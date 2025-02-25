Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update patch notes: Jasmine, Aladdin, Oasis Star Path, and more

It’s been a bit longer than usual since the last Disney Dreamlight Valley update, but Tales of Agrabah seems to be packed with plenty of content that makes it well worth the wait. If you’re eager to learn what it includes, you may want to review the patch notes.

The name of the update gives a bit away about it, primarily that it includes Jasmine, Aladdin, and a Realm inspired by the film they’re from, but there’s plenty more waiting to be discovered. Here are the patch notes for the Feb. 26 Tales of Agrabah update in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Two new villagers join the valley. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Tales of Agrabah update mainly focuses on adding Jasmine, Aladdin, a new Realm, and a fresh Star Path event to the valley, but it also has plenty of other new content, improvements, and bug fixes beyond this. Here’s a full breakdown of the patch notes for this free base game update.

New content

The door to the Aladdin Realm is now open. You can step inside to explore Agrabah’s market.

is now open. You can step inside to explore Agrabah’s market. Aladdin and Jasmine can be rescued and recruited from the Aladdin Realm. Both characters come with a variety of friendship quests and rewards.

and can be rescued and recruited from the Aladdin Realm. Both characters come with a variety of friendship quests and rewards. The Magic Carpet can be unlocked as a companion.

can be unlocked as a companion. The Oasis Star Path event is available to complete. This event has new items for your companions and plenty of resort-inspired furniture and clothing.

is available to complete. This event has new items for your companions and plenty of resort-inspired furniture and clothing. Four fresh Floating Islands are available to purchase and decorate including the Peaceful Meadow island, the Dazzle Beach island, the Glade of Trust island, and the Forgotten Lands island.

are available to purchase and decorate including the Peaceful Meadow island, the Dazzle Beach island, the Glade of Trust island, and the Forgotten Lands island. As you complete the many new quests included in this update, you’ll gain access to a Gem Stall run by Aladdin, a craftable Dreamlight Tapestry glider , and new stealthy gameplay mechanics.

run by Aladdin, a craftable , and new mechanics. Two events are included in this update. The first is the return of the Eggstravaganza and the second is a new event that involves finding clovers around the valley.

and the second is a new event that involves finding clovers around the valley. Scrooge McDuck’s shop has new and returning Spring-themed items for sale.

The new Slow Cooker machine allows you to queue up a few meals for a small Dreamlight cost.

machine allows you to queue up a few meals for a small Dreamlight cost. New DreamSnap challenges that match the Tales of Agrabah update theme have been added.

that match the Tales of Agrabah update theme have been added. A new Moonstone pack with a special cosmetic item has been added.

Improvements

Items that are any villager’s favorite gift of the day are now marked.

You can now pin up to two items in the Premium Shop to save items you can’t afford for later.

The cooking menu now has a search bar so you can easily locate any recipe you’re looking for.

You can now customize the size of rooms in your house and add more rooms to your secondary homes.

Items in your inventory now have a tag telling you where they came from.

telling you where they came from. You can now offset the center of wallpaper designs to better customize interior spaces.

Finding meal requests is much easier with the new sorting tabs system in the cooking menu.

Recipes that have generic requirements (categories of ingredients rather than a specific item) now prioritize using the item you have the most of.

You can now remove mailboxes from your secondary homes.

Aladdin’s Gem Stall is truly a game-changer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Changes and bug fixes

Every addition and change is listed here, but there are many bug fixes beyond these ones, so we’ve only listed some of the most important ones. If you want to know every bug fix included in this update, you may want to review the official Tales of Agrabah patch notes. And if you’re wondering how long you have to wait until you can start exploring all of the next content, be sure to check the exact release time for DDV’s Tales of Agrabah update.

