Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s ambitious new foray into the open-world genre. The game is currently in its early open access phase and is quickly gaining popularity from Disney and non-Disney fans alike. The game centers around a lot of iconic names across the Disney and Pixar universe and evokes a lot of nostalgic feelings for fans everywhere.

As far as the open-world concept goes, the game has a huge world filled with a lot of fun activities to do. Many of them involve farming and fishing while others like cooking have become arguably more popular. This is probably partly due to the fact that there are over 150 cooking recipes in the game and collecting them all does not feel like a task when you are free to experiment.

All of these recipes require ingredients. While some of them are common and easy to acquire, others are not. Today we will be shining the spotlight on one of these ingredients, the humble onions.

Where to find onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Onions are a common ingredient used in a variety of recipes in Dreamlight Valley. Although they are common, they are predominantly found in the later stages of the game. Due to its stature as a common ingredient, it should be no trouble to collect many of them.

Now when it comes to the matter of actually acquiring onions, there are a few ways to go about it. Onions make their first appearance during the visit to Remy where you will be instructed to cook a dish for Remy using onions. After this, you should unlock other onion-based dishes in the game and if you want to cook them, there are a couple of ways to go about it.

Method 1: Buying onions

Image via Gameloft

This is by far the easier method to acquire onions, although they are more expensive. Once you gain access to Goofy’s cart, you will be allowed to buy onions from him. Even though they are common ingredients, they are not exactly cheap. Each onion will cost you about 255 coins to purchase, so if you prefer to get them in bulk, this might not be the method you want to follow.

If you are missing maybe one or two onions and you need to save some time, though, go for it.

Method 2: Growing onions

Image via Gameloft

This one is the cheaper method of acquiring onions but it is more time-consuming. For this option, you will need to acquire onion seeds. This can also be purchased at Goofy’s cart, but thankfully, it is much cheaper. A pack of onion seeds will only cost you 50 coins and once you get them, you can plant them on a farm and grow onions yourself. These will provide you with a lot of onions at once.

One final note here is that acquiring onions or onion seeds from Goofy’s cart requires you to upgrade his cart twice. Only then will you see them in stock at his cart.