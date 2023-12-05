How to unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The notorious pumpkin king Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas has made his way to the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. But to actually have him officially join your valley, you’ll have to do some work first.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to recruit Jack Skellington to your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To recruit Jack Skellington to your valley, you must find four Matryoshka Dolls around the valley and take them to the special pumpkin tree in the Forgotten Lands.

Once you’ve gathered and placed all four Matryoshka Dolls, Jack Skellington will immediately become a resident of the valley.

All Jack Skellington Matryoshka Doll locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like most items in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Matryoshka Dolls spawn in different random locations for every player. But it seems like the first one always appears in the Plaza area of the valley, so you can start your search there.

I found my first doll immediately to the right of the central Plaza area.

This one was fairly easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding this doll, head to the Forgotten Lands biome and look for a massive tree with a pumpkin carved into it. The location of this tree will also be randomly chosen for each player and mine was directly in front of the ancient ruins within this biome.

Interact with the tree to place the first Matryoshka Doll inside.

It’s a very tall tree with a pumpkin on it, so you should spot it pretty easily. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you’ll need to find the other three Matryoshka Dolls.

The next doll I came across was in the Sunlit Plateau biome. This doll was sitting in the grass on the left side of the Vitalys Mine.

The grass hid this one quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third doll was sitting outside of Olaf’s cave containing the mysterious and strange talking portal in the Frosted Heights biome. This one was well hidden by some furniture, so be sure to check behind any items you have placed around the valley. Otherwise, you might be missing one.

This was the toughest one to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final doll was in the west corner of the Forest of Valor for me, somewhat close to the ramp leading up to the Frosted Heights biome. After the first Matryoshka Doll, the rest can spawn randomly in any biome, and more than one can also be present within the same biome, so you will simply have to scavenge around each one to collect them all.

With all the dolls gathered, head back to the tall pumpkin tree in the Forgotten Lands.

Now it’s time to recruit Jack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place the Matryoshka Dolls into the tree in any order and you will then enter a cutscene as you officially add Jack Skellington to your valley. He’ll join immediately, but you will still have to set up a house for him afterward.