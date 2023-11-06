Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap and details on all upcoming free updates

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with content sure to keep you busy, you might also be looking to the future and wondering what comes next. Luckily, Gameloft has consistently shared new roadmaps fully outlining the future of the Disney game.

The world of Disney is a massive one and even though the valley already reflects many beloved parts of the Disney franchise, there is still so much more beyond what has already been introduced to the game. If you’re looking for what to expect next, here is a breakdown of all that has been unveiled for the next updates arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There are currently five known free updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley Gameloft has announced are arriving in the future. These updates are:

December 2023 update

Late Winter 2024 update

Early Spring 2024 update

Late Spring 2024 update

Summer 2024 update

This is the biggest roadmap the devs have shared yet. Image via Gameloft

On Dec. 5, Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally adding multiplayer with the ValleyVerse feature. You’ll be able to travel to your friend’s valley, invite them to yours, give other players items, and shop in other players’ Scrooge McDuck shops with the initial launch of this feature, but the devs also plan to build upon it in future updates.

The December update will also feature the highly anticipated arrival of the pumpkin king himself as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas arrives. There won’t be any other arrivals from this film or a Realm just yet, but it’s possible both could arrive in the future.

This update also includes the beginning of a new winter-themed Star Path. We don’t know much about what this will include just yet, but we have seen a winter Dream Style for Belle and an ice skating rink featured as part of it.

December’s update also includes the launch of the paid A Rift in Time expansion pass. Although you’ll have to pay for this pack, there is a ton of new content included in it like Rapunzel from Tangled, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Eve from Wall-E, new biomes, and so much more.

He’s certainly going to be the tallest villager. Image via Gameloft

Sometime around January or February 2024, a Monsters. Inc Realm will open as Mike Wazowski and Sulley join the valley. With this, there will be a lot of new quests as you work through whatever chaos is unraveling in the Realm and work toward adding both characters to your valley.

No other details for the late Winter 2024 update have been shared just yet, but most of it will likely focus on the Monsters Inc. Realm and the two new villagers included with it. We also might get a new Star Path with this update as the devs mentioned having one with every update going forward in the first Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase.

In either March or April 2024, the early Spring update will bring a “vibrant” new villager to the valley. Gameloft hasn’t revealed exactly who this is yet, but the teaser image on the roadmap is a close-up shot of the front of Donald Duck’s boat, the S.S. Daisy.

This seems to hint at the arrival of none other than Daisy Duck herself. Daisy Duck has been the primary member of the “Mickey & Friends” group players have noticed missing and her arrival has been highly anticipated, so the devs seem to be confirming she is in fact finally on her way.

The early Spring 2024 update will also include a continuation of the A Rift in Time storyline if you have purchased this expansion pass. This update to the expansion is called “The Spark of Imagination” and will feature the arrival of another pass-exclusive villager plus more secrets to cover in the Ancient’s Landing biome.

Although Gameloft hasn’t shared who this villager is, they’ve been described as “a very lucky” character, which seems to possibly be a hint for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Hopefully, Donald Duck’s better half will calm down his frequent tantrums. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The late Spring 2024 update will arrive sometime around April or May and this is the most vague update of all. Gameloft’s only teaser for it is a Realm door opening with cherry blossom flowers blowing out of it alongside a line that says, “You don’t find a Realm like this in every Dynasty.”

Based on these teasers, the late Spring update seems to include the arrival of the iconic Disney princess Mulan and a Mulan-themed Realm to go with her. If this is right, we’ll likely get at least one other character from the film in this update too, perhaps the sassy sidekick dragon Mushu or Mulan’s love interest Li Shang.

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog will arrive in the Summer 2024 update, which should launch around June or July. Since Tiana is renowned for her amazing cooking, this update will also feature new “culinary delights” to accompany her.

Players have long been hoping for Tiana’s arrival and that she’ll also have her own restaurant like Remy from Ratatouille does. Her arrival is now confirmed, but it’s still unknown whether she’ll also bring a new place to dine to the valley, although the culinary teaser alongside her is certainly a good sign she might.

This update will also feature the final add-on to the paid A Rift in Time expansion with the “Treasures of Time” storyline conclusion. You’ll fully put a stop to Jafar’s schemes with this update and likely recruit him as a villager with the official ending of this quest.

More details are sure to become available as Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next updates draw closer, and as they do, all new information will be added here.