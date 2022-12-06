Players can now take it on the go on more platforms.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has brought joy to many computer screens and TVs over the past few months. The game, which is still in early access, is available on the Nintendo Switch. But up until now, it hasn’t been fully compatible with the Steam Deck.

The game released a major update today called the Missions in Uncharted Space. It added a plethora of new things, including a Toy Story realm and two new characters, Buzz and Woody. It also included a shadow-dropped character Stitch, a new Star Path, seasonal items, and some community-driven changes.

Some of those community-driven changes were quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to switch the time of day, toggle the lights on and off, and hang out with Ariel. But one of the improvements under that category affected those who own a Steam Deck.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley playable on Steam Deck?

Those who wish to play the game on the Steam Deck now can because the game has been officially verified as fully compatible with the device. It was possible to play the game on it before, but it has now been optimized so that users shouldn’t have any issues with any aspect of gameplay.

Now, players on just about any platform can enjoy the Valley and their favorite Disney characters, including all of the new ones that were added and those that will be added in the future. There is currently no public winter content schedule, but players will likely learn more about new updates in the coming days and weeks. Players should also keep an ear out in case news drops during The Game Awards, which takes place on Dec. 8.