal
Sour Berries
Aquatic EscargotThree-starTrumpet Snail
Garlic
Salt Crystal
Arcane Garlic CrabFour-starSorcerer Hat Hermit Crab
Salt Crystal
Garlic
Any Spice
Argossian PizzaFive-starElysian Grain
Onion
Olives
Flyleaf Feta
Any Vegetable
Barley SaladFour-starBarley
Cauliflower
Radish
Any Spice
Cacio e PepeThree-starElysian Grain
Black Pepper
Flyleaf Feta
Cape Gooseberry Chia PancakesFour-starCape Gooseberry
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
Caprese SaladFive-starFlyleaf Feta
Olives
Salt Crystal
Any Vegetable
Any Spice
Cauliflower SteakOne-starCauliflower
Chia PuddingOne-starChia
Chia Seed BreadThree-starChia
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Chimera SkewerFive-starHippocampus
Trumpet Snail
Flying Fish
Brussels Sprout
Any Fish
Electric Radicchio & Persimmon SaladThree-starRadicchio
Persimmon
Lightning Spice
Flying Fish QuenellesFive-starFlying Fish
Porcini Mushrooms
Flyleaf Feta
Any Vegetable
Any Protein
Garlic Steam MusselsThree-starGarlic
Mussel
Onion
Grecian Baked FishFive-starAmbrosia
Stygian Mudskipper
Elysian Grain
Olives
Salt Crystal
Greek SaladFive-starCucumber
Olives
Radish
Flyleaf Feta
Any Vegetable
Green Bean CasseroleThree-starGreen Beans
Onion
Porcini Mushrooms
Grilled Koi GyroFive-starKoi
Wheat
Cucumber
Olives
Any Spice
Hermit Crab PastaThree-starSorcerer Hat Hermit Crab
Wheat
Any Spice
Hippocampus Cepelinai DumplingsFive-starHippocampus
Onion
Potato
Spiral Strawberry
Black Pepper
Koi SashimiOne-starKoi
Lamprey SashimiOne-starLamprey
Loaded Breakfast YogurtFour-starAmbrosia
Oats
Plain Yogurt
Spiral Strawberry
Loaded Golden Apple PorridgeFour-starAmbrosia
Golden Apple
Oats
Oats
Loaded Honeydew PorridgeFour-starAmbrosia
Honeydew
Oats
Oats
Loaded Persimmon PorridgeFour-starAmbrosia
Persimmon
Oats
Oats
Loaded Rhubarb PorridgeFour-starAmbrosia
Rhubarb
Oats
Oats
Loaded Sea Grape PorridgeFour-starAmbrosia
Sea Grapes
Oats
Oats
Lupine Cullen SkinkFour-starSea Wolf
Onion
Potato
Plain Yogurt
Mussel RisottoFive-starMussel
Rice
Olives
Garlic
Any Spice
OatmealOne-starOats
Olive PlateOne-starOlives
Persimmon Chia PancakesFour-starPersimmon
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
Radicchio-Stuffed PorciniThree-starPorcini Mushrooms
Radicchio
Black Pepper
Roasted Barley & VeggiesFive-starBarley
Flyleaf Feta
Brussels Sprout
Onion
Any Vegetable
Roasted Brussel SproutsTwo-starBrussels Sprout
Garlic
Roasted Green BeansTwo-starGreen Beans
Garlic
Salt-Baked Sea WolfTwo-starSea Wolf
Salt Crystal
Salt-Pickled CauliflowerThree-starCauliflower
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
Salt-Pickled GarlicThree-starGarlic
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
Salt-Pickled Green BeansThree-starGreen Beans
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
Salt-Pickled RadicchioThree-starRadicchio
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
Salt-Pickled RadishThree-starRadish
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
Salt-Pickled Sea GrapesThree-starSea Grapes
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
Scottish PorridgeTwo-starOats
Any Fruit
Sea Grape Chia PancakesFour-starSea Grapes
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
Seaweed SaladFour-starRadish
Sea Grapes
Black Pepper
Any Vegetable
Shovel Bird Eggs BenedictFour-starShovelbird Egg
Elysian Grain
Spiral Strawberry
Salt Crystal
Soda Bread & FetaThree-starWheat
Flyleaf Feta
Salt Crystal
SpanakopitaFive-starOnion
Flyleaf Feta
Spinach
Garlic
Any Spice
Spiral Strawberry Chia PancakesFour-starSpiral Strawberry
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
Sprout-Stuffed PorciniThree-starPorcini Mushrooms
Brussels Sprout
Black Pepper
Squash-Stuffed PorciniThree-starPorcini Mushrooms
Ring Squash
Black Pepper
Squid SashimiOne-starSquid
Steamed MusselsOne-starMussel
Stuffed Ring SquashThree-starRing Squash
Ambrosia
Garlic
Tuna SashimiOne-starTuna

All The Storybook Vale Desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

RecipeRarityIngredients
Aphrodite’s DelightTwo-starAmbrosia
Golden Apple
Cape Gooseberry Sour FondueTwo-starCape Gooseberry
Sour Berries
Cinnamon CakeFour-starCinnamon
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Plain Yogurt
Cinnamon CookiesFour-starCinnamon
Wheat
Plain Yogurt
Any Sweet
Golden Apple PieThree-starGolden Apple
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Honeydew Sour FondueTwo-starHoneydew
Sour Berries
Lightning CakeFour-starLightning Spice
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Plain Yogurt
Lightning CookiesFour-starLightning Spice
Wheat
Plain Yogurt
Any Sweet
Merryweather’s GingersnapsFive-starFaerie Rye
Shovelbird Egg
Ginger
Nutmeg
Sour Berries
Nutmeg CakeFour-starNutmeg
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Yogurt
Nutmeg CookiesFour-starNutmeg
Wheat
Plain Yogurt
Any Sweet
Persimmon PieThree-starPersimmon
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Persimmon Sour FondueTwo-starPersimmon
Sour Berries
Rice PuddingThree-starRice
Oats
Vanilla
Sour Berry DessertTwo-starAmbrosia
Sour Berries
Sour Berry PieThree-starSour Berries
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Spicy YogurtTwo-starYogurt
Any Spice
Spiral Strawberry PieThree-starSpiral Strawberry
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Spiral Strawberry Sour FondueTwo-starSour Berries
Spiral Strawberry
Strawberry Rhubarb PieFour-starRhubarb
Strawberry
Wheat
Yogurt
Unbirthday CakeFive-starFaerie Rye
Shovelbird Egg
Yogurt
Nutmeg
Ambrosia
Vanilla YogurtTwo-starYogurt
Vanilla

More recipes may come to The Storybook Vale when part two of this DLC is released in the summer of 2025, so we’ll add them here if they do. There’s still plenty to do around the Vale in the meantime, like finding and feeding Owls, unlocking Merida, and completing A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin