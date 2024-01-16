The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows you to live a magical lifestyle alongside iconic Disney characters. This roster of characters just keeps growing with every update, and many more have been leaked or teased for the future.
If you’re wondering when your favorite character will finally make their way to the valley, you can check whether they are among the official list of leaked Disney Dreamlight Valley characters or those that have been teased otherwise.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley leaked characters
A list of leaked Disney Dreamlight Valley characters was shared on Reddit on Sept. 13, 2022. This player found information about these characters in some audio files for the game.
Other players followed the steps shared and found the same information in the game files, so while these are technically unofficial leaks, the arrival of these characters sometime in the future is quite likely. Many of the characters on the original list have also already made their way to the valley, so this list now includes only those who have been leaked and have not yet arrived.
- Aladdin from Aladdin
- Alice from Alice in Wonderland
- Bo Peep from Toy Story
- Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland
- Cinderella from Cinderella
- Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast
- Elastigirl / Mrs. Incredible (Helen Parr) from The Incredibles
- Flounder from The Little Mermaid
- Flynn Rider from Tangled
- Forky from Toy Story
- Frozone from The Incredibles
- Genie from Aladdin
- Hades from Hercules
- Hercules from Hercules
- Jafar from Aladdin
- He will probably be released in a future A Rift in Time expansion pass update since he is a key character within this pass and has already been featured in it.
- Jasmine from Aladdin
- King Triton from The Little Mermaid
- Lumière from Beauty and the Beast
- Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland
- Megara from Hercules
- Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) from The Incredibles
- Namaari from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Phil (Philoctetes) from Hercules
- Prince Charming from Snow White
- Pumbaa from The Lion King
- Rafiki from The Lion King
- Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph
- Randall from Monsters, Inc.
- Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rex from Toy Story
- Sebastian from The Little Mermaid
- Shank from Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon
- Sully (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.
- Syndrome from The Incredibles
- The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland
- Timon from The Lion King
- Tuk Tuk from Raya and the Last Dragon
Possible upcoming characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Based on assets in the game like Star Path items, general clothing, and furniture, here are some other possible franchises with characters who could arrive in future updates.
- Mulan characters
- Mulan
- Mushu
- Li Shang
- Up characters
- Carl Fredricksen
- Russell
- Dug
- Big Hero 6 characters
- Hiro Hamada
- Baymax
- GoGo Tomango
- Honey Lemon
- Fred
- Wasabi
- Encanto characters
- Luisa Madrigal
- Isabela Madrigal
- Bruno Madrigal
- Antonio Madrigal
- Camilo Madrigal
- Dolores Madrigal
- Coco characters
- Miguel
- Héctor
- Brave characters
- Merida
- Sleeping Beauty characters
- Aurora
- Maleficent
- Pocahontas characters
- Pocahontas
- Captain John Smith
- Turning Red characters
- Mei Lee
- Priya Mangal
- Abby Park
- Miriam Mendelsohn
- Inside Out characters
- Joy
- Sadness
- Disgust
- Anger
- Fear
Confirmed upcoming characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A couple of characters have been officially confirmed to be arriving in the future through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official roadmap.
- Tiana from The Princess and the Frog
- Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
- Sulley (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.
- Daisy from Mickey & Friends
- Oswald from Mickey & Friends
Outside of this, we can only theorize who else will arrive, but it’s quite likely that characters who seem to be missing from existing or leaked universes will join Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future. For example, Stitch’s continued existence in Disney Dreamlight Valley without Lilo seems unlikely, and Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible probably won’t hang around the valley without their children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack.
All of these characters could be tied to specific Realms or just appear in the valley after you find some items, as has been the case with characters like Jack Skellington and Mirabel. As more leaked or possible characters become known, they will be added here.