How to complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as you arrive on Eternity Isle, Jafar will quickly begin unloading quests for you to tackle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He’s needed help for a while, so you’re going to become quite busy navigating through the tasks he has for you, like The Flying Metal Nuisance.

This quest is one of the first ones you’ll need to complete on the island and it’s also one of the most important since it grants you access to the powerful Royal Hourglass tool. You’ll be in a very unfamiliar place with lots of important duties to carry out, so here’s how you can complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Flying Metal Nuisance quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll start The Flying Metal Nuisance quest immediately after obtaining the Ancient Sphere pieces and passing through the Ancient Gate. Jafar will tell you to find the Royal Hourglass but that to do so, you’ll need to get past what he calls a flying metal nuisance.

Head back through the Ancient Gate and make your way over to the sandy region on the other side of The Docks in the Ancient’s Landing biome. Immediately after crossing the bridge into this area, look to your right and you’ll spot both the Royal Hourglass and the flying metal nuisance in question, which is actually just Eve from Wall-E.

There’s no way to get past her until she trusts you Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to her and you’ll learn that she’s been instructed to guard the Royal Hourglass by none other than your past self. But since your character has grown up a lot, she doesn’t recognize you, which means you need to find a way to get her to trust you so she’ll allow you to pass by.

Talk to Jafar using a hologram table and then head into Eve’s house, which is just past where you previously talked with her. You’re looking for her ship, which is a white metal color, has some cones around it, and the Buy n Large logo on the side of it.

Head inside her house, then get to work clearing out all the Piles of Junk around it. After you do, you’ll uncover a sparkling note you can then pick up to uncover a memory of you and Eve. This is exactly the tool you need to help Eve remember you and unlock the powerful Royal Hourglass.

I found the memory after clearing the last pile by the glass table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where is the hidden area shown in the memory during The Flying Metal Nuisance quest?

Return to Jafar at a hologram table again before setting off to find the location pictured in Eve’s memory, which is hidden behind a waterfall in the Ancient’s Landing biome. This spot is super easy to miss if you’re not looking for it.

To find this hidden area, head to the location where Scrooge McDuck’s shop is sitting. This is straight ahead of The Docks area within Ancient’s Landing where you first landed on Eternity Isle. Continue past the shop and make a left to find the hidden cave.

Head straight, then left, and then right to enter this cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Where are both parts of the Robot Costume in the Flying Metal Nuisance quest?

Once you’re inside the cave, head to the picnic blanket in the top left corner, which is where you can find both parts of the Robot Costume from the memory that the younger version of you previously wore. Pick up the sparkling piece of paper to obtain the Robot Hat, then open the sparkling treasure chest to unlock the Robot Costume from Eve’s blue treasure bag.

Your old costume will help her trust you more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Put on the costume and head back to Eve by the Royal Hourglass. She’ll now trust you a bit more, but she’ll need one final push before she fully believes you have actually returned, which means you’ll have to cook the meal featured in the memory. This dish is Best Fish Forever.

All Best Fish Forever ingredient locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Best Fish Forever is a four-star dish that requires four ingredients exclusively available on Eternity Isle. These ingredients are:

Sea Snail: Can be fished out of blue ripple spots around The Docks and The Overlook in Ancient’s Landing.

Can be fished out of around and in Ancient’s Landing. Robot Fish: Can be fished out of gold ripple spots around The Docks and The Overlook in Ancient’s Landing.

Can be fished out of around and in Ancient’s Landing. Celery: Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in The Docks, The Courtyard, The Ruins, and The Overlook in Ancient’s Landing. You can either buy it already grown if Goofy has some available or you can buy Celery seeds from him to grow some yourself.

Can be in in Ancient’s Landing. You can either buy it already grown if Goofy has some available or you can buy Celery seeds from him to grow some yourself. Cumin: Can be found growing around The Docks, The Courtyard, The Ruins, and The Overlook in Ancient’s Landing. Cumin is a white flowery-looking plant, so this is what you’ll need to look out for while exploring these areas.

Eve finally believes it’s really you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered all four, head to any cooking station and use them to cook one Best Fish Forever for Eve. Return to her with this dish and she’ll finally trust you enough to allow you through to obtain the Royal Hourglass.

Approach the Royal Hourglass to officially unlock it, which means you can now hunt for hidden treasures. Head back to the broken bridge on the other side of the Ancient Gate and use your new tool on it, which will officially begin Jafar’s next quest to grant you access to the Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle. After this, The Flying Metal Nuisance quest will officially conclude.