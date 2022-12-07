Where to find all 4 Bonnie’s Drawing locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Toy Story update in Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally here, bringing a ton of new characters to the game. Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear are two of the most popular Disney characters, and players can now befriend them in Dreamlight Valley. The Toy Story realm is one of the secret areas players can access from the dream castle. Players visiting this realm will first meet Buzz Lightyear, who asks them to complete the A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space quest.

During this quest, players will need to locate various items inside the Toy Story realm. These include AA batteries, race car tracks, ice pop sticks, pipe cleaners, magic growing cactuses, and four of Bonnie’s drawings. While the other items are easy to find, players may have some trouble locating Bonnie’s drawings. You must click a picture of these drawings and show it to Buzz Lightyear to complete that quest.

Here’s how to find all four of Bonnie’s drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find Bonnie’s drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Buzz Lightyear’s A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space quest, players must first find AA batteries and race car tracks. After this, Buzz asks players to find ice pop sticks and pipe cleaners around the Toy Story realm. Once that’s done, you must click pictures of Bonnie’s drawings which are set up all around the room. Here’s how players can find all four of these drawings.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The first drawing is located on the left side of the bed, beside the brown desk. You will see the drawing inclined on a green box with books stacked on top. Click a picture with the camera and save it.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The second drawing is located inside the white closet which is also located on the left side of the bed. Get inside the closet and turn left to see the drawing hanging on the wall.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The third drawing is located inside the white desk on the right side of the bed. It’s a picture of a house, and players will find a toy train in front of the drawing.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The fourth and final drawing is located on the wall opposite the bed. Climb up on the platform, stand next to Buzz Lightyear, and look above the wooden toy stove to find the drawing.

Click pictures of all four of Bonnie’s drawings and return to Buzz Lightyear to progress in the quest. Interact with Buzz, and he accepts the invitation to come over to Dreamlight valley. After this, you need to return to the Plaza and set up Buzz Lightyear’s RV at an open spot. Speak to Scrooge McDuck and spend 10,000 star coins at the construction site to build Buzz Lightyear’s home. After this, you can officially welcome him to the valley.