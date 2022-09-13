All leaked characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to live a magical lifestyle alongside their favorite Disney characters. Most characters boast unique realms from which they come, detailed houses modeled just for them, and distinctive dialogue that will make players feel like they are truly interacting with their favorite Disney characters.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is certainly any Disney fan’s dream and it launched on Sept. 6 in a state of early access, which means that everything within it is in a beta kind of state and that the starting character roster is on the smaller side. The vast world of Disney is an expansive one, so the limited amount of characters seems especially small with this taken into consideration.

Image via Disney

Luckily, players have known since the trailer was released that more characters had to be imminent due to the appearance of several who are not currently recruitable making an appearance, such as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph.

Outside of those seen in official promotional material, players have only been able to speculate who might be coming to the dreamy world of Disney Dreamlight Valley next. However, one Reddit user may have some answers for players as they have uncovered a list of leaked upcoming characters that will likely arrive in the game sometime in the future.

Image via Gameloft

This Reddit user found this information in the game files under the audio section. Multiple other players have followed the same steps and found the same information, so while these are technically unofficial leaks, the arrival of these characters sometime in the future before it officially launches in 2023 is likely.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley leaked characters

The list of leaked characters is quite expansive with just over 50 characters in total across a wide range of Disney films. Here are all of the leaked characters who are expected to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley sometime in the future.

Aladdin from Aladdin

Alice from Alice in Wonderland

Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Bo Peep from Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story

Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland

Cinderella from Cinderella

Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast

Elastigirl/ Mrs. Incredible (Helen Parr) from The Incredibles

EVE from WALL-E

Fairy Godmother from Cinderella

Flounder from The Little Mermaid

Flynn Rider from Tangled

Forky from Toy Story

Image via Gameloft

Frozone from The Incredibles

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

Genie from Aladdin

Hades from Hercules

Hercules from Hercules

Jafar from Aladdin

Jasmine from Aladdin

King Triton from The Little Mermaid

Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast

Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland

Megara from Hercules

Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) from The Incredibles

Namaari from Raya and the Last Dragon

Nala from The Lion King

Olaf from Frozen

Phil (Philoctetes) from Hercules

Prince Charming from Snow White

Pumbaa from The Lion King

Rafiki from The Lion King

Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph

Image via Gameloft

Randall from Monsters, Inc.

Rapunzel from Tangled

Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon

Rex from Toy Story

Scar from The Lion King

Sebastian from The Little Mermaid

Shank from Ralph Breaks the Internet

Simba from The Lion King

Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon

Stitch from Lilo & Stitch

Sully (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.

Syndrome from The Incredibles

The Beast from Beauty and the Beast

The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

Timon from The Lion King

Tuk Tuk from Raya and the Last Dragon

Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph

Woody from Toy Story

Some of these leaks are already fully confirmed with Buzz Lightyear and Woody set to arrive in a late fall Toy Story-centric update and Scar set to arrive in an earlier fall update happening sometime before then.

Image via Gameloft

Outside of this, players can only theorize who else will come, but it is quite likely that characters that seem to be missing from existing or leaked universes will join Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future. For example, only Stitch being in Disney Dreamlight Valley without Lilo seems unlikely as well as Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible without their children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack.

Considering that Mother Gothel is the only currently available Tangled character and the leaks suggest that both Rapunzel and Flynn Rider are going to arrive in Dreamlight Valley in the future, it is also likely that existing franchises will continuously expand.