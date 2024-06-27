If you want to add some delicious Asian cuisine to your Disney Dreamlight Valley diet, then the Wonton Soup might be just what you need. This is a fairly simple recipe you can make relatively easy as long as you have a few biomes unlocked.

Here’s how to make Wonton Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Wonton Soup recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Four ingredients with only one kind-of tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Wonton Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following four ingredients:

Eggs

Shrimp

Wheat

Onion

The only tricky part can be the Shrimp, while the rest are easy as long as you’ve unlocked the Forest of Valor and Remy’s Restaurant.

Wonton Soup ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy will sell you Eggs and other dairy products. Screenshot by Dot Esports Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can catch a Shrimp from Blue Ripples at Dazzle Beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to get each of the four ingredients for Wonton Soup:

Eggs —Buy them from Remy’s Restaurant . As always, don’t just buy one, but as many as you can and stash them somewhere so you don’t have to visit the store again and again.

—Buy them . As always, don’t just buy one, but as many as you can and stash them somewhere so you don’t have to visit the store again and again. Shrimp —To catch a Shrimp, fish out of a blue ripple on Dazzle Beach . This sounds easier than it is. Normally, there’s at least one blue ripple in any biome, but if it isn’t, you just have to wait (or reboot the game and hope there’s another one).

—To catch a Shrimp, fish out of a . This sounds easier than it is. Normally, there’s at least one blue ripple in any biome, but if it isn’t, you just have to wait (or reboot the game and hope there’s another one). Wheat —You can buy Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow . If you have the Stall upgraded to level three, Goofy may even sell you ripe Wheat.

—You can buy Wheat Seeds from . If you have the Stall upgraded to level three, Goofy may even sell you ripe Wheat. Onion—You can buy Onion Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Again, a level three stall can sometimes sell full-grown Onions, so you might be able to skip the whole planting and harvesting bit.

