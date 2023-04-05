How to unlock the Lion King Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After the addition of Scar a few patches ago, Disney Dreamlight Valley players are finally getting the two protagonists of the story, Simba and Nala. Their addition brings the two new characters to the Valley as well as a new realm to explore.

Unlocking the two might take a little bit of time, and players will want to make sure they’re prioritizing Dreamlight since they’ll need a lot of it to unlock the new realm. It isn’t hard to unlock the new realm, but without the right amount of Dreamlight, it might take some time.

Once players unlock the realm and complete the quests for Simba and Nala, the two will come to the Valley and players will be able to befriend them and increase their friendship to earn new rewards and unlock new quests.

Where to unlock the Lion King Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since The Lion King characters come with a new realm, players can find the door to it in the castle. Head up to the second floor in the middle and players will see the symbol of Simba on the left side, next to the Frozen realm.

Players will need 10,000 Dreamlight in order to unlock the realm. Although that can seem like a lot, it shouldn’t take too long to get if you farm the Dreamlight from the Dreamlight Duties tab. If you’ve played the game between patches, you might already even have that amount.

Press E to unlock the realm and Merlin will make sure you want to spend the Dreamlight. Once you confirm, the vines will recede and a cutscene will play. Then you’ll be able to begin the quest “Eyes in the Dark” to unlock the two new characters and bring them to the Valley.