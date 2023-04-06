Disney Dreamlight Valley Orange Potato: How to find all orange pebbles

The “Pride of the Valley” update in Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced many exciting features like The Lion King Realm and placeable Disney rides but it also brought with it a puzzling series of potato-themed mysteries. As players explore the new content, one of the puzzling potatoes they might be searching for is the Orange Potato.

At any crafting station, players may come across an Electrying Orange Potion that requires this vegetable.

Each of the potatoes that have surfaced within Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to have come with its own unique process all Dreamlight players must engage with to obtain it, but the Orange Potato is easily the most complex one of all.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

In comparison to the easy-to-find Blue Potato and the instantly obtainable Golden Potato, the Orange Potato tasks players with an immensely difficult quest with no guidance.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is not known for being a tough game, but this quest is sure to stump and frustrate many players.

How to get the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To acquire the Orange Potato, players will first need to find 20 tiny pebbles scattered around the valley. These pebbles cannot be seen unless players have unlocked and equipped the “Lenses of Shadows” from Scrooge McDuck’s level 10 “The Treasure Hunt Part Two” quest. These will be found in the glasses category once they have been unlocked.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you have these unlocked, be sure to equip them and keep them on for the duration of time that you are tracking down the orange pebbles.

Although players will never receive a specific quest or guide from the game on how they can find the Orange Potato, one hint for it does exist within Mickey Mouses’ secret room where a map sits with a picture of the glasses on it.

This map seems to be a bit glitchy for players who have seen it so far as it is appearing one of two ways for all who look at it. It seems it is supposed to appear with a few circles on it and these circles are meant to indicate the general areas players need to visit during the Orange Potato quest, but many players are instead finding the map is entirely blank.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Luckily, even when the map is properly circled it is still not much of a helpful tool for the quest which means this bug is mostly a minor one that won’t hinder your progress toward obtaining the Orange Potato. Players can keep the map in mind but are able to proceed through the quest regardless.

After the glasses are equipped on your character, you’ll want to head straight to the Dream Castle. All of the orange pebbles will be found within the Dream Castle and will not be located anywhere outside of it.

This might sound easy enough, but the Orange Potato quest might be one of the more difficult ones Disney Dreamlight Valley has ever had because the pebbles are incredibly tiny, blend in extremely well with most environments, and there are no hints or guidance as to where they are hidden. These factors make this quest a daunting one, but one that players will eventually need to tackle nonetheless.

All orange pebble locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To collect all 20 of the orange pebbles, players will need to search around the various levels of the Dream Castle and almost all of the Realms within it. Across the six currently available Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will need to visit all of them except The Lion King Realm for the vast majority of the orange pebbles.

20 pebbles is quite a lot to gather, but luckily the locations of these pebbles are the same for every player which makes tracking them down much easier.

Three orange pebbles are in Mickey’s secret room, which is located on the right side of the Dream Castle behind the potted plants sitting there. If you do not see this door, you likely have not yet leveled up your friendship with Mickey Mouse enough. Players will unlock this room when completing Mickey’s level 10 “The Secret Door” friendship quest. One orange pebble is to your immediate right after entering the room. It is sitting right in front of the green couch. One orange pebble is in between the two bookshelves that are sitting in the back right corner. One orange pebble is in the secret room that can only be accessed by placing the Conspicious Book on the bookshelf.



Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Three are inside the regular Dream Castle area. One orange pebble is right behind the pillar to the left where players enter. One orange pebble is on the third floor behind the giant pillar that has several Saturn-like planets floating above it. One orange pebble is on the very top floor of the Dream Castle by a plant against the wall on the left.



Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

One can be found in the Ratatouille Realm. This orange pebble is in the very back-right corner of the kitchen. It is sitting on the ground between the table that has many peanut bags and the pantry area that has onions, butter, wheat, corn, oregano, and basil that players can grab and cook with.

Four are around the beachy area within the Moana Realm. The vibrant and lush greenery combined with the light sand within this Realm makes it the toughest one to find the pebbles in, so players will want to traverse it carefully. One orange pebble is behind where players spawn near the very edge of the sandy area. One orange pebble is right by the active campfire near the boat. One orange pebble is behind the rocks that are sitting between the banana and coconut trees on the beach. One orange pebble is up the hill under the palm tree that curves inward toward the path.



Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Four of the orange pebbles are scattered around Bonnie’s room in the Toy Story Realm. One orange pebble is to the immediate left of where players enter the Realm in the corner by the giant red backpack. One orange pebble is in the lower-left corner of the closest from where players enter. It is sitting right below the drawing that features a penguin and elephant in front of a house. One orange pebble is in the far right corner of Bonnie’s bedroom to the right of the blue book that has white clouds and black musical notes all over it. One orange pebble is on the right side of Bonnie’s bed behind the flower table. It is sitting near the navy blanket that is hanging off the edge of the bed.



Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Three are lost in the enchanted forest of the Frozen Realm. One orange pebble is right behind the third stone pillar, which is the one that looks like it has an exclamation point on it. One orange pebble is down the path to the left of the small stacked stone pillar a short way into the forest. It is on the ground behind a stack of rocks that is located a short way down this path. One orange pebble is across Elsa’s ice bridge slightly to the right of where players enter the area. This pebble is also close to an exit that returns players back to the Dream Castle



Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Two can be found in the Wall-E Realm. One orange pebble is in the right corner behind the crafting table. This pebble is particularly difficult to see because it blends in with the sandy ground of this Realm quite well, so look for the interactable “???” marker that will appear once you are near it instead. One orange pebble is right below the massive piece of broken concrete that is pointed toward the ground. It is also nearby one of the trees that players planted here.



What do you do with the orange pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

After you have gathered all 20 pebbles, head back out to Dreamlight Valley and find any crafting station. Navigate to the “functional” page and you will see a recipe for the Orange Potato made up of the 20 orange pebbles you have now gathered.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

While still on the “functional” crafting page, find the Electrying Orange Potion recipe and combine the Orange Potato with an Empty Vial to craft it. If you are missing an Empty Vial, all you need to do is craft sand into glass and you can then create the Empty Vial that you need with it.

What the Electrying Orange Potion can be utilized for is currently unknown, but it seems to be related to the other potatoes that have appeared and will thus likely be unveiled in the future.

For now, players will want to store the potion away for safekeeping.