How to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Who would have thought that Scar and Extra Fizzy Root Beer would go in the same sentence? When players logged in on Oct. 19 to start their Disney Dreamlight Valley journey with Scar, it’s doubtful many thought they’d need a sugary drink to help him out.

The first task players are given by the villain part of the Nature and Nurture quest line, which requires players to figure out what is blocking the river in the Sunlit Plateau and fix it. When players get into the mines, they’ll have a lot of navigating to do in order to find the source of the blockage.

Once players have made their way through the cave, they’ll find a note that says they need Crackling Candy and Extra Fizzy Root Beer in order to clear the vines that are blocking the river. The note says that all of the ingredients are in a chest by the camp.

To find that chest, head down the ramp you came up to get to the note, and then turn around to see a green chest. Open up the green chest and inside will be the recipe for Extra Fizzy Root Beer, Dried Ginger, and Crackling Candy.

How to craft Extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to Merlin who will tell you all about how they used to use the sweet concoctions to clear Night Thorns and then head to a stove to make the recipe.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Take special care to use the Dried Ginger that you found in the mine, and not normal Ginger. Some people are getting tripped up by this. The safest bet is to put all of the ingredients in yourself instead of selecting the auto-fill button in case the game tries to use normal Ginger. You will also need some Sugar Cane and Vanilla.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them and you should come out with Extra Fizzy Root Beer, and you’ll also be able to make regular Root Beer going forward as well.