How to complete the Nature and Nurture quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the more challenging quests came with Scar in the Oct. 19 update of Disney Dreamlight Valley called Nature and Nurture. The quest requires quite a few things from players.

To get the quest, players simply need to talk to Scar. He’s pretty angry about the fact that the river has some kind of blockage, and he not-so-nicely demands that you fix it.

The first step to the quest can be tricky since it requires you to head into a cave system in the Sunlit Plateau, and the cave is pretty sizeable compared to the other areas of Dreamlight Valley that players have been asked to navigate before.

How to navigate the Sunlit Plateau mines for the Nature and Nurture quest

The cave can be a little difficult to navigate, but players shouldn’t have too much trouble finding the end of the cave with a little bit of exploring. To fulfill the first step in the quest, follow a few directions to get to the spot where you need to be to find out what’s blocking the river.

When you enter the cave, head left. Straight ahead is a dead end, but to the right is a path blocked off by rocks. Break the rocks and it will lead you to another fork. Head right at the fork after you’ve broken the rocks toward the railroad tracks. Following those tracks will take you to a few different branching railroad tracks. Go straight and you should head into another mine full of mushrooms.

Continue following the railroad tracks until it brings you to an area with a few different mine carts. Head up the hill on the right and it will take you to a sign with a red barrel next to it. This will give you hints for the next part of the quest.

When you go back down the ramp, turn around and you’ll see a green chest. This has the ingredients in it mentioned in the hints from the sign. The chest should give you one Dried Ginger, Crackling Candy, and the recipe for the Extra Fizzy Root Beer.

Break the rock by the edge of the river near the green chest and it should give you a path to easily exit the cave. The quest will send you to Merlin, who will get you to the next step of the quest.

How to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you speak with Merlin, head to any stove and make the Extra Fizzy Root Beer. Make sure you use the recipe in your inventory that you got in the green chest in the mines, and also make sure that you are using the Dried Ginger, not regular Ginger, when you make the recipe.

Take the Extra Fizzy Root Beer back into the cave and put it in the barrel along with the Crackling Candy and the river will be flowing again.

That isn’t all for the quest, though. Once you leave the cave after clearing it, you’ll see a mysterious figure run into a portal. Chase it and pick up the orb it left behind, and then bring it to Merlin. He’ll tell you that it’s the Orb of Nurturing and that you’ll need some Miracle Growth Formula to activate it again.

How to make Miracle Growth Formula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Miracle Growth Formula, you’ll need Rich Soil. You can get that resource by simply harvesting crops. The drop rate seems to be low for this resource, so the best method is to plant a bunch of Wheat, or another fast-growing crop, and harvest them to get it.

Along with the Rich Soil, you’ll also need Vitalys Crystals, which are gathered from inside the Sunlit Plateau mines. There are a ton of nodes in there, so it shouldn’t take long to get 10 of them. You’ll also need 1,000 Dreamlight to complete the quest.

Once you have the Miracle Growth Formula crafted, talk to Merlin. Then, apply the formula to your shovel by using it in your inventory. When that is complete, head over to the Pillar of Nurturing and dig out the spot right in front of the pillar with your shovel. Plant the Orb in it, and then all that’s left to do is wait. The orb will take a few days to grow, so players will need to wait quite a bit before it matures and the quest can be finished.