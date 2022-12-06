How to get to the Toy Story realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players in Disney Dreamlight Valley woke up this morning to say “howdy” to two new Disney characters from the Toy Story franchise, Woody and Buzz. The update went live this morning and included a shadow-dropped Stitch as well.

It’s been a while since a new door was added in the Valley, and players will need to take a couple of steps before they can step into the world of toys. Access to the realm doesn’t come cheap, either. Players will need to farm up 7,000 Dreamlight in order to even unlock the door.

After you’ve got enough Dreamlight, head over to the castle in order to access the realm. The door is in the center, so players can head up either the left or right sides of the staircase to access it. The middle door is the Frozen realm, and the door directly to the right of it is the Toy Story realm. It’s marked with the head of the little aliens from the movies.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once inside, players will have to complete a series of quests to get Buzz and Woody to join them in the Valley. It isn’t as easy as just grabbing them both up at once, either. Each series of quests requires players to complete tasks to unlock them.

Players will start by doing things for Buzz, who will move into the Valley first. Woody will then require some help before he will join him. Each character has a new house, so players will want to make sure they have about 20,000 coins to build their houses. Once they’re moved into the Valley, players can still return to their realm, but there won’t be much to do there.