All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale recipes

The vast world you can explore in The Storybook Vale has many unique ingredients you can find and collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can use these ingredients to cook all kinds of exclusive The Storybook Vale recipes.
Uncovering new recipes can be a challenging task. It’s difficult to know the perfect combinations you need to make new dishes, so you might struggle to cook the recipes included in this pack. It’s a lot easier if you know what you’re looking for, so here are all of the recipes in The Storybook Vale and a complete list of the ingredients you need to make them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Table of contents
All The Storybook Vale recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are 96 recipes you can cook in The Storybook Vale. These recipes are divided into three staple cooking categories. There are:
- 16 Appetizers
- 58 Entrees
- 22 Desserts
Most of these recipes use a mix of ingredients you can get from the regular valley and those found exclusively around the Vale. Here’s a breakdown of all the ingredients you need to cook every recipe you can make in The Storybook Vale.
All The Storybook Vale Appetizers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Recipe
|Rarity
|Ingredients
|Ambrosia Smoothie
|Two-star
|Plain Yogurt
Ambrosia
|Baked Feta & Olives
|Two-star
|Olives
Flyleaf Feta
|Cape Gooseberry Smoothie
|Two-star
|Cape Gooseberry
Plain Yogurt
|Faerie Rye Crackers
|One-star
|Faerie Rye
|Golden Apple Smoothie
|Two-star
|Plain Yogurt
Golden Apple
|Greek Potatoes
|Five-star
|Potato
Salt Crystal
Garlic
Any Fruit
Any Spice
|Honeydew Smoothie
|Two-star
|Plain Yogurt
Honeydew
|Lightning Bolt
|Five-star
|Lightning Spice
Lightning Spice
Stygian Mudskipper
Lamprey
Any Sweet
|Olympian Tapenade
|Four-star
|Elysian Grain
Olives
Honeydew
Any Spice
|Persimmon Smoothie
|Two-star
|Persimmon
Plain Yogurt
|Radicchio Slaw
|Four-star
|Radicchio
Radish
Green Beans
Cauliflower
|Sauteéd Porcini
|Two-star
|Porcini Mushrooms
Garlic
|Simple Chia Pudding
|One-star
|Chia
|Sparkling Ambrosia
|Two-star
|Ambrosia
Lightning Spice
|Spiral Strawberry Smoothie
|Two-star
|Spiral Strawberry
Plain Yogurt
|Tzatziki
|Three-star
|Garlic
Plain Yogurt
Cucumber
All The Storybook Vale Entrees in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Recipe
|Rarity
|Ingredients
|A Very Unusual Tea Time
|Four-star
|Plain Yogurt
Spiral Strawberry
Salt Crystal
Sour Berries
|Aquatic Escargot
|Three-star
|Trumpet Snail
Garlic
Salt Crystal
|Arcane Garlic Crab
|Four-star
|Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab
Salt Crystal
Garlic
Any Spice
|Argossian Pizza
|Five-star
|Elysian Grain
Onion
Olives
Flyleaf Feta
Any Vegetable
|Barley Salad
|Four-star
|Barley
Cauliflower
Radish
Any Spice
|Cacio e Pepe
|Three-star
|Elysian Grain
Black Pepper
Flyleaf Feta
|Cape Gooseberry Chia Pancakes
|Four-star
|Cape Gooseberry
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
|Caprese Salad
|Five-star
|Flyleaf Feta
Olives
Salt Crystal
Any Vegetable
Any Spice
|Cauliflower Steak
|One-star
|Cauliflower
|Chia Pudding
|One-star
|Chia
|Chia Seed Bread
|Three-star
|Chia
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
|Chimera Skewer
|Five-star
|Hippocampus
Trumpet Snail
Flying Fish
Brussels Sprout
Any Fish
|Electric Radicchio & Persimmon Salad
|Three-star
|Radicchio
Persimmon
Lightning Spice
|Flying Fish Quenelles
|Five-star
|Flying Fish
Porcini Mushrooms
Flyleaf Feta
Any Vegetable
Any Protein
|Garlic Steam Mussels
|Three-star
|Garlic
Mussel
Onion
|Grecian Baked Fish
|Five-star
|Ambrosia
Stygian Mudskipper
Elysian Grain
Olives
Salt Crystal
|Greek Salad
|Five-star
|Cucumber
Olives
Radish
Flyleaf Feta
Any Vegetable
|Green Bean Casserole
|Three-star
|Green Beans
Onion
Porcini Mushrooms
|Grilled Koi Gyro
|Five-star
|Koi
Wheat
Cucumber
Olives
Any Spice
|Hermit Crab Pasta
|Three-star
|Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab
Wheat
Any Spice
|Hippocampus Cepelinai Dumplings
|Five-star
|Hippocampus
Onion
Potato
Spiral Strawberry
Black Pepper
|Koi Sashimi
|One-star
|Koi
|Lamprey Sashimi
|One-star
|Lamprey
|Loaded Breakfast Yogurt
|Four-star
|Ambrosia
Oats
Plain Yogurt
Spiral Strawberry
|Loaded Golden Apple Porridge
|Four-star
|Ambrosia
Golden Apple
Oats
Oats
|Loaded Honeydew Porridge
|Four-star
|Ambrosia
Honeydew
Oats
Oats
|Loaded Persimmon Porridge
|Four-star
|Ambrosia
Persimmon
Oats
Oats
|Loaded Rhubarb Porridge
|Four-star
|Ambrosia
Rhubarb
Oats
Oats
|Loaded Sea Grape Porridge
|Four-star
|Ambrosia
Sea Grapes
Oats
Oats
|Lupine Cullen Skink
|Four-star
|Sea Wolf
Onion
Potato
Plain Yogurt
|Mussel Risotto
|Five-star
|Mussel
Rice
Olives
Garlic
Any Spice
|Oatmeal
|One-star
|Oats
|Olive Plate
|One-star
|Olives
|Persimmon Chia Pancakes
|Four-star
|Persimmon
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
|Radicchio-Stuffed Porcini
|Three-star
|Porcini Mushrooms
Radicchio
Black Pepper
|Roasted Barley & Veggies
|Five-star
|Barley
Flyleaf Feta
Brussels Sprout
Onion
Any Vegetable
|Roasted Brussel Sprouts
|Two-star
|Brussels Sprout
Garlic
|Roasted Green Beans
|Two-star
|Green Beans
Garlic
|Salt-Baked Sea Wolf
|Two-star
|Sea Wolf
Salt Crystal
|Salt-Pickled Cauliflower
|Three-star
|Cauliflower
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
|Salt-Pickled Garlic
|Three-star
|Garlic
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
|Salt-Pickled Green Beans
|Three-star
|Green Beans
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
|Salt-Pickled Radicchio
|Three-star
|Radicchio
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
|Salt-Pickled Radish
|Three-star
|Radish
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
|Salt-Pickled Sea Grapes
|Three-star
|Sea Grapes
Salt Crystal
Any Spice
|Scottish Porridge
|Two-star
|Oats
Any Fruit
|Sea Grape Chia Pancakes
|Four-star
|Sea Grapes
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
|Seaweed Salad
|Four-star
|Radish
Sea Grapes
Black Pepper
Any Vegetable
|Shovel Bird Eggs Benedict
|Four-star
|Shovelbird Egg
Elysian Grain
Spiral Strawberry
Salt Crystal
|Soda Bread & Feta
|Three-star
|Wheat
Flyleaf Feta
Salt Crystal
|Spanakopita
|Five-star
|Onion
Flyleaf Feta
Spinach
Garlic
Any Spice
|Spiral Strawberry Chia Pancakes
|Four-star
|Spiral Strawberry
Wheat
Chia
Shovelbird Egg
|Sprout-Stuffed Porcini
|Three-star
|Porcini Mushrooms
Brussels Sprout
Black Pepper
|Squash-Stuffed Porcini
|Three-star
|Porcini Mushrooms
Ring Squash
Black Pepper
|Squid Sashimi
|One-star
|Squid
|Steamed Mussels
|One-star
|Mussel
|Stuffed Ring Squash
|Three-star
|Ring Squash
Ambrosia
Garlic
|Tuna Sashimi
|One-star
|Tuna
All The Storybook Vale Desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Recipe
|Rarity
|Ingredients
|Aphrodite’s Delight
|Two-star
|Ambrosia
Golden Apple
|Cape Gooseberry Sour Fondue
|Two-star
|Cape Gooseberry
Sour Berries
|Cinnamon Cake
|Four-star
|Cinnamon
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Plain Yogurt
|Cinnamon Cookies
|Four-star
|Cinnamon
Wheat
Plain Yogurt
Any Sweet
|Golden Apple Pie
|Three-star
|Golden Apple
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
|Honeydew Sour Fondue
|Two-star
|Honeydew
Sour Berries
|Lightning Cake
|Four-star
|Lightning Spice
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Plain Yogurt
|Lightning Cookies
|Four-star
|Lightning Spice
Wheat
Plain Yogurt
Any Sweet
|Merryweather’s Gingersnaps
|Five-star
|Faerie Rye
Shovelbird Egg
Ginger
Nutmeg
Sour Berries
|Nutmeg Cake
|Four-star
|Nutmeg
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
Yogurt
|Nutmeg Cookies
|Four-star
|Nutmeg
Wheat
Plain Yogurt
Any Sweet
|Persimmon Pie
|Three-star
|Persimmon
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
|Persimmon Sour Fondue
|Two-star
|Persimmon
Sour Berries
|Rice Pudding
|Three-star
|Rice
Oats
Vanilla
|Sour Berry Dessert
|Two-star
|Ambrosia
Sour Berries
|Sour Berry Pie
|Three-star
|Sour Berries
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
|Spicy Yogurt
|Two-star
|Yogurt
Any Spice
|Spiral Strawberry Pie
|Three-star
|Spiral Strawberry
Wheat
Shovelbird Egg
|Spiral Strawberry Sour Fondue
|Two-star
|Sour Berries
Spiral Strawberry
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|Four-star
|Rhubarb
Strawberry
Wheat
Yogurt
|Unbirthday Cake
|Five-star
|Faerie Rye
Shovelbird Egg
Yogurt
Nutmeg
Ambrosia
|Vanilla Yogurt
|Two-star
|Yogurt
Vanilla
More recipes may come to The Storybook Vale when part two of this DLC is released in the summer of 2025, so we’ll add them here if they do. There’s still plenty to do around the Vale in the meantime, like finding and feeding Owls, unlocking Merida, and completing A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing.
Published: Nov 21, 2024 09:47 am