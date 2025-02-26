Jasmine and Aladdin have arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and if you want to recruit them to your village, there are a few tricky quests you need to finish first. The very first one is The Ancient Revealed, and it’s a very tough one to get done.

If you’re having trouble getting through it, here’s how to complete The Ancient Revealed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Ancient Revealed quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some friends need your help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete The Ancient Revealed quest, your main goals are to find Jasmine, upgrade your Royal Pickaxe, and locate Aladdin. There are lots of smaller tasks you have to get done throughout, so here’s a complete quest guide for every step in this quest.

Enter the Agrabah market in Disney Dreamlight Valley

From where you spawn into the Aladdin Realm, proceed straight until you pass through the gate. This gate leads you right into the entrance of the Agrabah market so you can get to work recruiting Jasmine and Aladdin.

Find a way across the rooftops using the environment in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as you enter the market, you’ll notice the path to Jasmine is blocked, and you’ll need to find a way to get to her. To reach her, you need to think like Aladdin and find a way across the rooftops using the environment.

From where you stand right inside the market gate, turn left and walk up the turquoise and light brown wooden ramp located between the stacked crates. Once you reach the top, interact with the bridge of the same color to push it down so you can get across.

Knock it down to cross. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk forward across the bridge and continue straight until you can’t anymore. This leads you to a wooden structure that has a note on it you can read. Interact with it to read the note and learn that your Royal Pickaxe can be used to break it down. Equip your Royal Pickaxe and strike the wooden structure to change it into a ramp you can walk down.

At the bottom of the ramp, turn right to head up another ramp. Interact with the bridge at the top to knock it down just like you did earlier and proceed forward across the roof and through the small archway. At the end of the roof, you’ll find another structure to break with your Royal Pickaxe, so equip it again and strike to make another ramp.

Go through the back alleys by evading the dust devils in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next part of this quest introduced a new stealth and strategy-based gameplay mechanic. You need to carefully traverse through the alleyway while avoiding the dust devils or you’ll be sent right back to the beginning.

To get through, I recommend staying on the ramp and observing the three dust devils in the alley for a bit to learn their patterns. Once you feel confident, quickly move through the alley as swiftly and carefully as possible.

These new stealth mechanics require absolute precision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue traveling through the back alleys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After navigating through the dust devils, continue straight until the very end of the alley, then turn right. Head straight again until you reach a crossroads and turn right to face a door that’s blocked with a wooden plank. Equip your Royal Pickaxe and swing at it to break it. Interact with the door to push it open and head inside.

Reach Jasmine in the market in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as you head through the door, approach the giant sandstorm and turn left to head around it to reach Jasmine. Interact with her to see what’s causing all of the chaos around Agrabah’s market.

Follow Jasmine to the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you finish talking with Jasmine, she’ll take off to the Artisans’ District and ask you to follow her. Head around the giant sandstorm with her to access this area. Talk with Jasmine once you’re there and she’ll explain that the path forward is blocked, so you need to gather supplies to reach the rooftops and cross.

Use planks to reach the rooftops leading to the Artisans’ District in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are three planks you need to find to reach the rooftops leading to the Artisans’ District.

The first plank is leaning up against the wall by the archway that leads into the Artisans’ District.

is by the archway that leads into the Artisans’ District. The second plank needs to be dug up using your Royal Shovel from a sparkling spot back towards the sandstorm you passed by with Jasmine.

needs to be from a sparkling spot back towards the sandstorm you passed by with Jasmine. The third plank is the toughest to get, and is located up on a roof near where you met Jasmine. Head up the turquoise and light brown wooden ramp near where she was previously standing and interact with the bridge at the top to knock it down. Walk across to find a dust devil swirling on the roof and the third plank leaning on a wall behind it. Learn the pattern of this small tornado, then quickly grab the plank and head back over to Jasmine.

This one’s easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports It can be easy to overlook this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Timing is everything for aquiring this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach the sparkling spot on the ground by Jasmine to transfer over all three planks and make a ramp leading upwards. Knock the bridge down at the top by interacting with it then, head straight and left through the archway.

Head over to the wooden structure on your left and equip your Royal Pickaxe to break it down into a ramp. Talk to Jasmine once you reach the bottom of the ramp to get started on your next task.

Find pieces of Artisans’ Alloy in the market chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next quest is to find three pieces of Artisans’ Alloy, all of which can be found in chests around the market.

The first piece of Artisans’ Alloy can be found in a chest to the right of where you can talk to Jasmine between a stall, a fire pit, and some stacked crates.

between a stall, a fire pit, and some stacked crates. The second piece of Artisans’ Alloy can be found in a chest on a roof near the one you traveled on to reach the Artisans’ District . To access it, you first need to grab both wooden planks by Jasmine. One is leaning up against the wall and the other can be dug up with your Royal Shovel. Once you have them, head back up the ramp you came down, walk right across the roof and through the archway, then approach the broken wooden frame connecting the roof you’re on to another one. Interact with it to transfer over one wooden plank then cross over to grab the second piece of Artisans’ Alloy from the chest.

. To access it, you first need to grab both wooden planks by Jasmine. One is leaning up against the wall and the other can be dug up with your Royal Shovel. Once you have them, head back up the ramp you came down, walk right across the roof and through the archway, then approach the broken wooden frame connecting the roof you’re on to another one. Interact with it to transfer over one wooden plank then cross over to grab the second piece of Artisans’ Alloy from the chest. The third piece of Artisans’ Alloy can be found in a chest on the ground near where you found the last one. Head straight from the chest that had the last one until you reach a massive barrel. Interact with it to roll it out of the way. Head around the barrel to grab another wooden plank so you now have three. Walk back to the barrel to transfer all three planks on the ground right by it to access the bottom area and open the chest to obtain the last piece of Artisans’ Alloy.

This one’s the easist to grab. Screenshot by Dot Esports Make the bridge then open the chest to get it. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need three planks to access this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all three items, head back to Jasmine and chat with her so you can move on to the next step.

Assemble the upgrade for your Royal Pickaxe at the crafting station near Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk forward to find the crafting station and interact with it to pull up the menu. Switch over to the Potions & Enchantments page to find the Artisans’ Alloy Pickaxe upgrade. Craft it, then open your inventory to use it on your Royal Pickaxe.

Break large stone deposits near Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Equip your Royal Pickaxe and make your way over to where Jasmine is standing by the entrance to the Artisans’ District. Break the three biggest stones so you can get through then follow Jasmine to the south alley and talk with her.

You only need to break the big ones, but you can get rid of the smaller ones too for extra materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reach Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For this next part, you have to assemble another bridge to reach Aladdin. Here’s how to do it.

Break the stones behind Jasmine.

Grab the wooden plank and get past the dust devil.

Dig up the wooden plank on the ground as soon as you pass the dust devil.

Walk around the stone stairs to dig up another plank.

Head up the stairs and transfer over all three planks to make a bridge.

Break the stones at the top.

Approach Aladdin.

Once you find Aladdin, a cutscene will play. Give Aladdin and Jasmine a moment to reunite then approach Aladdin to chat with him. Chat with Jasmine after to officially complete The Ancient Revealed quest. There’s still plenty more to do in the Tales of Agrabah update like the Brave the Storm quest that takes place next and the Oasis Retreat Star Path, so keep exploring to see what you manage to find next.

