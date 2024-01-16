The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows you to live a magical lifestyle alongside iconic Disney characters. This roster of characters just keeps growing with every update, and many more have been leaked or teased for the future.

If you’re wondering when your favorite character will finally make their way to the valley, you can check whether they are among the official list of leaked Disney Dreamlight Valley characters or those that have been teased otherwise.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

All Disney Dreamlight Valley leaked characters

A list of leaked Disney Dreamlight Valley characters was shared on Reddit on Sept. 13, 2022. This player found information about these characters in some audio files for the game.

Other players followed the steps shared and found the same information in the game files, so while these are technically unofficial leaks, the arrival of these characters sometime in the future is quite likely. Many of the characters on the original list have also already made their way to the valley, so this list now includes only those who have been leaked and have not yet arrived.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Aladdin from Aladdin

Alice from Alice in Wonderland

Bo Peep from Toy Story

Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland

Cinderella from Cinderella

Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast

Elastigirl / Mrs. Incredible (Helen Parr) from The Incredibles

Flounder from The Little Mermaid

Flynn Rider from Tangled

Forky from Toy Story

Frozone from The Incredibles

Genie from Aladdin

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad Hades from Hercules

Hercules from Hercules

Jafar from Aladdin He will probably be released in a future A Rift in Time expansion pass update since he is a key character within this pass and has already been featured in it.



You might have already seen Jafar if you have A Rift in Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jasmine from Aladdin

King Triton from The Little Mermaid

Lumière from Beauty and the Beast

Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland

Megara from Hercules

Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) from The Incredibles

Namaari from Raya and the Last Dragon

Phil (Philoctetes) from Hercules

Prince Charming from Snow White

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad Pumbaa from The Lion King

Rafiki from The Lion King

Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph

Randall from Monsters, Inc.

Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon

Rex from Toy Story

Sebastian from The Little Mermaid

Shank from Ralph Breaks the Internet

Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon

Sully (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.

Syndrome from The Incredibles

The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad Timon from The Lion King

Tuk Tuk from Raya and the Last Dragon

Possible upcoming characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Based on assets in the game like Star Path items, general clothing, and furniture, here are some other possible franchises with characters who could arrive in future updates.

Mulan characters Mulan Mushu Li Shang

Up characters Carl Fredricksen Russell Dug

Big Hero 6 characters Hiro Hamada Baymax GoGo Tomango Honey Lemon Fred Wasabi



Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

There are many items in the game that might be teasing future characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Encanto characters Carl Fredricksen Russell DugEncanto characters Luisa Madrigal Isabela Madrigal Bruno Madrigal Antonio Madrigal Camilo Madrigal Dolores Madrigal

Coco characters Miguel Héctor

Brave characters Merida

Sleeping Beauty characters Aurora Maleficent

Pocahontas characters Pocahontas Captain John Smith

Turning Red characters Mei Lee Priya Mangal Abby Park Miriam Mendelsohn

Inside Out characters Joy Sadness Disgust Anger Fear



Confirmed upcoming characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A couple of characters have been officially confirmed to be arriving in the future through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official roadmap.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

Sulley (James P. Sullivan) from Monsters, Inc.

Daisy from Mickey & Friends

Oswald from Mickey & Friends

Mike is arriving in late winter 2024. Image via Gameloft

Outside of this, we can only theorize who else will arrive, but it’s quite likely that characters who seem to be missing from existing or leaked universes will join Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future. For example, Stitch’s continued existence in Disney Dreamlight Valley without Lilo seems unlikely, and Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible probably won’t hang around the valley without their children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

All of these characters could be tied to specific Realms or just appear in the valley after you find some items, as has been the case with characters like Jack Skellington and Mirabel. As more leaked or possible characters become known, they will be added here.