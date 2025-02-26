The Tales of Agrabah update added Aladdin and Jasmine to Disney Dreamlight Valley. But like most characters, they’re locked behind quite a few prerequisites which means you need to get to work if you want to unlock them.

Recommended Videos

Both of these characters come with plenty of quests to finish and friendship rewards to claim, but before you can see any of them, so first have to help them calm the chaos that has overtaken Agrabah so they’ll be willing to move back to the valley. This requires quite a lot of work including a variety of lengthy and tricky quests, so here’s how to get Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Prepare to complete a whole lot of quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Aladdin and Jasmine in your valley, you need to unlock the Aladdin Realm and complete every quest in Agrabah to help calm the sandstorms and repair the area, making them feel comfortable with moving back to the valley. Compared to the process for unlocking other pairs of characters like Timon and Pumbaa and Mulan and Mushu, Aladdin and Jasmine are a lot more complex to recruit.

All of their quests are extremely long and many of them also involve new or trick gameplay mechanics that take a while to master. It’s easy to get stuck along the way, so if you’re having trouble, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do to add them to your valley.

Unlock the Aladdin Realm

The first step is to unlock the Aladdin Realm for a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight. You can find the door to this Realm on the very top floor of the Dream Castle. It’s near the left end of this floor and has Genie’s signature lamp as its icon.

These Realms just get more and more expensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete The Ancient Revealed quest

Once you’re inside the Aladdin Realm, you need to fully finish all steps in The Ancient Revealed quest. This means finding Jasmine, reaching the Artisans’ District, upgrading your Royal Pickaxe, and tracking down Aladdin, but there are also lots of smaller steps along the way. It’s a very long quest, so navigating through it takes some time.

Complete the Brave the Storm quest

The next requirement is to finish all parts of the Brave the Storm quest. In this quest, you need to work with Aladdin to traverse across rooftops so you can reach the South Market and then navigate around some tricky obstacles to find materials you can use to fix it up. This quest goes a lot faster than the last one, but it’s still a fairly long one to finish.

Complete the Monkey Business quest

The third task you need to tackle is to complete all steps in the Monkey Business quest. This task focuses on Jasmine decoding the strange amulet Aladdin found and tracking down some Golden Bananas.

This guide is a work in progress. We’ll update it with the rest of the quests and tasks you need to finish as soon as we complete them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy