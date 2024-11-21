All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale recipes

The vast world you can explore in The Storybook Vale has many unique ingredients you can find and collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can use these ingredients to cook all kinds of exclusive The Storybook Vale recipes.

Uncovering new recipes can be a challenging task. It’s difficult to know the perfect combinations you need to make new dishes, so you might struggle to cook the recipes included in this pack. It’s a lot easier if you know what you’re looking for, so here are all of the recipes in The Storybook Vale and a complete list of the ingredients you need to make them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All The Storybook Vale recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grab some ingredients from around the Vale and get cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 96 recipes you can cook in The Storybook Vale. These recipes are divided into three staple cooking categories. There are:

16 Appetizers

58 Entrees

22 Desserts

Most of these recipes use a mix of ingredients you can get from the regular valley and those found exclusively around the Vale. Here’s a breakdown of all the ingredients you need to cook every recipe you can make in The Storybook Vale.

All The Storybook Vale Appetizers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Recipe Rarity Ingredients Ambrosia Smoothie Two-star Plain Yogurt

Ambrosia Baked Feta & Olives Two-star Olives

Flyleaf Feta Cape Gooseberry Smoothie Two-star Cape Gooseberry

Plain Yogurt Faerie Rye Crackers One-star Faerie Rye Golden Apple Smoothie Two-star Plain Yogurt

Golden Apple Greek Potatoes Five-star Potato

Salt Crystal

Garlic

Any Fruit

Any Spice Honeydew Smoothie Two-star Plain Yogurt

Honeydew Lightning Bolt Five-star Lightning Spice

Lightning Spice

Stygian Mudskipper

Lamprey

Any Sweet Olympian Tapenade Four-star Elysian Grain

Olives

Honeydew

Any Spice Persimmon Smoothie Two-star Persimmon

Plain Yogurt Radicchio Slaw Four-star Radicchio

Radish

Green Beans

Cauliflower Sauteéd Porcini Two-star Porcini Mushrooms

Garlic Simple Chia Pudding One-star Chia Sparkling Ambrosia Two-star Ambrosia

Lightning Spice Spiral Strawberry Smoothie Two-star Spiral Strawberry

Plain Yogurt Tzatziki Three-star Garlic

Plain Yogurt

Cucumber

All The Storybook Vale Entrees in Disney Dreamlight Valley

So many unique recipes waiting to be made. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recipe Rarity Ingredients A Very Unusual Tea Time Four-star Plain Yogurt

Spiral Strawberry

Salt Crystal

Sour Berries Aquatic Escargot Three-star Trumpet Snail

Garlic

Salt Crystal Arcane Garlic Crab Four-star Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab

Salt Crystal

Garlic

Any Spice Argossian Pizza Five-star Elysian Grain

Onion

Olives

Flyleaf Feta

Any Vegetable Barley Salad Four-star Barley

Cauliflower

Radish

Any Spice Cacio e Pepe Three-star Elysian Grain

Black Pepper

Flyleaf Feta Cape Gooseberry Chia Pancakes Four-star Cape Gooseberry

Wheat

Chia

Shovelbird Egg Caprese Salad Five-star Flyleaf Feta

Olives

Salt Crystal

Any Vegetable

Any Spice Cauliflower Steak One-star Cauliflower Chia Pudding One-star Chia Chia Seed Bread Three-star Chia

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg Chimera Skewer Five-star Hippocampus

Trumpet Snail

Flying Fish

Brussels Sprout

Any Fish Electric Radicchio & Persimmon Salad Three-star Radicchio

Persimmon

Lightning Spice Flying Fish Quenelles Five-star Flying Fish

Porcini Mushrooms

Flyleaf Feta

Any Vegetable

Any Protein Garlic Steam Mussels Three-star Garlic

Mussel

Onion Grecian Baked Fish Five-star Ambrosia

Stygian Mudskipper

Elysian Grain

Olives

Salt Crystal Greek Salad Five-star Cucumber

Olives

Radish

Flyleaf Feta

Any Vegetable Green Bean Casserole Three-star Green Beans

Onion

Porcini Mushrooms Grilled Koi Gyro Five-star Koi

Wheat

Cucumber

Olives

Any Spice Hermit Crab Pasta Three-star Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab

Wheat

Any Spice Hippocampus Cepelinai Dumplings Five-star Hippocampus

Onion

Potato

Spiral Strawberry

Black Pepper Koi Sashimi One-star Koi Lamprey Sashimi One-star Lamprey Loaded Breakfast Yogurt Four-star Ambrosia

