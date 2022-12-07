How to unlock and complete Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The adorable and shy little robot Wall-E is perhaps one of the most fun characters to interact with in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players can’t really understand him, but the interactions are always quite fun and intriguing nonetheless. Wall-E also has perhaps one of the most popular level 10 friendship gifts and most players are thus quite eager to befriend the little guy and maximize their friendship level with him.

Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest was one of a few, however, and Minnie Mouses’s level 10 friendship quest was another that was not immediately available to players who did manage to reach level 10 with the little robot. Luckily, the second major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley fixed this and finally released Wall-E’s level 10 quest that grants access to the iconic backpack modeled after him.

Screengrab via Gameloft

While Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest is now available to players, it is still rather tricky to unlock. It also requires quite a lengthy list of prerequisites to be completed before players can actually take on the quest itself.

How to unlock Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest

To unlock Wall-E’s “The Astronomy Club” quest, players will need to complete a few prerequisites:

Recruit Wall-E from his Realm.

Reach level 10 friendship with Wall-E.

Invite Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story Realm.

Unlock Prince Eric by leveling up your friendships with Ariel and Ursula to level 10 and completing the “A Deal With Ursula” quest.

Remove Night Thorns from around the valley until one drops the following Hidden Memory. The quest will not be unlocked until this memory has been found.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once the prerequisites have been met, players will then unlock “The Astronomy Club” quest. This quest is Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest and will end with players getting the adorable Wall-E backpack.

How to complete Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest

The first step in this quest is simply to talk with Wall-E about the memory. Players will then decide that they want to help the little robot get the club back together and will need to go with Wall-E to recruit Merlin.

How to make the Astronomy Club Invitations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unfortunately, Merling won’t be able to understand Wall-E and the robot will grow sad since he had hoped to be the one to invite others. Players will then come up with the idea of Wall-E writing invitations, which means that they’ll need to get to work gathering some resources for the handwritten invitations.

Players will need three Ink Vials, which can be crafted at any crafting station by utilizing Black Passion Lily.

Players will need three Paper, which can be crafted at any crafting station by utilizing Softwood.

With the previous two resources already made, players will need to utilize the materials to create three Astronomy Club Invitations. This can be done at any crafting station.

Screengrab via Gameloft

How to make a Telescope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once the invitations are ready to go, players can then return to talk with Wall-E and give him the invitation to hand out. Players will then ask Wall-E if he has the Telescope from the memory, to which he will say no, so players will then need to craft a new one.

Players will need four Iron Ingots, which can be crafted at any crafting station with Iron Ore and Coal Ore.

Players will need two Gold Ingots, which can be crafted at any crafting station with Gold Nuggets and Coal Ore.

Players will need five Glass, which can be crafted at any crafting station with Sand and Coal Ore.

Players will need six Tinkering Parts, which can be crafted at any crafting station with Iron Ingots.

Screengrab via Gameloft

After players construct the Telescope they’ll need to give it to Wall-E. The duo will then decide that they need to find a good location to stargaze, so players will need to place the Telescope down somewhere around their valley.

The club, which consists of Wall-E, Prince Eric, Buzz Lightyear, and Merlin, will then assemble and Wall-E will grant players a backpack that looks like him as a reward for their hard work. Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest will then be complete.