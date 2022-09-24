How Often do Mushrooms Spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley? | Mushroom Spawn Times

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players make over 160 unique recipes and dishes using various ingredients found all across the biomes. Some of these ingredients are native to specific biomes and have different spawn times. Mushroom is one of the unique ingredients you will find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it only grows in the Glade of Trust biome. You need to unlock this area with 5,000 Dreamlight to access the Mushrooms in the Glade of Trust.

While several other ingredients have specific respawn times, there is nothing mentioned for Mushrooms in-game. In fact, players will find that there is no respawn time specified for Mushrooms in the Collection tab. There is no timer shown for Mushroom spawns, making it difficult for players to figure out how often they grow at the Glade of Trust. While there is no method to figure out the respawn time, players can follow a few routines to collect more Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get more Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

Mushrooms are involved in various recipes and quests, and you will need a ton of them to complete these challenges. Since you only find them in the Glade of Trust biome, it is important to make a routine to harvest this ingredient at regular intervals. Usually, players will find that Mushroom respawns within 45 minutes to an hour after collecting them.

In Merlin’s A Dark Experiment questline, players need 20 Mushrooms. After completing this quest, Merlin will temporarily upgrade the Watering Can tool, allowing players to clear out Mushroom clusters. Similarly, completing The Final Trial quest requires 25 Mushrooms, and it rewards players with the ability to remove large Mushrooms at the Glade of Trust biome. We recommend harvesting around 45 to 50 Mushrooms beforehand to complete both quests quickly.

We tried this out in-game by picking all the Mushrooms available at the Glade of Trust and focusing on different quests. After completing certain questlines for an hour with NPCs like Moana, Elsa, and Scrooge McDuck, we found that Mushrooms started respawning at the Glade of Trust. Although there is no specific time, spending around 45 minutes to an hour will definitely regenerate Mushroom spawns at the Glade of Trust biome.

Mushrooms may spawn earlier than this time limit, and we recommend visiting this biome often to check for the ingredient. Unfortunately, players cannot purchase Mushrooms from Goofy’s Stalls. When you are harvesting Mushrooms, collect them in a bunch. If you have a quest to complete that needs Mushrooms, try it after you have enough ingredients.

In the meantime, we recommend players complete the quests which do not require Mushrooms. You can also visit Dream Castle to unlock some of the new characters. Time and resource management are essential in a life-simulation game like Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s best to utilize this time wisely instead of waiting for Mushrooms to grow.