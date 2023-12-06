They're some of the coolest items you can obtain.

There are many ways you can unlock new content in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the Premium Shop where you can exclusively purchase items with Moonstones is one of the best ways to obtain very unique assets.

The Premium Shop changes its stock each week to feature four different items ranging from simple clothing to transformative Dream Styles and everything in between. Here are the items featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Premium Shop this week.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop items this week

For the week of Dec. 6 to 13, here are all of the Premium Shop options available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Frozen Elsa Dream Style – 2,500 Moonstones

Fairy’s Bloss-home – 3,000 Moonstones

Winter Celebration Bundle – 1,500 Moonstones

Whimsical Pink Companion Pack two – 2,000 Moonstones

It’s quite a good selection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When does the Premium Shop refresh in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Premium Shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley refreshes every Wednesday at 7am CT to feature four different items from what was previously offered. Sometimes, the Premium Shop has new items available but it also rotates in past ones you may have previously missed.

All Premium Shop items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are all of the items that have ever appeared in the Premium Shop and will likely return many more times in the future.

Character Dream Styles

Bermuda Merlin – 2,500 Moonstones

Summer Vacation Scrooge – 2,500 Moonstones

Frozen Elsa – 2,500 Moonstones

Palace – 3,750 Moonstones

Nightmare Castle – 3,750 Moonstones

Purple Cottage – 3,000 Moonstones

Mike and Sulley’s Apartment – 3,000 Moonstones

Prince Eric’s Ship – 3,750 Moonstones

Sweet House – 3,750 Moonstones

Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion and Haunted Mansion – 3,750 Moonstones

If you like the Disneyland ride, then you’ll love the Haunted Mansion Bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mushroom Manor – 3,000 Moonstones

Frosty Fortress – 3,000 Moonstones

Beach House – 3,000 Moonstones

Fairy’s Bloss-home – 3,000 Moonstones

Tool Dream Styles

Skeletal Tool Set – 3,750 Moonstones

Nefarious Tool Set – 3,750 Moonstones

Companions

Citrus Turtle – 2,000 Moonstones

Bountiful Croc – 2,000 Moonstones

Ghostly “Zero” Fox Bundle – 3,000 Moonstones

The Ghostly “Zero” Fox is my absolute favorite companion. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Whimsical Blue Companion Pack one – 2,000 Moonstones

Whimsical Blue Companion Pack two – 2,000 Moonstones

Whimsical Pink Companion Pack one – 2,000 Moonstones

Whimsical Pink Companion Pack two – 2,000 Moonstones

Clothing

Beach Vibes – 1,200 Moonstones

Patchwork Dress – 1,750 Moonstones

Icy Wings – 1,750 Moonstones

Field Day Ensemble – 1,200 Moonstones

You’ll love the Field Day Ensemble if you’re a big Monsters Inc. fan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minty Set – 1,200 Moonstones

Donut Duo – 1,000 Moonstones

Pride Lands Backpack Set one – 2,250 Moonstones

Pride Lands Backpack Set two – 1,500 Moonstones

Island-Inspired Ensemble – 1,750 Moonstones

Mickey Mouse Sweater Trio – 1,000 Moonstones

Plant Beard & Mustache Bundle – 1,000 Moonstones

Villainous Vibe – 1,250 Moonstones

Privateer Set – 1,200 Moonstones

Rainy Day Essentials one – 1,200 Moonstones

Rainy Day Essentials two – 1,200 Moonstones

Space-Time Set – 850 Moonstones

Furniture

“It’s a small world” Rainbow Pillar – 1,000 Moonstones

The Tower of Terror – 2,500 Moonstones

Art Deco Lifestyle – 3,040 Moonstones

“Wanderer” Kitchen Set – 1,500 Moonstones

Cozy “Wanderer” Bundle – 1,500 Moonstones

Art Deco Poster Collection one – 1,200 Moonstones

Art Deco Poster Collection two – 1,200 Moonstones

The Art Deco Posters pair well together as a set. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Big Hero 6 Workspace Bundle – 1,750 Moonstones

Divider Shelf – 1,200 Moonstones

Enchanted Ice Fountain – 1,750 Moonstones

Halloween Town Duo – 1,200 Moonstones

Skeletomobile – 1,750 Moonstones

Pirate’s Map and Relics Bundle – 2,000 Moonstones

Kingdom of Corona Set – 1,200 Moonstones

Kingdom of Corona Trio Set – 1,500 Moonstones

Royal Deco Bedroom – 3,365 Moonstones

Royal Deco Living Room – 4,850 Moonstones

Touch of Arendelle Corner – 750 Moonstones

Touch of Arendelle Pantry – 1,200 Moonstones

Touch of Arendelle Kitchen – 1,500 Moonstones

Winter Celebration Bundle – 1,500 Moonstones

Turning Red Trio – 1,500 Moonstones

The windows in the Turning Red Trio are stunning. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dream Bundles

The Dream Bundles never rotate out of the Premium Shop, which makes them the only content that is always available for purchase.