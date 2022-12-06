Disney Dreamlight Valley released its Missions in Uncharted Space update today, which included several new characters and a new Toy Story-themed world. What players didn’t know is that they were getting another little space-themed friend in the mix as well.

Stitch was not advertised when Disney Dreamlight Valley did promos for the new update, which fans knew was coming for a while. Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz were heavily advertised, but what players didn’t expect was the little alien from outer space to drop into the Valley, too.

How to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the Missions in Uncharted Space update, players can indeed complete some quests to get Stitch. The little monster was shadow-dropped into the game with the update and those who are fans of the game only found out after the launch day trailer.

After the Toy Story part of the video finishes, a green meteor-looking object falls from the sky, and a bunch of socks are strewn around the floor. The camera pans over to a laughing Stitch, revealing his entrance into the game.

Those who want to unlock Stitch will have to complete some quests, and it seems that the questline to get him is time-gated, meaning that players are going to have to wait a little bit after they complete the first part of it before they can start the next. It is currently unknown how long players will need to wait to get him, but after the questline is completed, the little guy can join the rest of your Disney favorites.