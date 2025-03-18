Disney Dreamlight Valley survey has players begging Gameloft to avoid adding these characters at all costs

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, new characters and content always arrive to keep you busy. On March 17, Gameloft published a survey with prospective ideas for future villagers—but players are firmly against certain ones getting added.

The Disney brand is large, and so far, all villagers roaming the valley are strictly cartoon characters from various Disney films. The March 17 survey proposed introducing some live-action villagers to the valley, and players are firmly against a certain genre of live-action recruits.

There are some pretty interesting ideas in this survey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a March 17 Reddit thread, DDV players discussed all the possibilities listed in the survey, with most agreeing that Disney Channel original characters should be kept out of the game entirely.

“I just hope we can keep Disney Channel out of this,” one player said. They then explained that they love characters from it, but they “wouldn’t want them running through [the] valley” because it’s “just too weird.”

The survey mentions various possibilities for the future of DDV, including adding characters from the Descendants and Zombies films. Both films are entirely live-action and seem to be the primary ones that started this debate since they were listed in a section of the survey asking which characters players want to see next.

Players certainly have a point with this stance. It does feel weird to mix in certain types of Disney Channel content into the valley, especially live-action characters who feel like they’re from an entirely different universe. I just can’t picture the kids of famous Disney characters from Descendants mixing well with the cartoon versions of their parents, especially because this film series has unique takes on classic characters already in DDV, like Maleficent, Fairy Godmother, Hades, Belle, and more.

The versions of Disney characters that exist in DDV versus those in Descendants are different, so they should remain separate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another player, firmly against any live-action characters, seems to feel the same way and said, “Having to talk to a cartoon version of Dove Cameron (even though I love her!) will really break the immersion of the game.” Dove Cameron plays Mal, the daughter of Maleficient and the primary protagonist in the Descendants films.

Some DDV players don’t want any live-action characters, while others seem to be only against specifically adding Disney Channel live-action characters. Other live-action series mentioned in the survey include Pirates of the Caribbean, Mary Poppins, and Hocus Pocus.

Players seem generally more optimistic about live-action films outside of Disney Channel being added. This could be because other games, like Kingdom Hearts and Disney Infinity, have already successfully introduced these types of characters. One player even specifically requested that Jack Sparrow be added in the same art style as Kingdom Hearts.

While most are against Disney Channel live-action villagers, the reception towards cartoon characters generally seems more positive. This makes sense since it’s a lot easier to picture Kim Possible as a villager over someone like Zed or Addison from Zombies.

Since Kim Possible was mentioned in the survey, some players are excited about the possibility of adding other Disney Channel cartoon characters. There are plenty to choose from, like Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb and Grunkle Stan from Gravity Falls, as this player suggested.

Please give me all of The Emperor’s New Groove characters immediately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I think it’s probably best to avoid live-action characters from Disney Channel, but outfits, hairstyles, accessories, furniture, and other such items inspired by them could easily still be added to DDV. This seems like the perfect way to still pay homage to these big films and shows without breaking the immersion.

Outside of the realm of live action, this survey also includes plenty of other possibilities like Finding Nemo, The Emperor’s New Groove, Turning Red, and Coco. If you want to have a say in what comes next, be sure to take the survey while you can.

