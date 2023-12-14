After being separated for far too long, you can finally help Eve and Wall-E reunite during her A New Directive quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Eve will feel lost after relinquishing the Royal Hourglass to you, so she’ll need your help finding a new purpose.

Working through this quest is an essential part of developing Eve’s storyline and furthering your friendship with her, so you need to know how to complete A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you unlock A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A New Directive is a friendship quest you unlock with Eve after first meeting a couple of prerequisites.

Purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

expansion pass. Reach level two friendship with Eve.

with Eve. Complete Eve’s Directive Danger! quest.

quest. Finish The Flying Metal Nuisance quest to unlock the Royal Hourglass.

Once all of these prerequisites have been met, you can then interact with Eve to start this adventure.

You have to obtain the Royal Hourglass she’s protecting first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley A New Directive quest guide

The goal of A New Directive is to help Eve find a new purpose now that she’s no longer diligently protecting the Royal Hourglass, which results in her finally reconnecting with Wall-E. All of the tasks you undertake for this quest involve exploring Ancient’s Landing.

Feed two Monkeys in A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step to helping Eve is tracking down two monkeys to feed. These critters can be found all around Ancient’s Landing but each one has its own unique schedule and part of this biome where they can be found.

Monkey Type Biome Schedule Beige Monkey The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing Sunday: All day

Monday: 12pm to 12am

Tuesday: N/A

Wednesday: 12pm to 12am

Thursday: All day

Friday: 12pm to 12am

Saturday: N/A Black and Brown Monkey The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing Sunday: 12pm to 12am

Monday: N/A

Tuesday: 12pm to 12am

Wednesday: All day

Thursday: 12pm to 12am

Friday: N/A

Saturday: All day Black and Gray Monkey The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing Sunday: N/A

Monday: N/A

Tuesday: 6pm to 12am

Wednesday: N/A

Thursday: N/A

Friday: N/A

Saturday: N/A Red and Beige Monkey The Overlook in Ancient’s Landing Sunday: N/A

Monday: 12am to 12pm

Tuesday: All day

Wednesday: 12am to 12pm

Thursday: N/A

Friday: 12am to 12pm

Saturday: All day Classic Monkey The Docks in Ancient’s Landing Sunday: All day

Monday: All day

Tuesday: All day

Wednesday: All day

Thursday: All day

Friday: All day

Saturday: All day

Once you’ve found a Monkey, you then need to play tag with it to feed it its favorite food. Monkeys appreciate any meal that is three-star or higher, so cook up any dish fitting this rating or better to appease two of these creatures for Eve.

How to unlock The Overlook in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After the Monkeys have been fed, talk to Eve again and then follow her over to The Overlook region of Ancient’s Landing. To progress further in this quest, you must unlock The Overlook which costs 6,000 Mist.

If you don’t have this much Mist available, you might need to return to this quest later as you explore Eternity Isle to unlock more. You can obtain more Mist by completing Mist Duties, using the Royal Hourglass to uncover treasures or clear away Swirling Sand, finishing quests, and removing Splinters of Fate.

She’s determined to set up a grand reunion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have enough to open The Overlook, head inside with Eve and follow her all the way down to the small secret beach. Talk to her again and she will say this used to be a secret garden she shared with Wall-E, so you need to fix it back up before they can reunite.

Head out of the secret garden and The Overlook region for the next part of the quest to trigger which involves gathering resources to fix the garden. Your next goal is to find a BnL Picnic Blanket, a BnL Trashcan Planter, and some flowers.

Where to find BnL Picnic Blanket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The BnL Picnic Blanket can be found inside any Swirling Sand mass around Ancient’s Landing. Its exact location will vary for every player, but you must use your Royal Hourglass tool to uncover it.

I found mine in a Swirling Sand mass directly in front of the hidden cave you previously visited during The Flying Metal Nuisance quest.

The Swirling Sand was right by the entrance to this cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find BnL Trashcan Planter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The BnL Trashcan Planter can also spawn in any Swirling Sand around Ancient’s Landing. I ended up finding this item before the other one but you may come across them in any order.

For me, the BnL Trashcan was at The Docks in some Swirling Sand immediately to the right of Goofy’s Stall.

Just keep clearing Swirling Sand until you find both items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gather flowers in A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next resource you want to fix up the secret garden for Eve and Wall-E’s big reunion is flowers, so now you need to go around Ancient’s Landing working to find the right ones.

Three Orange Birds of Paradise: Found in The Docks and The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing.

Found in The Docks and The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing. Three Yellow Birds of Paradise: Found in The Docks and The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing.

Found in The Docks and The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing. Three White Birds of Paradise: Found in The Docks and The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing.

Found in The Docks and The Courtyard in Ancient’s Landing. Red Luminescent Flowers: Found in The Overlook and The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing.

Found in The Overlook and The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing. Jade: Found in The Courtyard and The Overlook in Ancient’s Landing.

You need a lot of materials to fix up the garden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For all of these resources except Jade, you just need to wander around the correct area and pick the flowers up as you find them. Jade isn’t a flower but is listed as part of the overarching gather flowers task, so for this material, you need to mine rock spots around the appropriate biomes to find it instead.

After gathering all of the right materials, return to Eve once more. She might be wandering around the valley anywhere, inside Scrooge McDuck’s Shop, dining at the restaurant, or sleeping depending on what time it is. Once you talk with her, Eve will set up the secret garden and then finally have her highly anticipated reunion with Wall-E.

The last part of this quest is simply to snap three photos of this duo reuniting, so once you do this the quest will officially complete. Talk to Eve to finish it and she’ll let you know her new directive is to tend to the garden and hang out with Wall-E, so you’ve now successfully helped her discover her new purpose.