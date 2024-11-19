Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale patch notes: New characters, biomes, critters, and more

The Storybook Vale expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley has an entire new world waiting to be explored. There’s a lot to uncover, and if you’re not sure where to begin, reviewing the patch notes is a great place to start.

Setting out to explore a vast new world can be pretty daunting when you’re not familiar with what to expect from it. Your travels will be a lot easier if you know what to expect, so here are the patch notes for the Nov. 19 The Storybook Vale update in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale Nov. 20 changes

The Storybook Vale update is primarily focused on adding new content for players who purchase the DLC. Unlike most other updates, this one doesn’t have much for base game players, but there’s another update arriving on Dec. 4 that will be dedicated to regular Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means even more content will be here soon.

Regardless of whether you’re adding The Storybook Vale to your collection, there are still new additions and changes for all. It can be tough to find the new content on your own though, so here’s a complete breakdown of the patch notes for The Storybook Vale update.

New content (for The Storybook Vale DLC owners)

The land of Storybook Vale is now accessible through the Stardust Port.

is now accessible through the Stardust Port. Storybook Vale includes three new biomes to explore and decorate: The Bind, Everafter, and Mythopia.

to explore and decorate: The Bind, Everafter, and Mythopia. A new storyline quest series is available to learn about Storybook Vale. This quest series involves the Lorekeeper, the battle between Hades and Maleficent, and unraveling what’s gone wrong around this island.

is available to learn about Storybook Vale. This quest series involves the Lorekeeper, the battle between Hades and Maleficent, and unraveling what’s gone wrong around this island. Three new characters can be recruited. This includes Merida from Brave, Flynn Rider from Tangled, and Hades from Hercules. Two more characters, Maleficient and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, will be released for this DLC in the summer of 2025.

can be recruited. This includes from Brave, from Tangled, and from Hercules. Two more characters, Maleficient and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, will be released for this DLC in the summer of 2025. The Royal Net tool can be used to capture Snippets around the island. These can be used to help you learn about the Vale and unravel the mystery associated with it. It also comes with a new Photo Mode pose.

tool can be used to capture around the island. These can be used to help you learn about the Vale and unravel the mystery associated with it. It also comes with a new Photo Mode pose. Three new types of critters can be found around the Vale. These are Owls , Dragons , and Winged Horses .

can be found around the Vale. These are , , and . You can complete tapestry puzzles through a new minigame mechanic to unravel the mystery of the Vale and unlock special decorative items for your home.

through a new minigame mechanic to unravel the mystery of the Vale and unlock special decorative items for your home. Trials are a new type of quest inspired by myths and fairytales. They’re designed to put your skills to the test and require you to make use of various Royal Tools.

are a new type of quest inspired by myths and fairytales. They’re designed to put your skills to the test and require you to make use of various Royal Tools. Scrooge McDuck’s shop has lots of new items for sale to go with the Vale.

has lots of for sale to go with the Vale. Scrooge McDuck’s Store and Chez Remy have a new look that matches the autumn design of The Bind biome.

and have a that matches the autumn design of The Bind biome. There are lots of new ingredients, collectibles, clothing, and decorative items. A full list of these isn’t available yet, but some of the ones that have been teased include Buried Lightning Strikes, Bougainvillea, Bioluminescent Moss, Ambrosia, Poppies, Green Beans, Koi, Sea Wolf fish, Sea Grapes, and Porcini Mushrooms.

New content (for all players)

Each Scrooge McDuck shop you have placed now has a unique stock . This means you can visit the valley, Eternity Isle, and the Vale to find three completely different shop stocks if you have all three unlocked.

you have placed now has a . This means you can visit the valley, Eternity Isle, and the Vale to find three completely different shop stocks if you have all three unlocked. You can now pose with your favorite glider or wings in Photo Mode.

Changes and bug fixes (for all players)

Fixed a bug preventing Nintendo Switch players from sharing their photos with a QR code.

Fixed an issue that was stopping fishing bubble spots from spawning in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Fixed some displays in Scrooge McDuck’s shop so taller items can now appear.

Fixed more instances that were causing the Initialization Error #6 error to appear.

Fixed an issue that was blocking some PlayStation trophies from being unlocked.

Fixed some items not appearing in the Collection menu.

Fixed a pathing issue that would incorrectly track a villager to Chez Remy when they were actually at Tiana’s Palace.

Fixed some quest-specific problems for Fishing for Precision, A New Directive, and The M.U.S.H.U. Program.

Fixed Moana’s Fishing Boat displaying an incorrect number of fish caught.

Fixed an issue where Wrought Iron fences wouldn’t place and connect correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused avatars to stop sprinting when turning with the Tap to Sprint option enabled.

Fixed a problem with Premium Shop visuals.

We’ve only listed all of the most important content and changes here, so if you want to know everything included in this update, you may want to review the official patch notes.

As you embark on a new adventure throughout the Vale, be sure to keep on top of your The Night Show Star Path duties like chatting with an adventurer and investor and opening some memories. This event won’t be around for much longer and it has plenty of exclusive assets worth claiming like Loungefly items, so it’s worth finishing while you still can.

