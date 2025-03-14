Gifting characters various items is an essential aspect of the Oasis Retreat Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’re often only given a vague clue to work with for this type of task, as is the case with the give villagers from the islands their favorite gifts duty.

The valley is full of unique villagers from all kinds of different Disney films. If you haven’t seen them for a while or aren’t super familiar with every character in your village, figuring out who this duty refers to can be tricky. Here’s how to give villagers from the islands their favorite gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All villagers from the islands in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You have a few different characters to work with for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The villagers from the islands in DDV are:

Moana

Stitch

Maui

Moana fits this description best since she was born and raised on the island of Motunui. Stitch is a little more complex since he’s technically an alien from outer space who crashlands in Hawaii, but he does end up staying there. Maui’s origin is a bit vague, and he doesn’t seem to have a specific island home, but he spends all his time traveling from island to island.

Although only these three characters work for this task, there are others you might be tempted to try to get it done faster. Ariel, Eric, and Ursula are pretty involved with islands and water in The Little Mermaid, so they might seem like they should count for this task to you. For the purposes of this quest, though, only the three previously mentioned characters work, even if you think more should apply.

Give villagers from the islands their favorite gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To give villagers from the islands their favorite gifts duty for the Oasis Retreat Star Path event, you need to give Maui, Moana, and Stitch a total of 27 of their daily requested items. This duty takes a minimum of three days to finish but can easily take longer depending on whether you can log on and give three items to all three villagers each day.

If you’re eager to get this quest done as soon as possible, you need to make sure you give each character their three daily items every day until it’s done. This is generally pretty doable, but characters sometimes request rare items like shiny Gems, so you may need to skip a few gifts along the way. There’s nothing wrong with taking more than three days if needed, it just means you won’t be able to clear away this duty to make room for a new one as soon as possible.

Moana is the chief of the island of Motunui. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing this task gets you 20 Tokens to spend in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event. Token rewards range from 10 to 20 for finishing duties, so this is the maximum amount you can get for working through just one task.

Even though this is the most Tokens you can get from one quest, it’s still not enough to buy most of the event rewards. You may need to tackle some additional duties to get the prize you’re after, like giving a large furry villager their favorite gifts, cooking a fairly fancy dinner, harvesting a bright yellow fruit, and gifting favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses.

