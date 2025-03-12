To fully complete Star Path events in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to work through an array of tricky tasks. One of the tougher ones you’ll face in the Oasis Retreat Star Path asks you to give a large furry villager their favorite gifts.

Recommended Videos

With nearly 50 villagers wandering around the valley and even more on the way, it can be tricky to decode duties like this one since there are so many potential candidates. Characters who seem like they should count for this task also might not, so if you’re stuck, here’s how to give a large furry villager their favorite gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is a large furry villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You’ve got two options for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two large furry villagers in DDV:

Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

from Monsters, Inc. The Beast from Beauty and the Beast

Both characters are very tall and covered from head to toe in fur, which makes them the villagers you need to interact with for this quest. Sulley and The Beast are certainly the largest and furriest characters in the village, but they also aren’t the only ones who fit this description. The tricky part of this duty is that you might try other characters who seem to match but don’t.

Lions are by nature large and furry, but Simba, Nala, and Scar from The Lion King Realm don’t count for this task. They certainly seem like they should based on the given criteria, but for the purposes of this event, you must choose only the other two specified characters.

Give a large furry villager their favorite gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the give a large furry villager their favorite gifts task in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event, you need to give Sulley and The Beast a total of 18 of their favorite items of the day. You can only give three gifts per day, so completing this task takes a minimum of three days if you give both characters all three gifts for three days in a row.

If you can’t get one of their daily gifts or you miss a day, this quest can end up taking longer. Villagers sometimes request extremely rare items or recipes you may not be able to make yet, so there’s a decent chance it may take you more than three days to get this duty done. Do your best to give both Sulley and The Beast three presents each day, but if you can’t, it’s also okay to take longer.

Try to give six gifts a day to get this task done as quickly as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing this task takes a decent amount of time and effort, but you do get a great reward for finishing it. You can claim 20 Tokens to spend on Oasis Retreat Star Path rewards once you’re done with this duty. The maximum amount of Tokens you can get from any one duty is 20, so you get the best reward possible.

This isn’t the only tricky task you’ll face during this Star Path event. Some other ones that might leave you stumped are gifting favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses, harvesting a bright yellow fruit, cooking a fairly fancy dinner, and harvesting some sweet, colorful peppers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy