How to find the Blue Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A series of potato-centric mysteries arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Pride of the Valley” update. These mysteries are unlike anything the Disney game has seen yet and players have been confused by the various tasks associated with each of them, but the Blue Potato might be the most mysterious one of all.

As players begin exploring the latest update, they’ll discover that there are various quests and tasks that call for potatoes. Players will need three in total which are the Golden Potato, the Orange Potato, and the Blue Potato.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Gameloft always outlines the major content arriving in each new Disney Dreamlight Valley update, but they also seem to love keeping secrets for players to uncover. The various potato-related tasks are of the secret variety and do not appear as specific quests that directly guide players through what needs to be done.

If you are looking to tackle tracking down the blue version of this vegetable and utilizing it, here is everything that you need to know.

Where is the Blue Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Blue Potato is sitting inside Ursula’s house wherever you placed it around the valley. Make sure that you are visiting her actual house rather than the cave that you rescued her from to find it.

The potato is glowing, sparkling, and bright blue, but can be easy to miss due to how much of Ursula’s home is also glowing. Look for the throne with a seashell on it and you’ll see the Blue Potato just to the left of it near the pool of water.

Screengrab via Gameloft

You’ll know that you have found the Blue Potato when you approach it and the interaction button appears with the “???” marker. Pick up the vegetable and it will be added to your inventory.

What do you do with the Blue Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Blue Potato is one of five items that players can place in the shimmering water pool that is located within the Vitalys Mine. This special water requires five items in total, but the other four items have yet to be discovered so far, which might mean that they are either not in the game yet or tied to a quest that players have to work toward by befriending Simba or Nala.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players can find the shimmering water pool that the Blue Potato can be placed in toward the back tunnel area of the mine. This pool is tucked away in the tunnels, but can be found near some minecarts and glowing blue stones.