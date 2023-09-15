Disney Dreamlight Valley: Is Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle worth it?

The second Dream Bundle arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley with the “Enchanted Adventure ” update and focuses on the sea witch Ursula from The Little Mermaid. This pack is the Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle and has a lot of new content included in it.

Dream Bundles are optional premium packs with a hefty price tag, so you might be struggling to decide whether or not Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle is actually worth adding to your collection.

What’s included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle?

Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle includes a variety of clothes, furniture, and quests to tackle, plus one exclusive Dream Style. This pack costs a total of 4,000 Moonstones, which is quite a high price tag, so you should review everything it entails before deciding whether or not to purchase it.

All of the assets included in Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle are as follows.

“Vanessa” Dream Style

Squid Showman’s Gown

Stonefish Costume

Crown of the Sea Witch Hairstyle

Shark Eye Pendant

Enchanted Stage

Enchanted Microphone

“These Legs Were Made for Walking” quest

“A Show Like No Other” quest

“Voice of Reason” quest

“Deal of the Day: Off the Hook” quest

“Deal of the Day: Bad Hair Day” quest

One Miracle Fishing Bait

The ability to assign Ursula any role other than Fishing

New animations for Ursula (while she’s wearing her Vanessa style)

Granting Ursula legs makes her much easier to access for quests. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Since I finished the main Vanessa quests, I’ve been receiving daily “Deal of the Day” quests from Ursula, which means this list isn’t complete just yet. Based on the cover artwork for this pack, I’m expecting to receive a Flotsam and Jetsam statue from completing these quests and will update the rewards here if I do if any other rewards become available as I progress through them.

The best asset included in this pack is definitely the Vanessa Dream Style because it unlocks practical functionality for the sea witch Ursula. Without this style equipped, Ursula is notoriously annoying to track down and often swims away right as you need her since she is only ever interactable while swimming around bodies of water.

When Ursula has the Vanessa style equipped, however, she roams land freely, which makes her much easier to track down. This functions just like Ariel’s human Dream Style and can be switched back at any point if you decide you miss seeing the sea witch swim around. With this, Ursula can also be assigned any role other than fishing so you can hang out with her around the valley.

Some of the items included in this pack are pictured here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Beyond the Dream Style, my next favorite part of this pack is the clothing. I’m going to wear the Squid Showman’s Gown and Stonefish Costume all the time and the iconic Shark Eye Pendant from The Little Mermaid is now one of my favorite necklaces. The Crown of the Sea Witch Hairstyle is also great if you want to mimic Ursula’s hairstyle.

The outfits are really cool and stunning, but my one issue with them is that I do wish some parts of the Squid Showman’s Gown and Stonefish Costume were separate so I could mix and match them a bit more. Both outfits are full one-piece costumes that have both gloves and boots attached to them and they look great, but I would’ve preferred having the gloves and boots separately so I could use them with other looks too.

The furniture and quests included in this pack are fine but nothing too amazing. I do really like the Enchanted Microphone for placing around stages, but other than this, I wasn’t overly impressed with it. One of the quests included in the Wall-E Bundle is one I’ll always remember, which is the “Matchmaking Magic” quest that caused some romantic chaos between Merlin and Mother Gothel. But none of the Ursula quests were very memorable to me.

All of the quests included in Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle also heavily raise your friendship with her, but if you’ve been playing for a while, you likely already have her friendship maximized as I do. This means the friendship experience will go to waste, but you’ll still be able to obtain all other rewards and enjoy the quests nonetheless.

Ursula wants your help putting on a concert in one of the quests included. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Overall, I like the clothing included in Ursula’s bundle a bit more than what is included in the Wall-E bundle since I will probably use it way more. I prefer Wall-E’s Dream Style over Ursula’s, but hers does add some super useful functionality to the game. Both packs are good, but neither is something I think I absolutely could not go without.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle worth buying?

Just for the functionality of making Ursula easier to access alone, I believe Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle is certainly worth purchasing, although I wouldn’t recommend buying it with actual money and instead only using your Moonstones if you already have some. If you’re interested in the pack but don’t have enough Moonstones at the moment, work on entering weekly DreamSnaps challenges and voting on other players’ submissions until you do have enough to purchase the pack.

The Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle has been available in the store for a long time, so Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle isn’t going away anytime soon. Because of this, I’d recommend either buying it now if you can or saving up to add it to your collection in the future.

If you’re debating between Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle and the Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle, I’d recommend reviewing the contents included in both before making a decision. These packs are very different, so it’s hard to choose between them. But if I were to only get one, I’d probably choose Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle since I think I’ll use its assets a bit more frequently, and actually having access to Ursula on land is a massive gameplay boost.

About the author