Oats

Plain Yogurt

Spiral Strawberry Loaded Golden Apple Porridge Four-star Ambrosia

Golden Apple

Oats

Oats Loaded Honeydew Porridge Four-star Ambrosia

Honeydew

Oats

Oats Loaded Persimmon Porridge Four-star Ambrosia

Persimmon

Oats

Oats Loaded Rhubarb Porridge Four-star Ambrosia

Rhubarb

Oats

Oats Loaded Sea Grape Porridge Four-star Ambrosia

Sea Grapes

Oats

Oats Lupine Cullen Skink Four-star Sea Wolf

Onion

Potato

Plain Yogurt Mussel Risotto Five-star Mussel

Rice

Olives

Garlic

Any Spice Oatmeal One-star Oats Olive Plate One-star Olives Persimmon Chia Pancakes Four-star Persimmon

Wheat

Chia

Shovelbird Egg Radicchio-Stuffed Porcini Three-star Porcini Mushrooms

Radicchio

Black Pepper Roasted Barley & Veggies Five-star Barley

Flyleaf Feta

Brussels Sprout

Onion

Any Vegetable Roasted Brussel Sprouts Two-star Brussels Sprout

Garlic Roasted Green Beans Two-star Green Beans

Garlic Salt-Baked Sea Wolf Two-star Sea Wolf

Salt Crystal Salt-Pickled Cauliflower Three-star Cauliflower

Salt Crystal

Any Spice Salt-Pickled Garlic Three-star Garlic

Salt Crystal

Any Spice Salt-Pickled Green Beans Three-star Green Beans

Salt Crystal

Any Spice Salt-Pickled Radicchio Three-star Radicchio

Salt Crystal

Any Spice Salt-Pickled Radish Three-star Radish

Salt Crystal

Any Spice Salt-Pickled Sea Grapes Three-star Sea Grapes

Salt Crystal

Any Spice Scottish Porridge Two-star Oats

Any Fruit Sea Grape Chia Pancakes Four-star Sea Grapes

Wheat

Chia

Shovelbird Egg Seaweed Salad Four-star Radish

Sea Grapes

Black Pepper

Any Vegetable Shovel Bird Eggs Benedict Four-star Shovelbird Egg

Elysian Grain

Spiral Strawberry

Salt Crystal Soda Bread & Feta Three-star Wheat

Flyleaf Feta

Salt Crystal Spanakopita Five-star Onion

Flyleaf Feta

Spinach

Garlic

Any Spice Spiral Strawberry Chia Pancakes Four-star Spiral Strawberry

Wheat

Chia

Shovelbird Egg Sprout-Stuffed Porcini Three-star Porcini Mushrooms

Brussels Sprout

Black Pepper Squash-Stuffed Porcini Three-star Porcini Mushrooms

Ring Squash

Black Pepper Squid Sashimi One-star Squid Steamed Mussels One-star Mussel Stuffed Ring Squash Three-star Ring Squash

Ambrosia

Garlic Tuna Sashimi One-star Tuna

All The Storybook Vale Desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Recipe Rarity Ingredients Aphrodite’s Delight Two-star Ambrosia

Golden Apple Cape Gooseberry Sour Fondue Two-star Cape Gooseberry

Sour Berries Cinnamon Cake Four-star Cinnamon

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg

Plain Yogurt Cinnamon Cookies Four-star Cinnamon

Wheat

Plain Yogurt

Any Sweet Golden Apple Pie Three-star Golden Apple

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg Honeydew Sour Fondue Two-star Honeydew

Sour Berries Lightning Cake Four-star Lightning Spice

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg

Plain Yogurt Lightning Cookies Four-star Lightning Spice

Wheat

Plain Yogurt

Any Sweet Merryweather’s Gingersnaps Five-star Faerie Rye

Shovelbird Egg

Ginger

Nutmeg

Sour Berries Nutmeg Cake Four-star Nutmeg

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg

Yogurt Nutmeg Cookies Four-star Nutmeg

Wheat

Plain Yogurt

Any Sweet Persimmon Pie Three-star Persimmon

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg Persimmon Sour Fondue Two-star Persimmon

Sour Berries Rice Pudding Three-star Rice

Oats

Vanilla Sour Berry Dessert Two-star Ambrosia

Sour Berries Sour Berry Pie Three-star Sour Berries

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg Spicy Yogurt Two-star Yogurt

Any Spice Spiral Strawberry Pie Three-star Spiral Strawberry

Wheat

Shovelbird Egg Spiral Strawberry Sour Fondue Two-star Sour Berries

Spiral Strawberry Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Four-star Rhubarb

Strawberry

Wheat

Yogurt Unbirthday Cake Five-star Faerie Rye

Shovelbird Egg

Yogurt

Nutmeg

Ambrosia Vanilla Yogurt Two-star Yogurt

Vanilla

More recipes may come to The Storybook Vale when part two of this DLC is released in the summer of 2025, so we’ll add them here if they do. There’s still plenty to do around the Vale in the meantime, like finding and feeding Owls, unlocking Merida, and completing A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing.

