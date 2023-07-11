What is the shimmering water pool in the mines in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with secrets for players to explore. When wandering around the valley, you might come across a mysterious shimmering pool lurking deep within the Vitalys Mines and be wondering what you’re supposed to do with it.

Most of the activities that players are supposed to complete within the Disney game are outlined as specific quests that guide them through each and every step of the process. But sometimes, Gameloft seems to enjoy a bit of mystery, as is the case with the sparkling pool that arrived following the launch of the “Pride of the Valley” update.

This pool is quite mysterious. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Interacting with this pool does not shed any light on what players need to do to activate it. But, fortunately, another new and mysterious feature has been discovered that ties directly into it. If you are confused by this strange shimmering pond, you’re not alone as most players are also confused about what is supposed to be done with it.

What items go in the shimmering water pool in the Vitalys Mine in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The strange water pool sitting deep within the Vitalys Mine features the “???” marker when players approach it. Upon interacting with it, five slots will appear.

These five slots can only be filled with the correct items. All of the needed items are blue and can only be unlocked after players have first obtained the Blue Potato.

Five blue items are required for this pool. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have obtained the Blue Potato, you will want to keep it with your character as you work toward obtaining the other four items that will slot in the shimmering pool. These items are:

Blue Shell

Blue Book

Blue Starfish

Blue Gem

Each item has a puzzling invisible maze that players will need to navigate to obtain it which can make the process a bit confusing.

How to get the Blue Shell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Start by heading to the Moana Realm. From where you enter, walk forward a bit before turning right, where there is a gap between the two palm trees.

This shell is well hidden. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Keep walking forward and stick to the right side as you navigate around the right of the cluster of rocks sitting in the water.

There are invisible barriers that will make it a bit tricky to traverse, but as long as players keep right and continuously walk forward then they will eventually find their way around.

Work your way across the water and navigate around the invisible barriers. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Keep pushing forward and around the right side of the rocks until you reach the other side of the small island, where you will find the Blue Shell lying in the sand.

This item is impossible to miss as long as you’re at the right spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Blue Book in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next blue item that players will need to collect is the Blue Book. This item can be found on the very bottom level of the Mystical Cave on Dazzle Beach. All mysteries seem to lead back here, and this one is no exception.

This cave is always hiding secrets. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Proceed down the entirety of the cave until you reach the very bottom floor. You should see a small water pool that has a few stones scattered through it.

The Blue Book is hiding in a corner. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players will then want to walk straight forward over the rocks lying in the water and turn left. The Blue Book is glowing and can be found right behind the stone archway sitting to the left of the pool.

You’ll have to navigate around the pillar to grab the book. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Blue Starfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Blue Starfish can be found within The Little Mermaid area where players recruited Ariel. This area can be visited from Dazzle Beach by interacting with the boat stirring behind the Pillar on the small island next to Skull Rock.

This ship is sitting near the edge of Dazzle Beach. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Head left after spawning in this area and keep left until the barrier has a break that lets you turn right, at which point you should head back toward the island. You should be in the water for the entire time that you are navigating toward the starfish.

You need to head around to the left and proceed over the water. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

The starfish is sitting right on the shore, but players can only reach this area after navigating through the invisible maze around it.

This item can be tough to see since the water sometimes splashes over it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Blue Gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Blue Gem is sitting within the Vitalys Mine, which is also the same location where players will want to end their Blue Potato journey to drop off all the items they have collected. Players can enter this area from the Sunlit Plateau biome, but navigating through them can be tricky because the Vitalys Mines don’t have an in-game map.

Head back into the Mines for the last blue item. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After entering the mines, turn right toward the waterfall and cross the bridge. Proceed forward past the cooking station and tables and continue into the tunnel that leads deeper into the mines.

Turn right after entering and proceed all the way back. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Continue down the path until you come to a fork in the road. You’ll want to proceed down the direction that has a broken railway track, and you should also see purple mushrooms in the distance beyond it.

The mines can be tricky to navigate, so track where you’re going carefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Walk forward slightly and stop at the next fork, which will be right before the tunnel that has an overturned minecart and purple mushrooms. Turn left rather than proceeding toward the mushroom tunnel.

Don’t head forward towards the mushrooms and turn left instead. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Walk all the way down the track until you cannot go forward anymore. Then turn to the left, and you will see a giant Night Thorn connecting the broken track with a small area nearby. Navigate over the Night Thorn, which will also have invisible barriers, as the rest of these puzzles also did.

This giant Night Thorn is a perfect bridge. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Blue Gem is sitting just on the other side of the giant Night Thorn on the ground by the minecart. Pick it up and you will then have all five objects, which means that you can now return to the shimmering well.

This is the final blue item you need for the pool. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After slotting all five items into the shimmering pool, a potion will appear for players to pick up. This item is called a Brilliant Blue Potion and is one of a few unique potions players can make as part of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s puzzling potato mysteries.

What do you do with the Brilliant Blue Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

While the usage of the Brilliant Blue Potion was originally unknown, “The Remembering” update finally brought a conclusion to the overarching potato mystery with the arrival of the Rainbow Potion. Players can use the Brilliant Blue Potion to create it and can then convert the Rainbow Potion into a special Rainbow Fox companion.

