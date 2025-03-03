All That Glitters quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aladdin’s Level 7 Friendship quest has caused a bit of confusion in the Disney Dreamlight Valley community because of the pillar puzzle near the end of the quest. To help you solve this quest, we’ve put together a walkthrough guide for every answer you need.

Recommended Videos

How to complete Aladdin’s Level 7 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Time for some romance! Screenshot by Dot Esports

All That Glitters is a Friendship Quest given by Aladdin. To unlock it, you need to reach Level 7 Friendship with Aladdin, progress with Belle, and unlock Ariel. There’s a secret prerequisite to this quest which I didn’t run into, so you may also need to have completed Jasmine’s Level 10 Friendship quest and the subsequent mini-quest, Memento, which involves a quick conversation with Merlin. Those are the only additional quests I did before All That Glitters.

You cannot move onto Aladdin’s Level 7 quest until you’ve completed his Level 2 and Level 4 Friendship quests. Once all of these conditions are met, you can approach Aladdin to kick off your next adventure.

Help Aladdin Impress Jasmine

You can collect any yellow or purple flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aladdin has a romantic plan in mind: he wants to impress Jasmine with a beautiful bouquet. He asks you to help him gather some of the most vibrant flowers in the Valley. You’ll need to collect four yellow flowers and six purple flowers before bringing them back to him.

Once you’ve handed over the bouquet, Aladdin presents it to Jasmine. While she appreciates the gesture, she mentions how the flowers remind her of the palace gardens in Agrabah. Realizing he wants to surprise her with something truly unique, Aladdin decides to search for a hidden treasure based on a clue he received from Scrooge McDuck.

Follow the clue

Time to investigate the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports Oh, what’s this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the clue in hand, you and Aladdin determine that the treasure is hidden on Ariel’s island (take the raft from the island next to the skull rock). Upon arriving, begin investigating and you’ll discover a strange rock with a piece missing on the left side of the island. If you search the upper right side of the island, you’ll find a golden key (in the shape of a sun) that you can place in the rock. The clue points towards there being a pillar that you need to find.

Here’s the pillar! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aladdin thinks you need to search the island to find the pillar, which you’ll find on the upper left side of the island, sticking out of the sand. You’ll need to use your shovel on it twice to dig it out. This pillar seems to be the key to unlocking the treasure you’re searching for, but it’s missing two parts. You’ll need to search the island further to locate these missing pieces and use them to repair the pillar.

Fish it up! Screenshot by Dot Esports Open this barrel! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first piece is off the shore behind the rock that you put the sun piece in; use your fishing rod to fish it up.

to fish it up. The second piece is inside a barrel on the upper right side of the island. The barrel acts as storage, so open it to retrieve the pillar top.

Gather information

To understand the pillar’s purpose, you’ll need to interact with it and take a photo. Once you’ve done this, head back into the Valley to ask some of the Villagers for information. Speak with Maui, Ariel, and either Rapunzel or Minnie Mouse (it will be Rapunzel if you have A Rift in Time) to see if they have any insights about the mysterious structure. Surprise, surprise: they don’t.

Return to Ariel’s island and you’ll find an unexpected visitor—Jasmine! She heard about your search and wants to offer her help. She suggests that the symbols on the pillar are part of a puzzle that needs to be solved.

How to solve the pillar puzzle

Cute! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the treasure, you must rotate the pieces of the pillar to align the symbols correctly. Consider the front of the pillar to be the side facing Jasmine and Aladdin, and rotate the pieces until they show:

Bottom: Seed (rotate from the left side of the pillar)

side of the pillar) Middle: Water Drop (rotate from the front of the pillar)

of the pillar) Top: Flower (rotate from the right side of the pillar)

Once the symbols are correctly aligned, the pillar unlocks, revealing the hidden treasure (a golden tea set!). Aladdin quickly realizes that Jasmine isn’t interested in treasure itself; what she truly values is the adventure of discovering it together.

After listening to Jasmine and Aladdin talk, speak to Aladdin one final time to complete the quest and get the golden tea set you uncovered as a gift.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy