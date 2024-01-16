Category:
Disney
General

All leaked characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your favorite character is probably on this list.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 04:19 pm
The player walking across a bridge with Timon, Pumbaa, and Simba following them.
Image via Gameloft

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows you to live a magical lifestyle alongside iconic Disney characters. This roster of characters just keeps growing with every update, and many more have been leaked or teased for the future.

If you’re wondering when your favorite character will finally make their way to the valley, you can check whether they are among the official list of leaked Disney Dreamlight Valley characters or those that have been teased otherwise.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

All Disney Dreamlight Valley leaked characters

A list of leaked Disney Dreamlight Valley characters was shared on Reddit on Sept. 13, 2022. This player found information about these characters in some audio files for the game.

Other players followed the steps shared and found the same information in the game files, so while these are technically unofficial leaks, the arrival of these characters sometime in the future is quite likely. Many of the characters on the original list have also already made their way to the valley, so this list now includes only those who have been leaked and have not yet arrived.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
  • Aladdin from Aladdin
  • Alice from Alice in Wonderland
  • Bo Peep from Toy Story
  • Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland
  • Cinderella from Cinderella
  • Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast
  • Elastigirl / Mrs. Incredible (Helen Parr) from The Incredibles
  • Flounder from The Little Mermaid
  • Flynn Rider from Tangled
  • Forky from Toy Story
  • Frozone from The Incredibles
  • Genie from Aladdin
    • Content Continues After Ad
    Content Continues After Ad
  • Hades from Hercules
  • Hercules from Hercules
  • Jafar from Aladdin
    • He will probably be released in a future A Rift in Time expansion pass update since he is a key character within this pass and has already been featured in it.
The player talking to Jafar as he says Bestie.
You might have already seen Jafar if you have A Rift in Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Jasmine from Aladdin
  • King Triton from The Little Mermaid
  • Lumière from Beauty and the Beast
  • Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland
  • Megara from Hercules
  • Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) from The Incredibles
  • Namaari from Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Phil (Philoctetes) from Hercules
  • Prince Charming from Snow White
    • Content Continues After Ad
    Content Continues After Ad
  • Pumbaa from The Lion King
  • Rafiki from The Lion King
  • Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph
  • Randall from Monsters, Inc.
  • Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Rex from Toy Story
  • Sebastian from The Little Mermaid
  • Shank from Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Sully (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.
  • Syndrome from The Incredibles
  • The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland
    • Content Continues After Ad
    Content Continues After Ad
  • Timon from The Lion King
  • Tuk Tuk from Raya and the Last Dragon

Possible upcoming characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Based on assets in the game like Star Path items, general clothing, and furniture, here are some other possible franchises with characters who could arrive in future updates.

  • Mulan characters
    • Mulan
    • Mushu
    • Li Shang
  • Up characters
    • Carl Fredricksen
    • Russell
    • Dug
  • Big Hero 6 characters
    • Hiro Hamada
    • Baymax
    • GoGo Tomango
    • Honey Lemon
    • Fred
    • Wasabi
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
The player wearing a Turning Red panda suit in front of a ton of items for unreleased characters and Realms.
There are many items in the game that might be teasing future characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Encanto characters
    • Carl Fredricksen
    • Russell
    • DugEncanto characters
    • Luisa Madrigal
    • Isabela Madrigal
    • Bruno Madrigal
    • Antonio Madrigal
    • Camilo Madrigal
    • Dolores Madrigal
  • Coco characters
    • Miguel
    • Héctor
  • Brave characters
    • Merida
  • Sleeping Beauty characters
    • Aurora
    • Maleficent
  • Pocahontas characters
    • Pocahontas
    • Captain John Smith
  • Turning Red characters
    • Mei Lee
    • Priya Mangal
    • Abby Park
    • Miriam Mendelsohn
  • Inside Out characters
    • Joy
    • Sadness
    • Disgust
    • Anger
    • Fear

Confirmed upcoming characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A couple of characters have been officially confirmed to be arriving in the future through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official roadmap.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
  • Tiana from The Princess and the Frog
  • Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
  • Sulley (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.
  • Daisy from Mickey & Friends
  • Oswald from Mickey & Friends
Mike standing on some stairs.
Mike is arriving in late winter 2024. Image via Gameloft

Outside of this, we can only theorize who else will arrive, but it’s quite likely that characters who seem to be missing from existing or leaked universes will join Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future. For example, Stitch’s continued existence in Disney Dreamlight Valley without Lilo seems unlikely, and Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible probably won’t hang around the valley without their children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

All of these characters could be tied to specific Realms or just appear in the valley after you find some items, as has been the case with characters like Jack Skellington and Mirabel. As more leaked or possible characters become known, they will be added here.

related content

Read Article How to get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with some Cotton.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to catch a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with Piranha.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to catch a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to feed and befriend Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Two girls painting in front of a castle in the forest.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to feed and befriend Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to complete ‘The Final Trial’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category:
Disney
Disney
General
General
How to complete ‘The Final Trial’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 14, 2024
Read Article How to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A player fishes in a pond next to Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category:
Disney
Disney
General
General
How to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Joey Carr Joey Carr and others Jan 14, 2024

Related Content

Read Article How to get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with some Cotton.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to catch a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with Piranha.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to catch a Piranha in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to feed and befriend Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Two girls painting in front of a castle in the forest.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to feed and befriend Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to complete ‘The Final Trial’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category:
Disney
Disney
General
General
How to complete ‘The Final Trial’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 14, 2024
Read Article How to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A player fishes in a pond next to Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category:
Disney
Disney
General
General
How to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Joey Carr Joey Carr and others Jan 14, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.