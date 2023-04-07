How to remove the mustache in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The newest major Disney Dreamlight Valley update brought two iconic The Lion King characters to the valley. This included Simba and Nala, and while the addition of them into the magical Disney worlds is certainly exciting, it has also come with some frustrating new bugs, including a pesky mustache.

One of the most commonly reported and frustrating bugs is tied to one of Nala’s quests. This bug is making players’ characters within the game stuck with a mustache they cannot remove.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Players are experiencing this issue when navigating through the first quest they’ll get from Nala after raising their friendship with her, which is “Staking Your Territory.”

During this quest, Nala will want help creating a hunting ground and once players have proceeded to aid her with this she will then ask them to dress appropriately for a hunt. The lioness specifically asks players to wear whiskers, but since players don’t have those, they instead don a mustache since it is the closest they can get.

After equipping a mustache and proceeding all the way through to complete this quest, some players have reported they cannot remove it.

How do you remove the mustache from Nala’s “Staking Your Territory” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Once you have spoken with Nala and finished her quest, you should be able to remove whichever mustache you chose by navigating to the facial hair section of the wardrobe.

Click on the mustache you are wearing and it should then immediately be removed. If it is not, you should then try saving and restarting the game before attempting to remove it in the same way as mentioned above.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

If neither method works for you, you may instead be temporarily stuck with it until Gameloft releases an official fix. You can report the issue to the development team through its official Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board and can also keep an eye on it to if the mustache bug is added and fixed. Gameloft regularly adds the bugs the team is working through there and provides updates on their progress as they work to remedy all bugs that arise.

Currently, the mustache bug is up on the board under the “Aware of issue” category. This means Gameloft knows that this is an issue, and has not started working on a fix or pushed out one yet, but that they do plan to fix it.