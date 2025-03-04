Which villagers wear glasses in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As you work through the Oasis Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be met with a few different tricky tasks to tackle. One of these duties asks you to gift favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses.

Recommended Videos

To complete this task, you need to figure out which villagers wear glasses. Since there are so many unique characters wandering around the valley, finding the ones you’re looking for can be tough. Here are the villagers who wear glasses in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All villagers who wear glasses in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mirabel is one of the characters who counts for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The villagers who wear glasses in DDV are:

Mirabel

Merlin

Scrooge McDuck

Merli and Scrooge McDuck are among the first characters you unlock, so you should certainly have access to at least two characters who work for this task. Mirabel is a bit trickier to unlock. She’s not a Realm character, so adding her to your village requires you to complete a special task that involves tracking down a magical Golden Doorknob in the Peaceful Meadow biome. This object triggers an unlock quest for her, so continue through it until she joins your valley.

It can be tricky to figure out which characters have glasses because there are lots of villagers in the valley. It’s also tough because Merlin and Scrooge McDuck’s regular outfit glasses are fairly small and not easily visible.

Gift favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Merlin’s regular outfit has classic glasses, but I usually keep him in his summer attire with sunglasses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the gift favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses duty in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event, you need to give a total of 27 favorite gifts to characters who wear glasses around the valley. You can give presents to each of the three characters who wear glasses to get through this task more quickly, but it’s still going to take you a while to finish.

If you give all three characters three gifts every day until it’s done, the quickest you can finish this duty is three days. Along the way, though, you might run into requested daily gifts you cannot get or make. If this happens or you aren’t able to log on every day, it may take you four or more days to get done.

When you do finally finish this task, you get 20 Tokens for your effort. This is the highest amount of Tokens you can get for completing a singular Star Path task, so even though this one takes a long time to finish, the reward is worth the effort if you’re hoping to claim all available event prizes.

Scrooge McDuck’s glasses are super small, but they’re there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re seeking more Tokens to spend in this event, consider working on spending time with Duckburg’s finest and talking with Toontown residents next. You’ll also want to start working on unlocking Aladdin and Jasmine as soon as possible since a few Star Path events call for them, and the unlock process takes quite a while.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy