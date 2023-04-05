What is the shimmering water pool in the mines in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

With the launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Pride of the Valley” update, there are many new additions for players to explore. One such addition is the mysterious shimming pool lurking deep within the Vitalys Mines.

Most of the activities that players are supposed to complete within the Disney game are outlined as specific quests that guide them through each and every step of the process. But sometimes, Gameloft seems to enjoy a bit of mystery as is the case with the sparkling pool.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Interacting with this pool does not shed any light on what players need to do to activate it, but fortunately, another new and mysterious feature has been discovered to tie directly into it. If you are confused by this strange shimmering pond, you’re not alone as most players are also wondering what its purpose might be.

What items go in the shimmering water pool in the Vitalys Mine in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The strange water pool sitting deep within the Vitalys Mine features the “???” marker when players approach it. Upon interacting with it, five slots will appear.

These five slots can only be filled with the correct items. So far, the only item that can be placed within the shimmering water pool is the mysterious Blue Potato.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The other four items are currently unknown which may mean that they either do not exist in Disney Dreamlight Valley just yet or that they are tied to a quest that has yet to be played. Many players have speculated that the other slots might be color coded as many similar puzzles have been in the past, but so far no blue items or any other assets have been able to be slotted in the pool.

The Lion King characters Simba and Nala just joined the game and the other items could thus be tied to very late friendship quests that are associated with them. Disney Dreamlight Valley also regularly makes players wait a few days to unlock assets which could also mean that the other four items might spawn over the course of the next few days. Regardless of how the other items are obtained, there is nothing that players can do to fill the four remaining slots for now.

Once the other four items are discovered and when what the shimmering water pool does is uncovered, all information will be updated here.