Now that you’ve reunited Aladdin and Jasmine, it’s time to get to work helping fix up the chaos surrounding Agrabah. One of the key quests in tackling this in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Brave the Storm.

Here’s how to complete Brave the Storm in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Brave the Storm quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jasmine led you through the last quest, so it’s Aladdin’s turn to help in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Brave the Storm quest, you need to help Aladdin reach and repair the South Market in the Aladdin Realm. There are lots of smaller parts to finish this overarching task, so here’s a breakdown of every step in the process to help you get it done with ease.

Meet Aladdin near the edge of the roof in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the same roof where you first met Aladdin during The Ancient Revealed quest. Walk over to the edge area between the stairs and the area where Jasmine is standing. Interact with Aladdin to learn what comes next.

Scavenge building materials from the southeast rooftops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next quest is to scavenge building materials from the southeast rooftops, specifically, one Pile of Planks, one Fine Rope, and one Timber Stack. All three can be found on the same rooftop as Jasmine and Aladdin.

Item Location Image Pile of Planks Head to the edge of the roof overlooking the entrance to the palace. Look left and equip your Royal Pickaxe to break the rocks blocking the Pile of Planks then pick them up. Fine Rope In the corner behind Jasmine, the Fine Rope is blocked by some rocks. Equip your Royal Pickaxe to break them and add the rope to your inventory. Timber Stack Right by where Aladdin is standing, there are some rocks you can break. Break all of them using your Royal Pickaxe and walk to the corner behind the barrel to pick up the Timber Stack.

Place the items on the roof’s edge near Aladdin to make a bridge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk back over to Aladdin and approach the barrel near him. Interact with it to roll it out of the way then transfer over all three items from the last step to build a shiny new bridge. Follow Aladdin to the other side then chat with him. Clear the stones blocking the way forward then talk to him again.

Find a way down to the South Market using what you’ve learned in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After chatting with Aladdin, turn left and walk to the edge of the roof to grab the Fine Rope and Pile of Planks. Head back to the spot Aladdin’s standing at and turn right. Equip your Royal Pickaxe to break the rocks and pick up the Timber Stack, Fine Rope, and Large Wooden Plank.

Approach the bridge frame to your left and transfer the Large Wooden Plank to build a path across. Make your way to the other side and grab the Timber Stack and Pile of Planks sitting nearby. Turn right and interact with the bridge to transfer over one Timber Stack, one Fine Rope, and one Pile of Planks. Cross over the bridge and repeat the exact same process to build another bridge.

Please pardon my messy inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk over to the wooden structure and grab the Timber Stack by it. Equip your Royal Pickaxe and break the structure to make a ramp. Head down the ramp to officially enter the South Market. Talk to Aladdin once you’re there.

Search through the wreckage for what you’ll need for the stall repairs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The pesky dust devils and sandstorms plaguing all of Agrabah have messed up the entire market, so Aladdin tasks you with gathering key items to make Stall Repair Kits. Across the messy market area, you need to find:

Three Something Sticky

Three Fine Rope

Three Timber Stack

Three Bolts of Silk

Item Location 1 Location 2 Location 3 Something Sticky In the Rotten Fruit pile right at the bottom of the ramp. Equip your Royal Watering Can and water it to acquire it. In the corner by the stone stairs. From the ramp, head straight across the South Market to find these stairs. Look in the corner on the right side to find it. Head through the dust devils located on the left side of the ramp. Turn left at the end and water the Rotten Fruit to grab it. Fine Rope From the ramp, turn left and get through the two dust devils. Turn right once you reach the other side to grab the Fine Rope. In the same corner as the second Something Sticky listed above. Turn right near the ramp and sneak through the two dust devils. You can grab the last Fine Rope on the other side. Timber Stack Next to the ramp leading down into the South Market. You should have already grabbed it during the last step. In the corner on the bottom left side of the ramp you entered from. From the ramp, turn right and make your way through the two dust devils. The final Timber Stack can be found near the wall on the other side. Bolts of Silk Go through the two dust devils on the left side of the ramp then turn right to find it. On the ground near the same corner where you can find the second Stometing Sticky and the second Fine Rope. A dust devil swirls over it consistently, so swoop in quickly to grab it. In the same corner area past the dust devils as the third Fine Rope and Timber Stack listed above.

While grabbing these items, be sure to also pick up the three wooden planks near them. Two can be found in the corner behind the dust devils on the right side and the other one is to the right of the stone stairs in the corner.

Most of the items you need are tucked away in corners behind pesky dust devils. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all of the required items, talk to Aladdin then approach the crafting station next to him.

Craft Stall Repair Kits in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the crafting station by Aladdin, switch to the “Functional Items” category and select the “Stall Repair Kit” option. Increase the number of kits to three, then craft the Stall Repair Kits so you can get to work fixing up the market.

Use the Stall Repair Kits on the broken South Market stalls

Approach the three piles of debris in the market and interact with each one to transfer over a Stall Repair Kit. Doing so allows all three stalls to be rebuilt which means the market looks a lot better.

All three broken stalls are in the center of the South Market area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After this task is done, chat with Aladdin one more time to officially conclude the Brave the Storm quest. With this task out of the way, you can now move on to tackling other Tales of Agrabah update adventures like working on the Oasis Retreat Star Path.

