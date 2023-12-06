There are many ways you can unlock new content in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the Premium Shop where you can exclusively purchase items with Moonstones is one of the best ways to obtain very unique assets.
The Premium Shop changes its stock each week to feature four different items ranging from simple clothing to transformative Dream Styles and everything in between. Here are the items featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Premium Shop this week.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop items this week
For the week of Dec. 6 to 13, here are all of the Premium Shop options available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
- Frozen Elsa Dream Style – 2,500 Moonstones
- Fairy’s Bloss-home – 3,000 Moonstones
- Winter Celebration Bundle – 1,500 Moonstones
- Whimsical Pink Companion Pack two – 2,000 Moonstones
When does the Premium Shop refresh in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The Premium Shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley refreshes every Wednesday at 7am CT to feature four different items from what was previously offered. Sometimes, the Premium Shop has new items available but it also rotates in past ones you may have previously missed.
All Premium Shop items in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here are all of the items that have ever appeared in the Premium Shop and will likely return many more times in the future.
Character Dream Styles
- Bermuda Merlin – 2,500 Moonstones
- Summer Vacation Scrooge – 2,500 Moonstones
- Frozen Elsa – 2,500 Moonstones
House Dream Styles
- Palace – 3,750 Moonstones
- Nightmare Castle – 3,750 Moonstones
- Purple Cottage – 3,000 Moonstones
- Mike and Sulley’s Apartment – 3,000 Moonstones
- Prince Eric’s Ship – 3,750 Moonstones
- Sweet House – 3,750 Moonstones
- Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion and Haunted Mansion – 3,750 Moonstones
- Mushroom Manor – 3,000 Moonstones
- Frosty Fortress – 3,000 Moonstones
- Beach House – 3,000 Moonstones
- Fairy’s Bloss-home – 3,000 Moonstones
Tool Dream Styles
- Skeletal Tool Set – 3,750 Moonstones
- Nefarious Tool Set – 3,750 Moonstones
Companions
- Citrus Turtle – 2,000 Moonstones
- Bountiful Croc – 2,000 Moonstones
- Ghostly “Zero” Fox Bundle – 3,000 Moonstones
- Whimsical Blue Companion Pack one – 2,000 Moonstones
- Whimsical Blue Companion Pack two – 2,000 Moonstones
- Whimsical Pink Companion Pack one – 2,000 Moonstones
- Whimsical Pink Companion Pack two – 2,000 Moonstones
Clothing
- Beach Vibes – 1,200 Moonstones
- Patchwork Dress – 1,750 Moonstones
- Icy Wings – 1,750 Moonstones
- Field Day Ensemble – 1,200 Moonstones
- Minty Set – 1,200 Moonstones
- Donut Duo – 1,000 Moonstones
- Pride Lands Backpack Set one – 2,250 Moonstones
- Pride Lands Backpack Set two – 1,500 Moonstones
- Island-Inspired Ensemble – 1,750 Moonstones
- Mickey Mouse Sweater Trio – 1,000 Moonstones
- Plant Beard & Mustache Bundle – 1,000 Moonstones
- Villainous Vibe – 1,250 Moonstones
- Privateer Set – 1,200 Moonstones
- Rainy Day Essentials one – 1,200 Moonstones
- Rainy Day Essentials two – 1,200 Moonstones
- Space-Time Set – 850 Moonstones
Furniture
- “It’s a small world” Rainbow Pillar – 1,000 Moonstones
- The Tower of Terror – 2,500 Moonstones
- Art Deco Lifestyle – 3,040 Moonstones
- “Wanderer” Kitchen Set – 1,500 Moonstones
- Cozy “Wanderer” Bundle – 1,500 Moonstones
- Art Deco Poster Collection one – 1,200 Moonstones
- Art Deco Poster Collection two – 1,200 Moonstones
- Big Hero 6 Workspace Bundle – 1,750 Moonstones
- Divider Shelf – 1,200 Moonstones
- Enchanted Ice Fountain – 1,750 Moonstones
- Halloween Town Duo – 1,200 Moonstones
- Skeletomobile – 1,750 Moonstones
- Pirate’s Map and Relics Bundle – 2,000 Moonstones
- Kingdom of Corona Set – 1,200 Moonstones
- Kingdom of Corona Trio Set – 1,500 Moonstones
- Royal Deco Bedroom – 3,365 Moonstones
- Royal Deco Living Room – 4,850 Moonstones
- Touch of Arendelle Corner – 750 Moonstones
- Touch of Arendelle Pantry – 1,200 Moonstones
- Touch of Arendelle Kitchen – 1,500 Moonstones
- Winter Celebration Bundle – 1,500 Moonstones
- Turning Red Trio – 1,500 Moonstones
Dream Bundles
The Dream Bundles never rotate out of the Premium Shop, which makes them the only content that is always available for purchase.
- Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle – 4,000 Moonstones
- Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle – 4,000 Moonstones