How to hover (glide) in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Pride of the Valley” update introduced many massive features like The Lion King realm, a Star Path packed with real Disney rides, and the arrival of Simba and Nala, but one of its best features is a much smaller addition. Players now have the ability to navigate around the valley much more quickly and efficiently thanks to the new gliding feature.

Before this feature was added, players that did not want to teleport instead had to run at a fairly slow pace around the valley. The world within Disney Dreamlight Valley is fairly massive which means that running from one side of the world to the other can be quite time-consuming.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Luckily, Gameloft heard players’ complaints about how long it took to walk anywhere and added a fix in the “Pride of the Valley” update that both improves how efficiently they can navigate around and makes a previously existing mechanic that much better. Gliding itself is fairly easy to do once you know how, but this feature does go by a few different names including glide, sprint, and hover which might make it somewhat confusing for players.

How do you glide in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Hovering around the valley is quite easy and has only a few important steps. The first step is to ensure that your energy bar is full. If it isn’t, you’ll want to eat until it is, but the second step is to eat anyways because gilding requires the special “well-fed” bonus that can only be obtained by eating.

Regardless of what your energy bar looks like, you’ll need to consume food until it turns from its usual blue color to yellow. Once the bar has any amount of yellow covering up the blue, the “sprint” option will then appear in the bottom-left corner.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

All players need to do is press and hold the correct button and they will begin gliding immediately. The button will vary depending on which platform you are playing Disney Dreamlight Valley on, but you’ll know that it’s working if you see the signature Dreamlight colors and sparkles appear around the ground as you move your character.

The one downside of the sprint ability is that it does continuously consume the yellow bar created by the “well-fed” bonus as players move their character around the world. This means that players cannot sprint indefinitely without consuming more food as the gliding ability will no longer be available when the player’s bar goes back to its usual blue color.