All leaked characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to live a magical lifestyle alongside their favorite Disney characters. Most characters boast unique realms from which they come, detailed houses modeled just for them, and distinctive dialogue that will make players feel like they are truly interacting with their favorite Disney characters.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is certainly any Disney fan’s dream and it launched on Sept. 6 in a state of early access, which means that everything within it is in a beta kind of state and that the starting character roster is on the smaller side. The vast world of Disney is an expansive one, so the limited amount of characters seems especially small with this taken into consideration.
Luckily, players have known since the trailer was released that more characters had to be imminent due to the appearance of several who are not currently recruitable making an appearance, such as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph.
Outside of those seen in official promotional material, players have only been able to speculate who might be coming to the dreamy world of Disney Dreamlight Valley next. However, one Reddit user may have some answers for players as they have uncovered a list of leaked upcoming characters that will likely arrive in the game sometime in the future.
This Reddit user found this information in the game files under the audio section. Multiple other players have followed the same steps and found the same information, so while these are technically unofficial leaks, the arrival of these characters sometime in the future before it officially launches in 2023 is likely.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley leaked characters
The list of leaked characters is quite expansive with just over 50 characters in total across a wide range of Disney films. Here are all of the leaked characters who are expected to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley sometime in the future.
- Aladdin from Aladdin
- Alice from Alice in Wonderland
- Belle from Beauty and the Beast
- Bo Peep from Toy Story
- Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story
- Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland
- Cinderella from Cinderella
- Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast
- Elastigirl/ Mrs. Incredible (Helen Parr) from The Incredibles
- EVE from WALL-E
- Fairy Godmother from Cinderella
- Flounder from The Little Mermaid
- Flynn Rider from Tangled
- Forky from Toy Story
- Frozone from The Incredibles
- Gaston from Beauty and the Beast
- Genie from Aladdin
- Hades from Hercules
- Hercules from Hercules
- Jafar from Aladdin
- Jasmine from Aladdin
- King Triton from The Little Mermaid
- Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast
- Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland
- Megara from Hercules
- Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
- Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) from The Incredibles
- Namaari from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Nala from The Lion King
- Olaf from Frozen
- Phil (Philoctetes) from Hercules
- Prince Charming from Snow White
- Pumbaa from The Lion King
- Rafiki from The Lion King
- Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph
- Randall from Monsters, Inc.
- Rapunzel from Tangled
- Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rex from Toy Story
- Scar from The Lion King
- Sebastian from The Little Mermaid
- Shank from Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Simba from The Lion King
- Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Stitch from Lilo & Stitch
- Sully (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.
- Syndrome from The Incredibles
- The Beast from Beauty and the Beast
- The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland
- Timon from The Lion King
- Tuk Tuk from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph
- Woody from Toy Story
Some of these leaks are already fully confirmed with Buzz Lightyear and Woody set to arrive in a late fall Toy Story-centric update and Scar set to arrive in an earlier fall update happening sometime before then.
Outside of this, players can only theorize who else will come, but it is quite likely that characters that seem to be missing from existing or leaked universes will join Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future. For example, only Stitch being in Disney Dreamlight Valley without Lilo seems unlikely as well as Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible without their children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack.
Considering that Mother Gothel is the only currently available Tangled character and the leaks suggest that both Rapunzel and Flynn Rider are going to arrive in Dreamlight Valley in the future, it is also likely that existing franchises will continuously expand.