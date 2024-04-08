How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t just a pastime—it’s your ticket to staying energized without constant trips home.

Beignets, a sweet pastry dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley, offer a quick stamina boost. Yet, with a whopping 66 desserts to choose from, nailing down the perfect Beignet recipe can be tricky. In this guide, I’ll show you how to make Beignets.

Beignets recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All you need is a few veggies and eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Canola: Grown from Canola Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 164 Star Coins. It takes 35 minutes to grow.

Grown from Canola Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 164 Star Coins. It takes 35 minutes to grow. One Wheat: Grown from Wheat Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins. It takes one minute to grow.

Grown from Wheat Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins. It takes one minute to grow. One Egg: Purchased from Remy’s Pantry for 220 Star Coins.

Purchased from Remy’s Pantry for 220 Star Coins. One Sugarcane: Grown from Sugarcane Seeds, which you can purchase in Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. It takes seven minutes to grow.

Once you have all the ingredients to prepare Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to a Cooking Station like the one in Remy‘s Pantry, and throw them all in the cooking pot.

Beignets is a four-start dessert meal you unlock in the 1.0 version of DDV. You can eat it to restore 912 stamina points or sell it for 524 Star Coins.

If you’ve unlocked Wall-E‘s garden, it’s the perfect recipe to keep your stamina bar full at all times, since the ingredients are easy to procure.

