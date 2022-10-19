How to find and unlock Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scar has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and when players come to find him, he’s already his villainous self on first interaction. Be prepared, or he might try to manipulate you.

Those who are looking for Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley will likely already have his area unlocked, and from there it’s just finding out where he lives and then speaking with him. The Lion King villain was added to the game in the Oct. 19 update, which is the first of two fall updates for the game, and the first content update since the game launched in early access on Sept. 6.

Where to find Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players who want to find Scar will need to navigate to the Sunlit Plateau. If players look at the area on the map, they’ll see a rounded square with a blue background and a white Mickey head in the top right corner of the area, indicating it’s resident housing.

Scar is the resident of that house, which is settled in the graveyard area of the map. Players might recognize the big skull from the movie. Break the large rock settled in the opening of the dwelling and you’ll find Scar inside.

Scar will give you a quest the moment you meet him, called “Nature and Nurture,” which will send you into the new area of Sunlit Plateau, the mines. After you’ve met Scar, you can start befriending him by giving him his favorite gifts or talking to him until you unlock him as a buddy and can start bringing him with you to complete various chores.