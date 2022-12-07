How to make Miracle Shovel Varnish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will forage various resources which are required to make different items. The crafting station allows players to craft items from several categories, including potions and enchantments. The Toy Story update on Dec. 6 added numerous new items to the game, including some new potions. The Miracle Shovel Varnish is one of these potions, and it allows players to find more treasures in every shovel of dirt.

The Miracle Shovel Varnish is given to players by Merlin first, but this one only lasts for a few uses. Players can craft this item by selecting it from the potions and enchantments section at a crafting station. Players need to know exactly which resources to collect to craft the Miracle Shovel Varnish.

Here’s how to make the Miracle Shovel Varnish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft the Miracle Shovel Varnish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Miracle Shovel Varnish allows players to discover more treasures by digging with the royal shovel tool. The first one is gifted by Merlin and it lasts for five uses. To craft the Miracle Shovel Varnish, players need 10 pieces of vitalys crystals, 10 pieces of dry wood, and 1,000 dreamlight. Players can find these resources quickly by visiting the following locations.

Vitalys Crystals Can be acquired by mining different nodes at the Vitalys Mines in Sunlit Plateau.

Dry Wood Dry Wood is gray in color and can be found lying under trees at Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands.



As for Dreamlight, players need to complete friendship quests with different characters, and perform daily activities like harvesting vegetables, selling meals, feeding critters, and more. Dreamlight is one of the primary resources in this game, and it’s best to collect a ton of this resource before spending it for different reasons.

Once you have crafted the Miracle Shovel Varnish potion, it gets stored in the inventory. Check your backpack, and click on the item to use it on the shovel tool. This will give allow players to get more treasures by digging the ground with the shovel tool. It will last for only five uses, so it’s best to craft more Miracle Shovel Varnish potions at once.

There is also a superior variant of the Miracle Shovel Varnish which requires more resources to craft. The Even More Miraculous Shovel Varnish has a long-lasting effect, and it requires 25 Vitalys Crystals, 25 Dry Wood, and 2,500 Dreamlight to craft. Players can forage these resources in bulk and store them in a room at their house to use for crafting later on in Disney Dreamlight Valley.