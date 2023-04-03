All Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride of the Valley patch notes

The magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to add two iconic residents from The Lion King films, a Realm themed after the beloved films, a collection of amusement park rides, an exciting new special event, and much more in the upcoming Pride of the Valley update. Although the update doesn’t officially launch until April 5, Gameloft shared the patch notes for it ahead of time so that players can discover everything that the update will include.

The Pride of the Valley update marks Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second major content update of 2023 but is the first one of the year to come with a new Realm for players to explore. Players will finally have more lions roaming around their valley with the official addition of The Lion King Realm. To start, this Realm will introduce two iconic characters from the films as Simba and Nala become recruitable.

Gameloft has previously shared images including other The Lion King characters like Timon and Pumbaa and others have surfaced among leaked characters believed to be arriving in the valley in the future, but for this update, only Simba and Nala will be added. This will likely function similarly to other character additions like Elsa and Anna who arrived in a Frozen Realm while Kristoff and Olaf simply appeared elsewhere around the valley.

The Pride of the Valley update will also feature the arrival of a new Star Path. The theme for this Star Path was revealed a while ago when Gameloft shared a roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 update schedule. This Star Path is based on the actual Disney Parks and has already been unveiled to feature a few iconic rides that Disney lovers might have experienced in real life.

Although the contents of the full Star Path will likely be kept secret until the update officially launches, Gameloft did unveil a few of the rides that players can unlock. This includes the Mad Tea Party ride, the Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris wheel, and the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

A special event called the Eggstravaganza will be taking over the valley from April 8 to 29. This event will likely be somewhat similar to the Halloween and winter events that occurred late last year but seems to be more extravagant since it has an official name and date range associated with it. Gameloft didn’t tease any details for the event just yet, but it will likely focus on hunting for eggs scattered around the valley.

Another exciting wave of new content that is arriving in this update includes several new features for players’ animal companions. There will be new items that players can craft for them to interact with like houses, toys, and feeders. Additionally, Photo Mode will now allow players to pose with their little friends as a special pose is now available for each unique companion.

Running around the valley is a rather slow process, but with the Pride of the Valley update, players will now be able to glide around much more quickly. This feature, which is called hover, activates with the well-fed bonus and allows players to navigate the valley at a much quicker pace.

Outside of these major additions and changes, most of the other content is either smaller updates or bug fixes. Some other smaller features that players might be excited about include new assets for Scrooge McDuck’s store, the new ability to regenerate energy by sitting anywhere around the valley, and more items for the Premium Shop.

Full Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride of the Valley update patch notes

Gameloft shared the full patch notes in a blog highlighting what players can expect to see when the update is released. But not all bug fixes were listed within the patch notes. Gameloft said “more bug fixes, optimizations, and stability improvement” also occurred outside of the listed ones.

In a separate post that debuted alongside the patch notes, Gameloft also teased the first Twitch drops for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This campaign will begin as soon as the update itself is live.

There is certainly a lot of content for Disney lovers to look forward to, but if you are seeking a comprehensive breakdown of everything that Gameloft shared, then here are all of the patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update.

New content and improvements

A new Realm door is open in the Dream Castle: The Lion King Realm.

Welcome Simba and Nala to the Valley as you build your very own version of Pride Rock.

Celebrate Disney Parks with the most ambitious and magical Star Path yet. Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth.

Scrooge McDuck’s store has received a new shipment of exciting new items, including some snazzy bathroom equipment, mushroom-inspired sets, and more.

New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time! Get ready to live your perfect life at sea with Prince Eric’s Boat house Dream Style and meet Dreamlight-infused animal companions for the first time.

Enjoy the return of sunny days outside and take part in our Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to 29.

Craft new interactive items for your animal companions to give them more to do around your valley, including little houses, feeders, and toys.

A new selfie pose for each of your animal companions is now available in Photo Mode.

Paging Star Command: It seems like there have been a few more alien sightings in the Valley. You should, uh, talk to Buzz Lightyear.

The well-fed bonus that is earned from eating cooked meals has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with the world (i.e. picking fruits, fishing fish, mining gems, etc.). But that’s not all…

Get moving with the ability to hover! When the well-fed bonus is active, you can now start channeling your magic to slide around your Valley even faster.

Take a breath. Sitting down on a bench – or any other object, for that matter – anywhere in the Valley will now replenish your energy very slowly.

Top bug fixes

Players should no longer encounter issues initiating a hang-out with Eric (we hear he was busy with his boat).

Improved companion behavior to reduce the chance of being blocked by them.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from feeding critters while they had a training manual in their inventory.

“A Festival of Friendship” quest: The fourth piece of the Madrigal Table should now spawn as expected on the beach.

“The Definition of a Hero” quest: Players should now receive the Space Ranger Buffet required to complete this quest.

“A Restaurant Makeover” quest: Fixed an issue that would prevent the player from completing this quest by entering the restaurant.

“Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the book from spawning.

“The Final Trial” quest: Fixed an issue that caused the Ice Heart to disappear after planting it for some players.

“Missing Prince” quest: After placing the Prince Eric statue, the memory needed to progress this quest should now spawn properly.

Altered the Sunstone Fragment icon to make it more easily distinguishable from Night Shards in the Forest of Valor.

The Spacecraft Porthole window should now properly display a space background.

Players can now pick up the blue clothing bag in Moana’s home that was blocked by furniture for some folks.

Camera collision in the Toy Story Realm has been improved.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from equipping Mickey and Minnie’s Disney 100 Dream Styles.

Fixed an issue preventing some players from tracking quests in the menu.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of players reported Star Path rewards disappearing after restarting their game.

Fixed an issue in which some Nintendo Switch users would encounter a black screen when entering the WALL-E Realm.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of Mac users encountered crashes upon entering the Sunlit Plateau.

Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up flowers in the Frosted Heights biome.

Fixed an issue that caused certain quest items to remain in players’ inventories after completing the relevant quests.

Adjusted Stitch motif.

Various localization fixes.

Various audio and visual fixes.

Various Premium Shop fixes.

And more bug fixes, optimizations, and stability improvements.

Gameloft has a pattern of keeping content within each of its updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley secret, so there is likely much that players will have to wait and learn for themselves when the update is launched. The Pride of the Valley update will be released for all platforms on April 5, although the exact time has yet to be unveiled. Depending on which platform you are enjoying the Disney game from, the exact release time may also vary slightly as has been the case with all of the content updates that have been released so far.