How to unlock Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Don't worry, you won't need to venture to infinity and beyond for this one.

The iconic Toy Story duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear have finally made their way into Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The second big Disney Dreamlight Valley update introduced a special Toy Story Realm that shrinks players down to the size of a toy and gives them the ability to recruit both beloved characters to the village.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: All leaked characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Buzz Lightyear is the first unlockable character in the Toy Story Realm and Woody cannot be unlocked until the “A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space” quest has first been completed. Thus, players will want to get to work completing Buzz Lightyear’s quest both to unlock the space ranger himself and to work toward unlocking Woody.

How to complete the “A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space” quest

Before players can gain access to this quest, they will first need to unlock the Toy Story Realm. The door for this Realm can be found on the second floor of the Dream Castle to the left of the Frozen Realm and features the head of one of the iconic green aliens from the Toy Story films. Access to the Realm costs a hefty 7,000 Dreamlight, so players will first want to ensure they have this much. Otherwise, they cannot enter to unlock the Toy Story duo.

Image via Gameloft

Once players have unlocked the Toy Story Realm, they will immediately receive the “A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space” quest. They should then venture inside to find that they shrink down to the size of a toy. Approach Buzz Lightyear to officially begin the quest.

All battery locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Upon talking to the space ranger, Buzz Lightyear’s batteries will start to run out. Players will then need to gather new AA batteries so that they can continue conversing with him.

The first battery will be found near the closet in front of a stack of books. The books are by Bonnie’s bedside table on the left.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The second battery is behind the makeshift track running around the bedroom. It is somewhat hidden behind a green box that has books on top of it, including one that features an Easter egg design.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

After picking up both batteries, return to Buzz Lightyear and give them to the space ranger. He will then ask players to help get the batteries properly working and players will have to choose to either flick the left or right switch. But regardless of which one players choose, he will end up being fixed after possibly accidentally switching into Spanish mode first (the switch on the left seems to be the one that does this).

Once Buzz Lightyear is functioning properly again, he will tell players that Bonnie left on a trip and Woody and him were left behind on an important mission. But the situation went wrong and Woody fell out the window, hence why players haven’t seen him yet. The window Woody fell out of then shut and locked, so players will need to help Buzz Lightyear unlock it and get Woody back.

The next part of this quest will ask players to traverse around Bonnie’s room again to find the rest of the pieces for the race track so that they can drive a toy car at the window to hit the lock and unlock it.

All race car track piece locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players will need to gather 10 race car track pieces in total. They can be found scattered all across Bonnie’s room and will also be sparkly to help players locate them.

The first piece can be found by the entrance to the Toy Story Realm.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The second piece is back near the closet by the end of the bed behind a green box.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The third piece is close to the second one near Bonnie’s bed.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The fourth piece is inside the closet that is located right behind where players just found the last two pieces.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The fifth piece is back where players found the second AA battery for Buzz Lightyear.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The sixth race track piece is one of the most well-hidden ones but can be found around the corner to the left of where the fifth piece was located.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The seventh piece is also hidden back in this area and may be found in the corner of Bonnie’s room beneath a blue book with clouds and musical notes on the cover.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The eighth piece is located by the legs of the green and orange flower table. This table is found right behind where players picked up the last two pieces.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The ninth piece is back behind the flower table near the corner located there.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The tenth and final race track piece is located right behind the flower table by Bonnie’s bed.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

With all 10 pieces now collected, players can return to the space ranger to progress toward rescuing Woody and thus unlocking Buzz Lightyear. The race track will now be finished, but the height of the added pieces made everything uneven, so Buzz Lightyear will now task players with finding Magic Growing Cactuses from around the room to remedy this issue.

All Magic Growing Cactuses locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players will now commence on their third scavenger hunt through Bonnie’s room to locate the required Magic Growing Cactuses. A total of five are needed.

The first one is back in the corner by the closet, the bedside table, and the bed. Players previously found the first battery right next to this cactus.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The second cactus is inside Bonnie’s closet on the opposite side of where players previously found the race track piece.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The third one is by the end of Bonnie’s bed near the pillow that has a rainbow on it.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The fourth cactus is situated in the middle of a curve on the race car track by an orange box with a stack of books on top of it.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

The fifth and final one is back in the very same corner that players found the tenth race track piece in.

Screengrab via Gameloft | Remix by Kacee Fay

With all five of the Magic Growing Cactuses gathered, players will then need to walk around the race track and place them where they are needed. The areas where they need to be placed are sparkling and there will be five in total, although some areas will need two of the Magic Growing Cactuses to be placed very close to each other.

Once all five have been placed, players will then need to equip their magic watering can and return to all five of the Magic Growing Cactuses to water them. They will then instantly grow and the race track will be fully complete.

Return to Buzz Lightyear again and he will give you a toy car. Players will then need to place the toy car on the track and it will soar through the sky to unlock the window for Woody to then appear. Approach him and Buzz Lightyear at the window and talk with them.

Screengrab via Gameloft

All Bonnie’s drawings locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The duo will then task players with traversing around Bonnie’s room one last time to take pictures of her drawings that they themselves cannot reach. All drawings are on colored construction paper with gold stars on them and a total of four are situated around the room. Players can complete the photo-taking goal by taking any kind of picture with each of the drawings in the frame.

The first one is back in the corner by the end table that players have visited a few times now. It is also right below where players were just conversing with Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The second drawing is located in Bonnie’s closet right by the end table where players found the first one.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The third one is hidden inside the white storage shelf to the right of Bonnie’s bed located by the flower table.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The fourth and final drawing is hanging high up on the wall above the toy kitchen area and the curve of the race track.

Screengrab via Gameloft

With the last scavenger hunt across Bonnie’s room for Buzz Lightyear’s “A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space” quest now complete, players are nearly done with the quest and have almost recruited the space ranger to the valley. Return to Buzz with the pictures and he will say he wishes to gather better materials to work on recreating Bonnie’s farm. Players will then invite him back to Dreamlight Valley so that he can gather more materials and he will accept.

The final task players must complete to recruit Buzz Lightyear to the valley is to place a home for him to live in. Buzz Lightyear’s RV costs 10,000 Star Coins and the space ranger will immediately join the valley as soon as players build his home.