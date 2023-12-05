How to find all Ancient Sphere pieces in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jafar needs your help.

The player taking a selfie with a Ancient Sphere piece.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon reaching Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Jafar will quickly assign you various tasks to carry out so you can help him. One of these tasks is to uncover the Ancient Sphere pieces so you can progress deeper into the island.

Even though Jafar is asking for help, he won’t be much help when it comes to tracking down where these Ancient Sphere pieces are located. Here’s where you can find all of the Ancient Sphere pieces so you can venture further into Eternity Isle.

How many Ancient Sphere pieces are there in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are two hidden Ancient Sphere pieces for you to find. Both of these pieces are located within The Docks region of the Ancient’s Landing biome.

Ancient Sphere piece locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Both Ancient Sphere pieces are tucked away in digging spots in the ground you’ll have to use your shovel to uncover. While many other important items you’ll need to find like the Matryoshka Dolls for Jack Skellington spawn randomly, both halves of the Ancient Sphere appear in the same spots for all players.

Here’s where you can find both pieces of the Ancient Sphere.

The locations of both Ancient Sphere pieces marked.
Look for a glass-like sphere poking up out of the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

I found the first Ancient Sphere piece sitting close to the Wishing Well located at the top of the stairs in The Docks region. This digging spot was situated right under a tree and you should also see your house sitting in the distance.

The player preparing to dig up half of the Ancient Sphere.
The tall grass might hide it well, but look for the tree and you should find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Ancient Sphere piece was hidden on the backside of the rundown Scrooge McDuck’s shop. It’s cleverly tucked away in the corner, so make sure you walk all the way around to the back of this building to find it.

The player standing by the second Ancient Sphere piece.
Use your shovel once again to dig this piece up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve got both Ancient Sphere pieces, head over to any crafting station to assemble them as one. There’s a station sitting right by your house in Ancient’s Landing if you haven’t set up another one on this island just yet.

Take the newly constructed Ancient Sphere over to the left of the Ancient Gate to insert it. Once you do, you can then investigate the door and head deeper into Eternity Isle to see what other mysteries this strange location is hiding.

