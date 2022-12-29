How to make Onion Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim developed by Gameloft that features a vast array of exciting activities to do. This is especially true when it comes to cooking. With over 160 recipes to discover and make, cooking is easily one of the most comprehensive activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

With that many recipes, it can be difficult to pick your next dish. So if you’re looking for a delicious three-star pastry that can be sold for 798 Star Coins or consumed for a whopping 1,392 energy, then Onion Puffs might be the perfect dish for you.

Onion Puffs aren’t too difficult to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley as long as you know what you’re looking for. So if you’re interested in making this tasty dish, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Onion Puffs

Being a three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Onion Puffs will require you to gather three unique ingredients. Here’s everything you’ll need to make Onion Puffs:

One Onion

One Cheese

One Egg

To get your hands on Onion, you’ll need to unlock the Forest of Valor for 3,000 Dreamlight and you’ll also need to repair Goofy’s Stall there. Once both of these tasks have been completed, you’ll be able to purchase Onion or its seeds from the Disney character. But be aware that if you choose to purchase Onion seeds, you’ll have to wait a while for the plant you need to grow and become harvestable.

Cheese and Egg can be easily purchased from Chez Remy at 180 and 220 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

One thing to note is most “puff” dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will follow a very similar recipe to this one, aside from the main ingredient. For example, Pumpkin Puffs require one Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese.

Now that you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to cook up some tasty Onion Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s a great way to restore some energy or make yourself a few extra Star Coins.