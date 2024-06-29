In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re tasked with the not-so-easy job of recruiting all the lost Disney characters and making them feel comfortable in their new homes in the Valley.

In the latest update, you bring Mulan and Mushu to their Chinese-themed home in the Valley. While Mulan is more concerned with training, Mushu has decided what his first action in the Valley will be: Help Beast with this self-confidence. In M.U.S.H.U., you convince the Beast to join Mushu’s therapy program, but he only accepts if you undergo this treatment as well. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete The M.U.S.H.U. Program in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to open your Ink Blot Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

What do you see?

To open your Ink Blot in Disney Dreamlight Valley, open the inventory and look for a White and Black paper. Interact with it to open it and look at the results of your Ink Blot. After sharing these results with Mushu, it’s time to try out this therapy method on the Beast and watch the scene between him and Mushu unfold.

How to destroy some old furniture with Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When all else fails, it’s safe to rely on some rage therapy. Place four items of Old Furniture around the Ink Blot. Then, equip your pickaxe and destroy two items of Old Furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Leave the remaining two for Beast.

When ready, speak with Beast again and let him know it’s his turn. Though he’s been more than OK with trashing Belle’s room before, breaking two pieces of furniture is out of the question for him.

How to get Mushu’s supplies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sneaky item.

The next step in the M.U.S.H.U. program is to get materials from Daisy, Stitch, and the Beauty and the Beast Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Something from Daisy: Track Daisy and speak with her to get Mushu’s Mannequin.

Track Daisy and speak with her to get Mushu’s Mannequin. Something from Stitch: Track Stitch and speak with him to get the Beast Drawing.

Track Stitch and speak with him to get the Beast Drawing. Beast’s old clothes from the Beauty and the Beast Realm: Either fast travel to the Beauty and the Beast Realm or head there through the Dream Castle. You can find the missing ingredient next to the bathtub inside the Beast’s room.

Head back to Mushu’s location in Disney Dreamlight Valley and see how this strategy plays out.

How to make Wonton Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Looks yummy.

You can make Wonton Soup with Eggs, Shrimp, Wheat, and Onion in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but since you need two plates, make sure you get two of each ingredient and two coal before heading to a Cooking Station. Bring back two plates of Wonton Soup to Mushu to finally move forward with the Beast’s therapy session.