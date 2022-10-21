How to get Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major content update introduced a massive amount of content that players knew would be arriving and perhaps even more content that was a completely unexpected surprise. One such feature is the new mine area that players will need to explore almost immediately after meeting the infamous The Lion King villain Scar.

Alongside the introduction of a new mine also came five new Gem types. These include the Vitalys Crystal, the Ruby with its Shiny Ruby variant, and the Sapphire with its Shiny Sapphire Variant.

Players who are seeking Rubies will find that the Gem isn’t too difficult to locate. But, as is the case with most Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley, actually obtaining this resource can be quite a matter of luck.

Where to find Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like all other Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Rubies are specific to a certain area. The area that they can be found within just happens to exist as a hidden area within a biome rather than being an actual biome.

Players can find Rubies by mining around the Vitalys Mine. The entrance to this area can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome and is located by the top of the river that runs through the dry region.

As is the case with all Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so too may Rubies be hidden when players begin mining a rock outcropping. It can be particularly confusing as Rubies will be found within rocks that appear as the blue color of Vitalys Crystals. Players will know that they have found a Ruby if while mining a rock red spikes of a Gem start to appear or if red spikes are already present on a mineable rock.

Players hoping to maximize their mining efforts should always go hunting for Gems with a Disney character at their side who has the mining role to help them attain more rewards for their efforts. Disney characters who have the mining role will occasionally find extra of the resources that players mine when they are in an active hang-out session with them.

A regular Ruby can be sold for 1,000 Star Coins while a special Shiny Ruby will grant players 4,000 Star Coins upon being sold. This makes them one of the most profitable Gems to sell.

Because they are quite a new resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley, what exactly Rubies can be used for is currently unknown. But based on all other Gems, it is highly likely that Rubies are or will become a material that can be used for crafting furniture items and may also be a required quest item a few times throughout the game.

For now, players should hold onto at least some of the Rubies they come across just in case they become essential for progressing further in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s gameplay.