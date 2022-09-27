One of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s best features is that players can befriend and get to know beloved Disney characters better. Most gameplay is built upon this feature as players who do form meaningful relationships with the Disney characters and level up their friendships will receive all kinds of rewards and unlock means to further the progress of Dreamlight Valley.

While some characters can be found around the village immediately, most of them are instead locked away in a Realm. Players have to unlock these Realms to bring the characters back to Dreamlight Valley and stop the Forgetting from consuming everything.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: 5 characters that could be coming in the Forgotten Lands pumpkin house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Understanding what Realms are and which Realms players can visit to recruit new characters is an essential aspect of progressing through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s gameplay. Not only does accessing a new Realm allow you to recruit a Disney character or two, but Realms also allow players to explore a world straight out of a Disney movie and unlock important quests with Disney characters that are essential in furthering your progress.

What are Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Realms are unlockable areas that players can use to visit a world straight out of Disney movies. Each one requires players to spend a varying amount of Dreamlight to unlock and is home to one or two characters within. Considering how many characters exist within each Disney film, it is possible that these Realms will be home to more than two characters in the future.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Every Realm has a unique symbol on its door that tells players what Realm they will find inside and will differ drastically depending on what film the Realm represents. For example, the Ratatouille Realm transports players to a kitchen where they must cook alongside Remy while the Frozen Realm sends players to Anna and Elsa as they are deep into the heart of a forest churning in chaos due to an imbalance between the four elements.

Where to find Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To visit a Realm for the first time, players must unlock the Dream Castle and then unlock the specific Realm they hope to visit within. Both actions will cost players a varying amount of Dreamlight.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Current Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As of September 2022, only four Realms are available for players to unlock and explore.

There is a Ratatouille Realm, which is where players can recruit Remy from.

There is a Moana Realm, which is where players can recruit the titular Moana and the demigod Maui from.

There is a Wall-E Realm, which is where players can recruit Wall-E from.

There is a Frozen Realm, which is where players can recruit Anna and Elsa from.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Upcoming Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These Realms are set to come in the future as the characters within them have been announced by Gameloft of showcased in promotional material for Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, some characters, such as Mother Gothel and the entire Mickey Mouse cast, do not have a Realm and it is thus possible that some future characters could also be added to the world of Dreamlight Valley without a Realm.

It is also possible that characters without a Realm could end up attaining one sometime in the future. How exactly this system will work will remain unknown until the first waves of big updates that include new Realms begin to occur.

Image via Gameloft

A Toy Story Realm with Woody and Buzz Lightyear is confirmed to arrive in late fall 2022. Based on leaks and the plethora of characters that appear across these films, more characters for this Realm will likely be added in the future.

A Lion King Realm may come either with Scar’s arrival in fall 2022 or more likely in a future update with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa.

A Wreck-It Ralph Realm should arrive due to both Vanellope von Schweetz and Ralph himself appearing in various Disney Dreamlight Valley trailers.

A Realm for Beauty and the Beast characters is nearly certain as Belle is front and center in the primary artwork for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most of the other characters featured in this film were leaked, but are currently unconfirmed beyond that.

A Monsters, Inc. Realm is probable due to Sully’s appearance in promotional material. Although Mike hasn’t directly been featured, he is among the leaked character list and one member of the iconic duo without the other seems highly unlikely.

A Cinderella Realm for the princess is likely due to her appearance in a few trailers. Other Cinderella characters are also on the leaked list and may also appear in the Cinderella Realm.

The titular Stitch is one of the forefront characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s main promotional image. Thus, a Lilo & Stitch Realm that also includes other characters is probable.

Image via Gameloft

Leaked Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While these Realms aren’t certain, Gameloft’s promise to expand upon the world of Dreamlight Valley means that these leaked characters found in a datamine and their accompanying Realms are certainly quite likely to appear in the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Realm based on The Incredibles may come sometime in the future due to Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Syndrome appearing on the leaked roster of characters. The Pixar Star path also features quite a few items from these films, which makes this Realm even more likely.

A Hercules Realm with almost the full cast, including Hercules himself, Hades, Megara, and Phil (Philoctetes), seems highly likely due to the leaks.

Ariel, Eric, and Ursula may get a The Little Mermaid Realm after all as King Triton, Sebastian, and Flounder are among the leaked characters.

Among those present on the datamine list are characters from Raya and the Last Dragon, thus, it is likely that a Realm for these characters will be added.

Mother Gothel might get a Realm as more Tangled characters, including Rapunzel and Flynn Rider were leaked. Considering that the protagonist of the film is missing, this one seems especially certain. Rapunzel’s tower has also appeared in official Disney Dreamlight Valley trailers.

An Alice in Wonderland Realm is likely coming due to Alice, Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and Mad Hatter appearing in the datamine.

A Snow White Realm is probable, but interestingly, the only character who has been leaked from this film so far is Prince Charming. Regardless, players can probably expect to see more characters including Snow White herself and the Evil Queen also make their way to Dreamlight Valley in the future.

Four characters from Aladdin are on the leaked list and will likely be found within an Agrabah-themed Aladdin Realm. These characters are Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and Jafar.

Image via Gameloft

Speculative Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These realms are ideas founded simply on the fact that they are Disney and would fit into the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley quite well. Some of these speculations also have solid foundations due to assets from these films already appearing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

An Encanto Realm could be added in the future. This film saw massive success and its characters are highly beloved among Disney fans. Thus, the Madrigal family could make their way to Dreamlight Valley in the future.

A Coco Realm seems extremely likely due to the number of Coco-themed items already present in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Just like Coco, Up also has a lot of assets already present which means that a future Realm with Carl, Russell, Dug, and more Up characters seems very possible.

It is likely that Disney Dreamlight Valley will eventually include Realms for all Disney princesses since they are staples within the world of Disney. Ariel and Moana are already in the game, Belle is certain to join in the future, Rapunzel and Jasmine are on the list of leaked characters, and Snow White’s love interest is on the leaked list which means she is likely in the works too, which just leaves a Mulan, The Princess and the Frog, Brave, Pocahontas, and Sleeping Beauty Realm to add the rest of the princesses to Dreamlight Valley.

Cars has a lot of assets featured on the Pixar Star path. Thus, perhaps the residents of Radiator Springs will race their way into Dreamlight Valley. It would certainly be interesting to see cars alongside humans, animals, and all other types of unique Disney characters in the village.

The Sword in the Stone Realm is a possibility since Merlin is in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the solid number of items from this film can be found or purchased. Merlin is quite a special character as he acts as the player’s mentor and guide, however, so The Sword in the Stone Realm doesn’t seem as likely as some other possible Realms.

Depending on how Disney Dreamlight Valley handles spinoffs, a Lightyear Realm is possible due to the plethora of assets from the film featured on the Pixar Star path. Buzz Lightyear is already arriving in the Toy Story Realm, so if this Realm were to also happen, it would be interesting to see how the two coexist.

Image via Gameloft

Considering that Disney Dreamlight Valley is in an early access state and won’t be fully developed until 2023, players can expect many Realms and additions to come in the future. Gameloft has also stated that once the game is fully polished and released they still plan to continuously update the world of Dreamlight Valley with new content. Thus, players can expect to see the addition of many new Realms and characters in the future.